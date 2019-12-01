Memristive Devices for Brain-Inspired Computing
1st Edition
From Materials, Devices, and Circuits to Applications - Computational Memory, Deep Learning, and Spiking Neural Networks
Table of Contents
Part I Memristive devices for brain–inspired computing
1. Role of resistive memory devices in brain-inspired computing
2. Resistive switching memories
3. Phase change memories
4. Magnetic and Ferroelectric memories
5. Selectors for resistive memory devices
Part II Computational Memory
6. Memristive devices as computational memory
7. Logical operations
8. Hyperdimensional computing
9. Matrix vector multiplications and applications thereof
10. Computing with device dynamics
11. Exploiting stochasticity for computing
Part III Deep learning
12. Memristive devices for deep learning applications
13. PCM based co-processors for deep learning
14. RRAM based co-processors for deep learning
Part IV Spiking neural networks
15. Memristive devices for spiking neural networks
16. Neuronal realizations based on memristive devices
17. Synaptic realizations based on memristive devices
18. Neuromorphic co-processors and experimental demonstrations
19. Recent theoretical developments and applications of spiking neural networks
Description
Memristive Devices in Brain-Inspired Computing: From Materials, Devices and Circuits to Applications - Computational Memory, Deep Learning, and Spiking Neural Networks reviews the latest in material and devices engineering for optimizing resistive memory devices beyond storage applications and towards brain-inspired computing. The book provides readers with an understanding of four key concepts, including materials and device aspects with a view of current materials systems and their remaining barriers, algorithmic aspects comprising basic concepts of neuroscience as well as various computing concepts, the circuits and architectures implementing those algorithms based on memristive technologies, and target applications, including brain-inspired computing, computational memory, and deep learning.
This comprehensive book is suitable for an interdisciplinary audience, including materials scientists, physicists, electrical engineers and computer scientists.
Key Features
- Provides readers an overview of four key concepts in this emerging research topic including materials and device aspects, algorithmic aspects, circuits and architectures and target applications
- Covers a broad range of applications, including brain-inspired computing, computational memory, deep learning and spiking neural networks
- Includes perspectives from a wide range of disciplines, including materials science, electrical engineering and computing, providing a unique interdisciplinary look at the field
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Physicists, Computer Scientists, Researchers in both academia and R
Details
- No. of pages:
- 575
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027820
About the Editors
Sabina Spiga Editor
Sabina Spiga received the Degree in Physics from the Università di Bologna in 1995 and the PhD in Material Science in 2002 from Università di Milano. She is staff researcher at CNR-IMM–Unit of Agrate Brianza (Italy) since 2004, and she is currently leading a research team developing oxide-based resistive switching non-volatile memories and memristive devices for neuromorphic systems. She is currently principal Investigator for CNR of the project European project-Horizo2020 NeuRAM3-NEUral computing aRchitectures in Advanced Monolithic 3D-VLSI nano-technologies; and since 2014 she is also member of the Management Committee for Italy of the COST Action ICT 1401-“Memristors-Devices, Models, Circuits, Systems and Applications”. S. Spiga is co-author of more than 100 publications on peer reviewed journals and proceedings. She co-organized several symposia and workshops and national and international level, and in 2013/2014 she participated to the IEDM Memory Technology subcommittee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, CNR-IMM–Unit of Agrate Brianza, Italy
Abu Sebastian Editor
IBM Research – Zurich, Switzerland Abu Sebastian received a B. E. (Hons.) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS Pilani, India, in 1998 and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering (minor in Mathematics) from Iowa State University in 1999 and 2004, respectively. Since 2006, he is a Research Staff Member at IBM Research - Zurich in Rüschlikon, Switzerland. He was a contributor to several key projects in the space of storage and memory technologies such as probe-based data storage, phase-change memory and carbon-based memory. Most recently, he is actively researching the area of non-von Neumann computing with the intent of connecting the technological elements with applications such as cognitive computing. He has published over 140 articles in journals and conference proceedings. He also holds over 30 granted patents. He is a co-recipient of the 2009 IEEE Control Systems Technology Award. In 2015 he was awarded the European Research Council (ERC) consolidator grant and in 2016 he was named an IBM Master Inventor. He served on the editorial board of the journal, Mechatronics from 2008 till 2015. He also served on the memory technologies committee of the IEDM from 2015-2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, IBM Research – Zurich, Switzerland
Damien Querlioz Editor
Damien Querlioz is a CNRS researcher at the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Université Paris-Sud, Orsay. He received his predoctoral education at Ecole Normale Supérieure, Paris, his PhD at Université Paris-Sud in 2008, and was a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University and CEA. He focuses on novel usages of emerging non-volatile memory, in particular relying on inspirations from biology and machine learning. He coordinates the INTEGNANO interdisciplinary research group. In 2016, he was the recipient of an ERC Starting Grant to develop the concept of natively intelligent memory.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Tenured Researcher, Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Universite Paris-Sud, Orsay, France
Bipin Rajendran Editor
Bipin Rajendran received a B.Tech degree from I.I.T. Kharagpur, in 2000, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, in 2003 and 2006, respectively. He was a Master Inventor and Research Staff Member at IBM T. J. Watson Research Center in New York during 2006-'12 and a faculty member in the Electrical Engineering Department at I.I.T. Bombay during 2012-'15. His research focuses on building algorithms, devices, and systems for brain-inspired computing. He has authored over 60 papers in peer-reviewed journals and conferences and has been issued 55 U.S. patents. His work has been recognized by Research Division Award and Technical Accomplishment Awards by IBM. He is a senior Member of IEEE and has served on the technical program committee of several IEEE conferences such as DRC, NVMW etc. His research in various aspects of Neuromorphic Computing has been funded by National Science Foundation, Semiconductor Research Corporation, IBM, Intel, and CISCO. He is currently an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology,USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA