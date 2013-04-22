Memory Reconsolidation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123868923, 9780123868930

Memory Reconsolidation

1st Edition

Editors: Cristina Alberini
eBook ISBN: 9780123868930
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123868923
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2013
Page Count: 334
Description

As little as 10 years ago, it was believed that memory went from short to long term via one consolidation practice that made that memory intractable. Since then, research has shown that long-term memories can be activated, modified, and reconsolidated in their new form. This research indicates that memories are more dynamic than once believed. And understanding how this process works and helping people to redefine established memories can be clinically useful if those memories lead to problems, as is the case in post-traumatic stress disorder.

This book provides a comprehensive overview of research on memory reconsolidation; what this has to say about the formation, storage, and changeability of memory; and the potential applications of this research to treating clinical disorders.

Key Features

  • Presents both neuroscience and psychological research on memory reconsolidation
  • Discusses what findings mean for understanding memory formation, storage, and retrieval
  • Includes treatment applications of these findings

Readership

Researchers in neuroscience and cognitive science studying memory

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The Discovery of Memory Reconsolidation

1.1 A brief history

References

Chapter two. The Dynamic Nature of Memory

2.1 When does reconsolidation occur and what is it doing?

2.2 Possible links between Reconsolidation and memory maintenance mechanisms

2.3 Memory malleability phenomena and memory reconsolidation

2.4 Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Mechanisms and Functions of Hippocampal Memory Reconsolidation

3.1 Hippocampal memory reconsolidation

3.2 Reconsolidation at the neurophysiological level

3.3 Boundary conditions on hippocampal memory reconsolidation

3.4 Memory reconsolidation updates memories

3.5 Summary and implications

References

Chapter four. Reconsolidation of Pavlovian Conditioned Defense Responses in the Amygdala

4.1 Amygdala and defense fear conditioning

4.2 Molecular mechanisms of memory reconsolidation

4.3 Relationships between memory extinction and reconsolidation processes

4.4 Organization of fear memory associations

4.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter five. Memory Reconsolidation: Lingering Consolidation and the Dynamic Memory Trace

5.1 Definitions of memory consolidation and reconsolidation

5.2 Consolidation and reconsolidation of Single trial inhibitory avoidance conditioning

5.3 Memory reconsolidation and the passage of time

5.4 Functions of memory reconsolidation: updating and strengthening

5.5 Memory strengthening via reconsolidation: mechanisms and potential applications

5.6 Pharmacological disruption of reconsolidation: weakening pathogenic memories

5.7 A model for memory reconsolidation in hippocampal-dependent memories

References

Chapter six. Memory Reconsolidation Versus Extinction

6.1 Memory reconsolidation versus consolidation

6.2 Memory extinction versus consolidation

6.3 Memory reconsolidation versus extinction: behavioral level

6.4 Relationship between reconsolidation and extinction at the behavioral level: interaction of two memory phases

6.5 Relationship between reconsolidation and extinction: anatomical level

6.6 Relationships between reconsolidation and extinction at the molecular level

6.7 Parameters affecting memory reconsolidation and extinction

6.8 Clinical importance of understanding the relationships between reconsolidation and extinction for the treatment of emotional disorders

6.9 Summary

References

Chapter seven. Memory Reconsolidation and Extinction in Invertebrates: Evolutionarily Conserved Characteristics of Memory Reprocessing and Restabilization

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Context-Signal memory in the crab Chasmagnathus

7.3 The parametrical conditions of CSM reconsolidation and extinction

7.4 Molecular mechanisms involved in reconsolidation and extinction of CSM

7.5 But what about my mouse?

7.6 A conserved mechanism

References

Chapter eight. Using Reconsolidation and Extinction to Weaken Fear Memories in Animal Models

8.1 Introduction to fear conditioning

8.2 Extinction

8.3 Reconsolidation

8.4 Behavioral reconsolidation update

8.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Reconsolidation in Humans

9.1 Historical antecedents: the dynamic nature of human memory

9.2 Pharmacological alteration of reconsolidation in humans

9.3 Behavioral interference of reconsolidation

9.4 General conclusions

References

Chapter ten. Reconsolidation of Declarative Memory

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Reconsolidation of a declarative memory in humans

10.3 Specificity of the reminder structure

10.4 Labilization-Reconsolidation functions: memory updating and strengthening via the reconsolidation process

10.5 Future insights using the declarative memory paradigm

10.6 Conclusions and remarks

References

Chapter eleven. Episodic Memory Reconsolidation: An Update

11.1 The paradigm and basic behavioral effect

11.2 The special role of spatial context in reactivating and updating memories

11.3 Non-Spatial reminders for reactivating memory

11.4 Memory strength and reconsolidation

11.5 Age of memory and stability of the updated memory

11.6 Theoretical explanations of the updating effect

11.7 Where do we go from here?

References

Chapter 12. Disrupting Consolidation and Reconsolidation of Human Emotional Memory with Propranolol: A Meta-Analysis

12.1 Methods

12.2 Results

12.3 Discussion

12.4 Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. The Translational Potential of Memory Reconsolidation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Preclinical findings

13.3 Human memory reconsolidation

13.4 Practical issues

13.5 Time

13.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 14. Memory Reconsolidation, Trace Reassociation and the Freudian Unconscious

14.1 Different types of unconscious processes

14.2 Memory traces according to freud

14.3 Memory traces, consolidation, and reconsolidation according to neuroscience and potential links to psychoanalysis

14.4 Synaptic plasticity and trace reassociation: a working model for the freudian unconscious

14.5 Homeostatic processes and somatic states

14.6 Three distinct mechanisms of the FU

About the Editor

Cristina Alberini

Reviews

"Exploring theories and findings about the dynamic nature of memory, psychologists and a few neurologists look in particular at memory reconsolidation, a process that is evoked by memory retrieval and is important for memory persistence…The volume provides specialists and other scientists a snapshot of the current state of memory studies."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

