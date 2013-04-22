Memory Reconsolidation
1st Edition
Description
As little as 10 years ago, it was believed that memory went from short to long term via one consolidation practice that made that memory intractable. Since then, research has shown that long-term memories can be activated, modified, and reconsolidated in their new form. This research indicates that memories are more dynamic than once believed. And understanding how this process works and helping people to redefine established memories can be clinically useful if those memories lead to problems, as is the case in post-traumatic stress disorder.
This book provides a comprehensive overview of research on memory reconsolidation; what this has to say about the formation, storage, and changeability of memory; and the potential applications of this research to treating clinical disorders.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Discovery of Memory Reconsolidation
1.1 A brief history
References
Chapter two. The Dynamic Nature of Memory
2.1 When does reconsolidation occur and what is it doing?
2.2 Possible links between Reconsolidation and memory maintenance mechanisms
2.3 Memory malleability phenomena and memory reconsolidation
2.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Mechanisms and Functions of Hippocampal Memory Reconsolidation
3.1 Hippocampal memory reconsolidation
3.2 Reconsolidation at the neurophysiological level
3.3 Boundary conditions on hippocampal memory reconsolidation
3.4 Memory reconsolidation updates memories
3.5 Summary and implications
References
Chapter four. Reconsolidation of Pavlovian Conditioned Defense Responses in the Amygdala
4.1 Amygdala and defense fear conditioning
4.2 Molecular mechanisms of memory reconsolidation
4.3 Relationships between memory extinction and reconsolidation processes
4.4 Organization of fear memory associations
4.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter five. Memory Reconsolidation: Lingering Consolidation and the Dynamic Memory Trace
5.1 Definitions of memory consolidation and reconsolidation
5.2 Consolidation and reconsolidation of Single trial inhibitory avoidance conditioning
5.3 Memory reconsolidation and the passage of time
5.4 Functions of memory reconsolidation: updating and strengthening
5.5 Memory strengthening via reconsolidation: mechanisms and potential applications
5.6 Pharmacological disruption of reconsolidation: weakening pathogenic memories
5.7 A model for memory reconsolidation in hippocampal-dependent memories
References
Chapter six. Memory Reconsolidation Versus Extinction
6.1 Memory reconsolidation versus consolidation
6.2 Memory extinction versus consolidation
6.3 Memory reconsolidation versus extinction: behavioral level
6.4 Relationship between reconsolidation and extinction at the behavioral level: interaction of two memory phases
6.5 Relationship between reconsolidation and extinction: anatomical level
6.6 Relationships between reconsolidation and extinction at the molecular level
6.7 Parameters affecting memory reconsolidation and extinction
6.8 Clinical importance of understanding the relationships between reconsolidation and extinction for the treatment of emotional disorders
6.9 Summary
References
Chapter seven. Memory Reconsolidation and Extinction in Invertebrates: Evolutionarily Conserved Characteristics of Memory Reprocessing and Restabilization
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Context-Signal memory in the crab Chasmagnathus
7.3 The parametrical conditions of CSM reconsolidation and extinction
7.4 Molecular mechanisms involved in reconsolidation and extinction of CSM
7.5 But what about my mouse?
7.6 A conserved mechanism
References
Chapter eight. Using Reconsolidation and Extinction to Weaken Fear Memories in Animal Models
8.1 Introduction to fear conditioning
8.2 Extinction
8.3 Reconsolidation
8.4 Behavioral reconsolidation update
8.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Reconsolidation in Humans
9.1 Historical antecedents: the dynamic nature of human memory
9.2 Pharmacological alteration of reconsolidation in humans
9.3 Behavioral interference of reconsolidation
9.4 General conclusions
References
Chapter ten. Reconsolidation of Declarative Memory
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Reconsolidation of a declarative memory in humans
10.3 Specificity of the reminder structure
10.4 Labilization-Reconsolidation functions: memory updating and strengthening via the reconsolidation process
10.5 Future insights using the declarative memory paradigm
10.6 Conclusions and remarks
References
Chapter eleven. Episodic Memory Reconsolidation: An Update
11.1 The paradigm and basic behavioral effect
11.2 The special role of spatial context in reactivating and updating memories
11.3 Non-Spatial reminders for reactivating memory
11.4 Memory strength and reconsolidation
11.5 Age of memory and stability of the updated memory
11.6 Theoretical explanations of the updating effect
11.7 Where do we go from here?
References
Chapter 12. Disrupting Consolidation and Reconsolidation of Human Emotional Memory with Propranolol: A Meta-Analysis
12.1 Methods
12.2 Results
12.3 Discussion
12.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. The Translational Potential of Memory Reconsolidation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Preclinical findings
13.3 Human memory reconsolidation
13.4 Practical issues
13.5 Time
13.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Memory Reconsolidation, Trace Reassociation and the Freudian Unconscious
14.1 Different types of unconscious processes
14.2 Memory traces according to freud
14.3 Memory traces, consolidation, and reconsolidation according to neuroscience and potential links to psychoanalysis
14.4 Synaptic plasticity and trace reassociation: a working model for the freudian unconscious
14.5 Homeostatic processes and somatic states
14.6 Three distinct mechanisms of the FU
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 22nd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123868930
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123868923
Reviews
"Exploring theories and findings about the dynamic nature of memory, psychologists and a few neurologists look in particular at memory reconsolidation, a process that is evoked by memory retrieval and is important for memory persistence…The volume provides specialists and other scientists a snapshot of the current state of memory studies."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2013