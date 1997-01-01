Memorials of Stoke Bishop
1st Edition
Its Church and First Vicar
Description
Memorials of Stoke Bishop: Its Church ad First Vicar provides information pertinent to the origin and earliest life of the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop. This book presents a brief account of the first sacraments of the church. This text then provides an interesting sketch of Stoke Bishop parish. The external characteristic of the church is great simplicity. This book describes the interior of the church as white and cold, but its height and graceful forms are striking. This book also provides several notes of some sermons preached at St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.
This book is a valuable resource for evangelists and readers who are interested in the history of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.
1860, Introduction
Consecration Day and Following Services
First Sunday
First Baptisms
First Marriage
First Grave
1861, Obituary, Prince Consort, December 14th
1862, Obituary, Henry Pinker, Village Postmaster, October 5th
1864, Obituary, Mrs. Charles Hill, Avonmore, April
Addition to Church
Second Aisle and Vestry, November
Memorial Windows
1867, Origin and Brief History of the Parochial Schools, by Prebendary Wickenden
Chapter II.
1867, Ramble through Stoke Bishop, by the late W. W. Stoddart, City Analyst, etc.
New and Better Organ
1870, Vicarage House
Boarding-Out Orphans
Obituary, Mrs. H. Goodeve
1871, Fall of Church Spire
1874, Historiette of Parish, by the Rev. Prebendary Wickenden
Chapter III.
1874, The Bells, September 6th
1875, First Confirmation, November 7th
On Cruelty to Animals
1877, Obituary, P. F. Aiken, Esq.
1878, Obituary, Alfred George, Esq., August
Rev. Donald Claxton, Resigned, Christmas
1879, Remarks on Week's Mission, July
1880, Obituary, Thomas Terrett Taylor, Esq., June 27th
Chapter IV.
1881, AfTiliation of a District in the Parish of St. Mark's, Eastville
1883, The Lectern and Other Gifts to the Church, Completion of the Church, Funeral of Prebendary Wickenden
1884, The Clock, Dr. H. H. Goodeve, Obituary
1885, Village Hall, Lord Shaftesbury, Obituary
1886, Appeal for Permanent Church, St. Thomas, Eastville
1887, Elizabeth Hooper, Obituary, Mosaics in Chancel and Memorial Window, Prebendary Wickenden, Rev. Donald Claxton, Obituary
Chapter V.
1888, Obituary, Mr. George Pope, Stoke Lodge, January 16th
Obituary, Emily J. Godwin, March 3rd
1889, Obituary, Mrs. W. E. George, Aug. 12th—1890, Obituary, Miss Cheetham Strode, May 26
Obituary, Mr. James Godwin, June 22nd
Obituary, Mr. W. Mills Baker, July 13th
Death of Cardinal Newman, Aug. 11th
1892, Arthur A. Wansey, June 4th
32nd Anniversary of the Church's Consecration, March 13th
Notes on Stewardship
Children's Guild
The Organ
Ten Years' Work at Eastville, Rev. T. W. Bankes-Jones
1894, Obituary, Mrs. Taylor, Jan. 8th
Chapter VI.
1895, Last Gathering in Village Hall, January
Farewell Letter
Three Months' Absence
1896, Last Days, February—Funeral
Service
The Dawn of Day
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 1st January 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194417
About the Author
David Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leicester, UK