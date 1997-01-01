Memorials of Stoke Bishop: Its Church ad First Vicar provides information pertinent to the origin and earliest life of the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop. This book presents a brief account of the first sacraments of the church. This text then provides an interesting sketch of Stoke Bishop parish. The external characteristic of the church is great simplicity. This book describes the interior of the church as white and cold, but its height and graceful forms are striking. This book also provides several notes of some sermons preached at St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.

This book is a valuable resource for evangelists and readers who are interested in the history of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.