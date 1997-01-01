Memorials of Stoke Bishop - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166933, 9781483194417

Memorials of Stoke Bishop

1st Edition

Its Church and First Vicar

Authors: David Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483194417
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1997
Page Count: 136
Description

Memorials of Stoke Bishop: Its Church ad First Vicar provides information pertinent to the origin and earliest life of the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop. This book presents a brief account of the first sacraments of the church. This text then provides an interesting sketch of Stoke Bishop parish. The external characteristic of the church is great simplicity. This book describes the interior of the church as white and cold, but its height and graceful forms are striking. This book also provides several notes of some sermons preached at St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.

This book is a valuable resource for evangelists and readers who are interested in the history of St. Mary Magdalene, Stoke Bishop.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.

1860, Introduction

Consecration Day and Following Services

First Sunday

First Baptisms

First Marriage

First Grave

1861, Obituary, Prince Consort, December 14th

1862, Obituary, Henry Pinker, Village Postmaster, October 5th

1864, Obituary, Mrs. Charles Hill, Avonmore, April

Addition to Church

Second Aisle and Vestry, November

Memorial Windows

1867, Origin and Brief History of the Parochial Schools, by Prebendary Wickenden

Chapter II.

1867, Ramble through Stoke Bishop, by the late W. W. Stoddart, City Analyst, etc.

New and Better Organ

1870, Vicarage House

Boarding-Out Orphans

Obituary, Mrs. H. Goodeve

1871, Fall of Church Spire

1874, Historiette of Parish, by the Rev. Prebendary Wickenden

Chapter III.

1874, The Bells, September 6th

1875, First Confirmation, November 7th

On Cruelty to Animals

1877, Obituary, P. F. Aiken, Esq.

1878, Obituary, Alfred George, Esq., August

Rev. Donald Claxton, Resigned, Christmas

1879, Remarks on Week's Mission, July

1880, Obituary, Thomas Terrett Taylor, Esq., June 27th

Chapter IV.

1881, AfTiliation of a District in the Parish of St. Mark's, Eastville

1883, The Lectern and Other Gifts to the Church, Completion of the Church, Funeral of Prebendary Wickenden

1884, The Clock, Dr. H. H. Goodeve, Obituary

1885, Village Hall, Lord Shaftesbury, Obituary

1886, Appeal for Permanent Church, St. Thomas, Eastville

1887, Elizabeth Hooper, Obituary, Mosaics in Chancel and Memorial Window, Prebendary Wickenden, Rev. Donald Claxton, Obituary

Chapter V.

1888, Obituary, Mr. George Pope, Stoke Lodge, January 16th

Obituary, Emily J. Godwin, March 3rd

1889, Obituary, Mrs. W. E. George, Aug. 12th—1890, Obituary, Miss Cheetham Strode, May 26

Obituary, Mr. James Godwin, June 22nd

Obituary, Mr. W. Mills Baker, July 13th

Death of Cardinal Newman, Aug. 11th

1892, Arthur A. Wansey, June 4th

32nd Anniversary of the Church's Consecration, March 13th

Notes on Stewardship

Children's Guild

The Organ

Ten Years' Work at Eastville, Rev. T. W. Bankes-Jones

1894, Obituary, Mrs. Taylor, Jan. 8th

Chapter VI.

1895, Last Gathering in Village Hall, January

Farewell Letter

Three Months' Absence

1896, Last Days, February—Funeral

Service

The Dawn of Day

Details

About the Author

David Wright

