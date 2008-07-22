Membranes Technology ebook Collection
1st Edition
Ultimate CD
Description
Membranes Technology ebook Collection contains 4 of our best-selling titles, providing the ultimate reference for every filtration and separation engineer’s library. Get access to over 1500 pages of reference material, at a fraction of the price of the hard-copy books.
This CD contains the complete ebooks of the following 4 titles:
Singh, Hybrid Membrane Systems for Water Purification: Systems Design and Operations Technology, 9781856174428 Judd, The MBR Book: Principles and Applications of Membrane Bioreactors for Water and Wastewater Treatment , 9781856174817 Judd, Membranes for Industrial Wastewater Recovery and Re-use, 9781856173896 Hoffman, Membrane Separations Technology, 9780750677103
Key Features
Four fully searchable titles on one CD providing instant access to the ULTIMATE library of engineering materials for filtration and separation professionals. 1500 pages of practical and theoretical membranes information in one portable package. *Incredible value at a fraction of the cost of the print books
Readership
Chemical engineers; environmental engineers; process engineers; filtration specialists; water companies; consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 22nd July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915357
About the Author
Rajindar Singh
Rajindar Singh is President of Membrane Ventures, LLC. He is a Senior Member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, with more than 35 years of experience focusing on desalination, bioseparations, ion exchange, high purity water production, produced water treatment, membrane plants technical support, electrochemical fuel cells and polymers. Rajindar received post-graduate degrees in chemical engineering and bioengineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA. He is the co-inventor of six patents, and has published 40 journal papers and three books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Membrane Ventures, LLC, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
E.J. Hoffman
The author is retired, but he has had a remarkable career and has written numerous texts on many varied subjects:Unsteady-State Fluid Flow, Elsevier Science, 1999Heat Transfer Rate Analysis, PennWell, 1978Analytic Thermodynamics: Origins, Methods, Limits, and Validity, Taylor and Francis, 1991Cancer and the Search for Selective Biochemical Inhibitors, CRC Press, 1991, distributed by Springer-Verlag.He has worked for the US Navy, a number of oil companies, including Phillips Petroleum and Carter Oil Company. He has taught for the University of Wyoming and Oklahoma State University. He has, on the strength of much of the revolutionary methodology found in this book and certain products developed from it, worked as a consultant and created his own company which he still owns. He holds a BS from Oklahoma State, a masters from the University of Michigan,
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, author of numerous books published by Elsevier Science
Simon Judd
Professor Simon Judd has been a member of staff at Cranfield since August 1992, and has managed and/or procured most of the biomass separation MBR programmes conducted within the Centre since that time. He has been principal or co-investigator on three major UK research council-sponsored programmes dedicated to MBRs with respect to in-building water recycling, sewage treatment and contaminated groundwaters/landfill leachate, as well as two EU-sponsored MBR programmes (EUROMBRA and MBRTRAIN). He has also managed projects in membranes for potable and industrial water treatment, as well as in water recycling.
As well as publishing extensively in the research literature, Simon has co-authored three textbooks in membrane and MBR technology. Invited presentations at international membrane conferences have included five keynote papers. He has also provided consultancy to clients based in Denmark, Finland, Japan, Korea, North America, Switzerland and the UK, and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Coordinator and Professor of Membrane Technology, Cranfield University, UK