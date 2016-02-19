Membranes and Viruses in Immunopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122072505, 9781483267494

Membranes and Viruses in Immunopathology

1st Edition

Editors: Stacey B. Day Robert A. Good
eBook ISBN: 9781483267494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 622
Description

Membranes and Viruses in Immunopathology covers the proceedings of the 1972 symposium by the same title, held at the University of Minnesota Medical School, sponsored by the Bell Museum of Pathology.

This book is composed of 40 chapters that highlight the significant advances in fundamental experiments of membrane structure chemistry. Considerable chapters explore the diagnosis and analysis of slow and oncogenic virus infections, as well as the role of immunobiologic processes in the pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of disease. The remaining chapters contain research works on the detailed mechanisms that may contribute to cancer induction and dissemination.

This book will prove useful to immunopathologists and practicing physicians.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

The Fluid Mosaic Model of the Structure of Cell Membranes

The Molecular Organization and Function of Biological Membranes: A Possible Microscopic Picture of Ionic Permeation

A Resume of the Biochemical, Ultrastructural, and Functional Characteristics of Cell Membrane Glycoproteins

The Metabolism and Turnover of Cell Membranes

A Brief Account of the Use of Immunogenetics in Studying Cell Surfaces

Immunochemical Properties and Genetic Relationships of H-2 Histocompatibility Alloantigens

Structure of Plant Agglutinin Receptors on Human Red Blood Cells

Intra-Membrane Mobility

Significance and Properties of Tumor Specific Antigens

Cell Junctions and Intercellular Communication

Cell Surface Interactions in Mixed Leukocyte Cultures

An Overview of the Panel Discussion on Membranes

RNA and DNA Tumor Viruses-Mechanism of Cell Transformation and Role in Human Cancer

Embryonic Antigens in Virally Transformed Cells

Cyclic AMP and the Growth of Transformed Cells

Surveillance Mechanisms and Malignancy

Herpesviruses as Infectious and Oncogenic Agents in Man and Other Vertebrates

"Spontaneous" Release of Type C Viruses from Clonal Lines of "Spontaneously" Transformed BALB/3T3 Cells

RNA's as Templates for the Virion DNA Polymerase

Immunological Studies of Mammalian Type C Viral Proteins

Genetic Factors Involved in C-Type RNA Virus Expression

Alterations of Complex Lipid Metabolism in Tumorigenic Virus-Transformed Cells

Animal Models of Slow Viral Disease

Neurologic Diseases of Man with Slow Virus Etiology

Progressive Pneumonia, Maedi, and Visna as Slow Virus Infections

Discussion of Tumor Viruses and Slow Virus Infections

Overview of Development, Organization, Function of Lymphoid System and Human Disease

Traffic of Cellsand Development of Immunity

Models of Immunologie Diseases

Complement and Human Disease

Virus Induced Autoimmune Disease: Viruses in the Production and Prevention of Autoimmune Disease

Glomerular Capillary Permeability and Experimental Nephrotic Syndrome

Mechanism of Lysosomal Enzyme Release in Gout and Immunologie Tissue Injury

Cytotoxic Lymphocytes, Blocking Serum Factors and "Unblocking" Antibodies in Cancer Patients

Mixed Haemadsorption and Immunofluorescence Studies on Immunocompetition at the Membrane

Humoral Tumor Immunity in Man: Possible Role in Host Defense Against Cancer

Modification of Immunogenicity in Experimental Immunotherapy and Prophylaxis

Manipulation of the Immune Response towards Immunotherapy of Cancer

An Overview of the Panel Discussion on Immunology

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267494

About the Editor

Stacey B. Day

Robert A. Good

