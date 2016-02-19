Membranes and Viruses in Immunopathology
1st Edition
Description
Membranes and Viruses in Immunopathology covers the proceedings of the 1972 symposium by the same title, held at the University of Minnesota Medical School, sponsored by the Bell Museum of Pathology.
This book is composed of 40 chapters that highlight the significant advances in fundamental experiments of membrane structure chemistry. Considerable chapters explore the diagnosis and analysis of slow and oncogenic virus infections, as well as the role of immunobiologic processes in the pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of disease. The remaining chapters contain research works on the detailed mechanisms that may contribute to cancer induction and dissemination.
This book will prove useful to immunopathologists and practicing physicians.
Table of Contents
The Fluid Mosaic Model of the Structure of Cell Membranes
The Molecular Organization and Function of Biological Membranes: A Possible Microscopic Picture of Ionic Permeation
A Resume of the Biochemical, Ultrastructural, and Functional Characteristics of Cell Membrane Glycoproteins
The Metabolism and Turnover of Cell Membranes
A Brief Account of the Use of Immunogenetics in Studying Cell Surfaces
Immunochemical Properties and Genetic Relationships of H-2 Histocompatibility Alloantigens
Structure of Plant Agglutinin Receptors on Human Red Blood Cells
Intra-Membrane Mobility
Significance and Properties of Tumor Specific Antigens
Cell Junctions and Intercellular Communication
Cell Surface Interactions in Mixed Leukocyte Cultures
An Overview of the Panel Discussion on Membranes
RNA and DNA Tumor Viruses-Mechanism of Cell Transformation and Role in Human Cancer
Embryonic Antigens in Virally Transformed Cells
Cyclic AMP and the Growth of Transformed Cells
Surveillance Mechanisms and Malignancy
Herpesviruses as Infectious and Oncogenic Agents in Man and Other Vertebrates
"Spontaneous" Release of Type C Viruses from Clonal Lines of "Spontaneously" Transformed BALB/3T3 Cells
RNA's as Templates for the Virion DNA Polymerase
Immunological Studies of Mammalian Type C Viral Proteins
Genetic Factors Involved in C-Type RNA Virus Expression
Alterations of Complex Lipid Metabolism in Tumorigenic Virus-Transformed Cells
Animal Models of Slow Viral Disease
Neurologic Diseases of Man with Slow Virus Etiology
Progressive Pneumonia, Maedi, and Visna as Slow Virus Infections
Discussion of Tumor Viruses and Slow Virus Infections
Overview of Development, Organization, Function of Lymphoid System and Human Disease
Traffic of Cellsand Development of Immunity
Models of Immunologie Diseases
Complement and Human Disease
Virus Induced Autoimmune Disease: Viruses in the Production and Prevention of Autoimmune Disease
Glomerular Capillary Permeability and Experimental Nephrotic Syndrome
Mechanism of Lysosomal Enzyme Release in Gout and Immunologie Tissue Injury
Cytotoxic Lymphocytes, Blocking Serum Factors and "Unblocking" Antibodies in Cancer Patients
Mixed Haemadsorption and Immunofluorescence Studies on Immunocompetition at the Membrane
Humoral Tumor Immunity in Man: Possible Role in Host Defense Against Cancer
Modification of Immunogenicity in Experimental Immunotherapy and Prophylaxis
Manipulation of the Immune Response towards Immunotherapy of Cancer
An Overview of the Panel Discussion on Immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267494