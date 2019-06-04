Membrane Transporters in the Pathogenesis of Cardiovascular and Lung Disorders, Volume 83

Dr. Sergei N. Orlov received his Ph.D. degree in 1975 in Biophysics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia after his thesis work devoted to the mechanism of free radical oxidation in biological membranes. From 1975 till 1989 he was Senior Research Fellow at the Central Research Laboratory of the Ministry of Public Health, Moscow Russia. During this period of the research carrier Dr. Orlov in collaboration with Professor Yuvenali Postov initiated pioneering investigations of the role of altered ion transport across plasma membranes in the pathogenesis of primary hypertension. In 1983, he got his second Ph.D. in Physiology at the National Academy of Science, Minsk, Belarus Republic. In 1989 he was appointed as Professor and Chair, Department of Biomembranes, Faculty of Biology, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia. Since 1990 he has held visiting professorships in University of Basel, Switzerland, University of Kuopio, Finland, University of Montreal, Canada, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, USA and joint appointments at Department of Pathophysiology, Institute of Postgraduate Medical Training, Moscow, Russia, Institute of Pulmonology, Moscow, Russia, Research Centre, University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM), Canada, Siberian State Medical University and National Research Tomsk State University, Russia. During his career, he has trained dozens of Ph.D.'s and postdoctoral fellows. Dr. Orlov has received several awards including Pfizer Award from International Society of Hypertension, Honorary Diploma of the Scientific Committee from the Council of Ministries of the USSR, Award of the Finish Research Foundation for Development of Physiological Therapeutics, Senior Scholar of Servier Canada, Fellowship form American Heart Association, Council for High Blood Pressure, Ambassador, Palais des Congres de Montréal, Canada, Korotkoff Award from the Russian Cardiological Society. Dr. Orlov organized the 10th International Congress “Ion Transport & Cell Volume Regulation in Health and Disease” held at Moscow State University in 2013. His current research interest aimed on the relative impact of cell volume changes and intracellular monovalent ions in regulation of gene expression, cell proliferation and apoptosis and their implications in the pathogenesis of cardiovascular, kidney and lung disorders.