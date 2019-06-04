Membrane Transporters in the Pathogenesis of Cardiovascular and Lung Disorders, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Сardiotonic steroids, Na+, K+ pump and vascular fibrosis
Alexei Bagrov
2. Control of lung myofibroblast transformation by monovalent ion transporters
Sergei Orlov
3. Purinergic signaling in the lung: a search for membrane mechanisms of ATP release
Ryszard Grygorczyk
4. Structural model of a2-subunit N-terminus and its binding interface for Arf-GEF cytohesin-2: Implication for regulation of V-ATPase function and rational drug design
Vladimir Marshansky
5. Ubiquitous and cell type-specific transcriptomic changes triggered by dissipation of monovalent cation gradients: Physiological and pathophysiological implications
Elizaveta Klimanova
6. The Na, K-ATPase alpha2 isoform in cardiovascular pathologies
Vladimir Matchkov
7. Critical Role of Cell Swelling and Volume-Sensitive Ion Channels in Stroke Pathology
Alexander A. Mongin
8. Structure-function relationships in the renal NaCl cotransporter
Gerardo Gamba
9. Roles of volume-activated anion channels in necrotic, apoptotic and ischemic cell death
Yasunobo Okada
10. Molecular mechanism for the regulation of blood pressure by potassium
Maria Castañeda-Bueno
11. Hormonal regulation of Na+,K+-ATPase from the evolutionary perspective
Alexander Chibalin
12. Ion channels and carriers in diabetic kidney disease
Alexander Staruschenko
Description
Membrane Transporters in the Pathogenesis of Cardiovascular and Lung Disorders, Volume 83, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this volume presenting chapters from recognized experts on topics such as cardiotonic steroids, Na+, K+ pumps and vascular fibrosis, purinergic signaling in the lung, structural models of a2-subunit N-termini and binding interfaces, ubiquitous and cell type-specific transcriptomic changes triggered by dissipation of monovalent cation gradients, the Na, K-ATPase alpha2 isoform in cardiovascular pathologies, the role of cell swelling and volume-sensitive ion channels in stroke pathology, structure-function relationships in the renal NaCl cotransporter, and more.
Details
- 414
- English
- © Academic Press 2019
- 4th June 2019
- Academic Press
- 9780128177655
- 9780128177648
About the Series Volume Editors
Sergei Orlov Series Volume Editor
Dr. Sergei N. Orlov received his Ph.D. degree in 1975 in Biophysics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia after his thesis work devoted to the mechanism of free radical oxidation in biological membranes. From 1975 till 1989 he was Senior Research Fellow at the Central Research Laboratory of the Ministry of Public Health, Moscow Russia. During this period of the research carrier Dr. Orlov in collaboration with Professor Yuvenali Postov initiated pioneering investigations of the role of altered ion transport across plasma membranes in the pathogenesis of primary hypertension. In 1983, he got his second Ph.D. in Physiology at the National Academy of Science, Minsk, Belarus Republic. In 1989 he was appointed as Professor and Chair, Department of Biomembranes, Faculty of Biology, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia. Since 1990 he has held visiting professorships in University of Basel, Switzerland, University of Kuopio, Finland, University of Montreal, Canada, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, USA and joint appointments at Department of Pathophysiology, Institute of Postgraduate Medical Training, Moscow, Russia, Institute of Pulmonology, Moscow, Russia, Research Centre, University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM), Canada, Siberian State Medical University and National Research Tomsk State University, Russia. During his career, he has trained dozens of Ph.D.'s and postdoctoral fellows. Dr. Orlov has received several awards including Pfizer Award from International Society of Hypertension, Honorary Diploma of the Scientific Committee from the Council of Ministries of the USSR, Award of the Finish Research Foundation for Development of Physiological Therapeutics, Senior Scholar of Servier Canada, Fellowship form American Heart Association, Council for High Blood Pressure, Ambassador, Palais des Congres de Montréal, Canada, Korotkoff Award from the Russian Cardiological Society. Dr. Orlov organized the 10th International Congress “Ion Transport & Cell Volume Regulation in Health and Disease” held at Moscow State University in 2013. His current research interest aimed on the relative impact of cell volume changes and intracellular monovalent ions in regulation of gene expression, cell proliferation and apoptosis and their implications in the pathogenesis of cardiovascular, kidney and lung disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia