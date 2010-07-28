Membrane Technology
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Membrane Technology and Applications in Food and Bioprocessing
Description
Membrane technology is a rapidly developing area, with key growth accross the process sector, including biotech separation and biomedical applications (e.g. haemodialysis, artificial lungs), through to large scale industrial applications in the water and waste-water processing and the food and drink industries. As processes mature, and the cost of membranes continues to dramatically reduce, so their applications and use are set to expand. Process engineers need access to the latest information in this area to assist with their daily work and to help to develop and apply new and ever more efficient liquid processing solutions.
This book covers the latest technologies and applications, with contributions from leading figures in the field. Throughout, the emphasis is on delivering solutions to practitioners. Real world case studies and data from leading organizations -- including Cargill, Lilly, Microbach, ITT -- mean this book delivers the latest solutions as well as a critical working reference to filtration and separation professionals.
Key Features
- Covers the latest technologies and applications in this fast moving bioprocessing sector
- Presents a wide range of case studies that ensure readers benefit from the hard-won experience of others, saving time, money and effort
- World class author team headed up by the Chair of Chemical Engineering at Oxford University, UK and the VP of Plant Operations and Process Technology at Cargill Corp, the food services company and largest privately owned company in the US
Readership
Chemical and process, mechanical and environmental engineers, microbiologists in the food, bioprocessing, biopharma, biotech, enzyme processing, bioenergy, waste water sectors
Table of Contents
Membrane Fouling and Cleaning in Food and Bioprocessing
Membrane Applications in Monoclonal Antibody Production
Fundamentals of Pressure Driven Membrane Separation Processes
Membrane Technologies for Food Processing Waste Treatment
Practical Aspects of Membrane System Design in Food and Bioprocessing Applications
Application of Membrane Technology in Vegetable Oil Processing
Membrane Processes for the Production of Bulk Fermentation Products
Membrane Processes in Fruit Juice Processing
Challenges of Membrane Technology in the XXI Century
US Regulatory Approval of Membrane Technology
Membrane Application in Soy Sauce Processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 28th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856176323
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014431
About the Author
Z F Cui
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Engineering Science, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
H S Muralidhara
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Corporate Plant Operations/Process Technology, Cargill Inc., Minneapolis, MN, USA