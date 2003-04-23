Membrane Separations Technology
1st Edition
Single-Stage, Multistage, and Differential Permeation
Description
The petroleum, natural gas, and the chemical & petrochemical process industries, variously require the separation of mixtures -- whether of raw feedstream materials, reactants, intermediates, or products -- as comprising gases, liquids, or solutions. Membrane separations add another weapon to the arsenal of separation methods, including the upgrading of subquality natural gas reserves. This book furnishes the necessary derivations and calculations for numerically predicting the separations that can be obtained, based on the known respective membrane permeabilities of the pure components. A verstile text, Membrane Separations Technology is suitable both as a reference and a textbook for the practicing process engineer, the researcher, and chemical & petrochemical engineering faculty and students.
Key Features
- Has cutting-edge scientific methods for liquifying and transporting natural gas
- Written for the engineer in the field, for easy access to important information
- Also contains problems and solutions for the student and professor in chemical engineering departments
Readership
Chemical engieers and petroleum engineers, including both professionals and researchers, and both faculty and students. International marketing: U.K., France, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands. Australia - Japan - and China. OPEC (covering the Mid-east, but also covering Venezuela, Sumatra, etc.)
Table of Contents
Single-Stage Membrane Separations
Multistage Membrane Separations
Differential Permeation with Point Permeate Withdrawal
Differential Permeation with Permeate Flow
Countercurrent Flow with Recycle
Symbols
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 23rd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677103
About the Author
E.J. Hoffman
The author is retired, but he has had a remarkable career and has written numerous texts on many varied subjects:Unsteady-State Fluid Flow, Elsevier Science, 1999Heat Transfer Rate Analysis, PennWell, 1978Analytic Thermodynamics: Origins, Methods, Limits, and Validity, Taylor and Francis, 1991Cancer and the Search for Selective Biochemical Inhibitors, CRC Press, 1991, distributed by Springer-Verlag.He has worked for the US Navy, a number of oil companies, including Phillips Petroleum and Carter Oil Company. He has taught for the University of Wyoming and Oklahoma State University. He has, on the strength of much of the revolutionary methodology found in this book and certain products developed from it, worked as a consultant and created his own company which he still owns. He holds a BS from Oklahoma State, a masters from the University of Michigan,
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, author of numerous books published by Elsevier Science