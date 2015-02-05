Membrane Reactors for Energy Applications and Basic Chemical Production
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Preface
- Part One. Membrane reactors for syngas and hydrogen production
- 1. Water gas shift membrane reactors
- 1.1. Water gas shift in conventional reactors
- 1.2. Traditional water gas shift (WGS) process
- 1.3. Catalysts for the WGS reaction
- 1.4. Models for the kinetic interpretation of WGS
- 1.5. WGS regime in Fischer–Tropsch synthesis
- 1.6. Membrane reactor technology for the WGS reaction
- 1.7. Conclusion
- 2. Membrane reactors for methane steam reforming (MSR)
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Methane steam reforming (MSR) kinetic
- 2.3. MSR and catalysts
- 2.4. MSRs and membrane reactors (MRs)
- 2.5. Conclusion and future trends
- 3. Membrane reactors for autothermal reforming of methane, methanol, and ethanol
- 3.1. Introduction: hydrogen production
- 3.2. Methane and other sources for hydrogen
- 3.3. Conventional processes for autothermal reforming
- 3.4. The membrane reactor concepts: packed beds versus fluidized beds
- 3.5. Modeling aspects
- 3.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 4. Membrane reactors for dry reforming of methane
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Solid catalysts for methane dry reforming in traditional and membrane reactors
- 4.3. Membrane reactors: why to use them
- 4.4. Membrane reactors for methane dry reforming
- 4.5. Thermal request: a difficult challenge
- 4.6. Methane dry reforming: conclusion and remarks
- 5. Membrane reactors for hydrogen production from coal
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Traditional reactors for hydrogen production from coal and the advantages of membrane reactors
- 5.3. Catalysts for coal gasification
- 5.4. Membrane reactors for hydrogen production from coal
- 5.5. Future trends
- 5.6. Sources of further information and advice
- 6. Membrane reactors for the conversion of methanol and ethanol to hydrogen
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Membrane reactors (MRs)
- 6.3. Ethanol reforming in membrane reactors
- 6.4. Methanol reforming in membrane reactors
- 6.5. Conclusion and future trends
- 7. Membrane reactors for the decomposition of H2O, NOx and CO2 to produce hydrogen
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Membrane reactors for H2O decomposition
- 7.3. Membrane reactors for nitrous oxide decomposition
- 7.4. Membrane reactors for CO2 decomposition
- 7.5. The main challenges
- 7.6. Conclusion and future trends
- 8. Membrane reactors for steam reforming of glycerol and acetic acid to produce hydrogen
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Membrane reactor technology
- 8.3. Glycerol steam reforming reaction for hydrogen production
- 8.4. Acetic acid steam reforming reaction for hydrogen production
- 8.5. Conclusion and future trends
- 9. Membrane reactors for biohydrogen production and processing
- 9.1. Overview
- 9.2. Feedstock
- 9.3. Fermentative biohydrogen: microorganisms and enzymatic systems
- 9.4. Biohydrogen reactors
- 9.5. Conclusions and future trends
- Part Two. Membrane reactors for other energy applications
- 10. Membrane reactors for biodiesel production and processing
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Conventional methods for biodiesel production
- 10.3. Catalysts used in conventional methods
- 10.4. Weak points of conventional methods in biodiesel production
- 10.5. Membrane technology as process intensification in biodiesel production
- 10.6. Membrane technology: production and separation of biodiesel
- 10.7. Merits and limitations of using membrane reactors in biodiesel production
- 10.8. Other considerations
- 10.9. Stability of biodiesel
- 10.10. Conclusion
- 11. Membrane reactors for bioethanol production and processing
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Bioethanol from different feedstocks: environmental impact assessment
- 11.3. Pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomass: physicochemical versus biological pretreatment
- 11.4. Recovery of side products during lignocellulose pretreatment
- 11.5. Bioethanol recovery from fermentation broths and process intensification
- 11.6. Dehydration of water/alcohol mixtures
- 11.7. Consolidation of unit processes
- 11.8. Summary and future outlook
- 12. Membrane reactors for biogas production and processing
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Basic principles of anaerobic digestion
- 12.3. Membrane bioreactor for biogas production
- 12.4. Membrane fouling
- 12.5. Progress in other applications for biogas production
- 12.6. Conclusions
- 13. The use of membranes in oxygen and hydrogen separation in integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) power plants
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Coal gasification technology for power generation and hydrogen production
- 13.3. Integration of oxygen membranes in integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plants
- 13.4. Integration of hydrogen membranes in IGCC plants
- 13.5. Processes for treatment of CO2-rich streams from hydrogen separation membrane modules
- 13.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 14. Membrane reactors for the desulfurization of power plant gas emissions and transportation fuels
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Membrane reactors for the desulfurization of gases
- 14.3. Membrane reactors for the desulfurization of transportation fuels
- 14.4. Future trends
- 14.5. Conclusions
- 15. Electrocatalytic membrane reactors (eCMRs) for fuel cell and other applications
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Generic fuel cell electrocatalytic membrane reactor
- 15.3. Operating temperature versus overpotential in an electrocatalytic membrane reactor
- 15.4. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor modi operandi
- 15.5. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor performance characteristics
- 15.6. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor in the fuel cell mode: polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell
- 15.7. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor in the fuel cell mode: cogeneration of chemicals and electric power
- 15.8. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor in the electrolytic mode
- 15.9. The electrocatalytic membrane reactor in the ion-pumping mode: gas enrichment and compression
- 15.10. Future trends
- 15.11. Conclusions
- Part Three. Membrane reactors for basic chemical production
- 16. Membrane reactors for the dehydrogenation of alkanes to alkenes
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Dehydrogenation of cyclohexane, methylcyclohexane, and the mixtures
- 16.3. Dehydrogenations in catalytic reforming of n-hexanes
- 16.4. Dehydrogenation of ethylbenzene
- 16.5. Conclusion
- 17. Membrane reactors for oxidative coupling of methane to produce syngas and other chemicals
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Oxygen-permeable membranes
- 17.3. Oxidative coupling of methane by using oxygen-permeable membranes
- 17.4. Membrane materials
- 17.5. Ceria-based oxygen-permeable membranes for oxidative coupling of methane
- 17.6. Development of tape-cast membranes
- 17.7. Fabrication of membrane-type partial oxidation reformer and its reforming properties
- 17.8. Exergy analysis of the membrane-type partial oxidation reformer
- 17.9. Conclusion
- 17.10. Future prospects
- 18. Membrane reactors for ammonia production
- 18.1. Introduction: chemical principles and industrial applications
- 18.2. Traditional reactors and membrane reactors for ammonia production
- 18.3. Electrocatalytic membrane reactor for ammonia production
- 18.4. Catalysts for ammonia production
- 18.5. Materials for electrolyte membrane
- 18.6. Factors affecting the ammonia formation rate
- 18.7. Conclusions and future trends
- 19. Pervaporation membrane reactors (PVMRs) for esterification
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Physicochemical properties of esters
- 19.3. Esterification reactions
- 19.4. Industrial relevance of esterification reactions
- 19.5. Reaction-separation coupled methodology
- 19.6. R2-type pervaporation reactors for esterification reaction
- 19.7. R1-type pervaporation membrane reactors (PVMRs) for esterification
- 19.8. Conclusions
- 19.9. Future trends
- 20. Photocatalytic hydrogenation of organic compounds in membrane reactors
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Fundamentals of photocatalysis and photocatalytic membrane reactors
- 20.3. Studies on the photocatalytic hydrogenation of organic compounds
- 20.4. Photocatalytic hydrogenation of carbon dioxide in membrane reactors
- 20.5. Advances and limitations of photocatalytic membrane reactors (PMRs) in the hydrogenation of organic compounds
- 20.6. Conclusion
- 20.7. Future trends
- 20.8. Sources of further information
- 21. Butene oligomerization, phenol synthesis from benzene, butane partial oxidation, and other reactions carried out in membrane reactors
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Butene oligomerization
- 21.3. Phenol synthesis from benzene
- 21.4. Butane partial oxidation
- 21.5. Cyclohexane dehydrogenation
- 21.6. Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation
- 21.7. Water splitting
- 21.8. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Membrane Reactors for Energy Applications and Basic Chemical Production presents a discussion of the increasing interest in membrane reactors that has emerged in recent years from both the scientific and industrial communities, in particular their usage for energy applications and basic chemical production.
Part One of the text investigates membrane reactors for syngas and hydrogen production, while Part Two examines membrane reactors for other energy applications, including biodiesel and bioethanol production.
The final section of the book reviews the use of membrane reactors in basic chemical production, including discussions of the use of MRs in ammonia production and the dehydrogenation of alkanes to alkenes.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of membrane reactors as presented by a world-renowned team of experts
- Includes discussions of the use of membrane reactors in ammonia production and the dehydrogenation of alkanes to alkenes
- Tackles the use of membrane reactors in syngas, hydrogen, and basic chemical production
- Keen focus placed on the industry, particularly in the use of membrane reactor technologies in energy
Readership
R&D managers in chemical engineering companiesdeveloping membrane reactors for energy applications and basic chemical production; Postgraduates working on membrane reactors for energy applications and basic chemical production (departments of chemistry; engineering; energy).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422273
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422235
About the Editors
Angelo Basile Editor
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Luisa Di Paola Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at University of Campus Biomedico, Italy
Faisal Hai Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer at the School of Civil, Mining and Environmental Engineering, University of Wollongong, Australia
Vincenzo Piemonte Editor
Vincenzo Piemonte is an associate professor at the University “Campus Bio-medico” of Rome (academic courses: Artificial Organs Engineering, Biorefinery Fundamentals, Chemical Engineering Principles, Bioreactors) and an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University “La Sapienza” of Rome (academic course: Artificial Organs Engineering). His research activity is primarily focused on the study of Transport phenomena in the artificial and bioartificial organs; new biotreatment technology platform for the elimination of toxic pollutants from water and soil; Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of petroleum-based plastics and bio-based plastics; extraction of valuable substances (polyphenols, tannins) from natural matrices; hydrogen production by membrane reactors for water gas shift reaction; concentrated Solar Power Plant integrated with membrane steam reforming reactor for the production of hydrogen and hydro-methane. He has about 120 publications on chemical thermodynamics, kinetics, biomedical devices modeling, Bioreactors, LCA studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Campus Biomedico, Italy