Membrane Reactors for Energy Applications and Basic Chemical Production presents a discussion of the increasing interest in membrane reactors that has emerged in recent years from both the scientific and industrial communities, in particular their usage for energy applications and basic chemical production.

Part One of the text investigates membrane reactors for syngas and hydrogen production, while Part Two examines membrane reactors for other energy applications, including biodiesel and bioethanol production.

The final section of the book reviews the use of membrane reactors in basic chemical production, including discussions of the use of MRs in ammonia production and the dehydrogenation of alkanes to alkenes.