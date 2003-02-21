Membrane Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342631, 9780080493763

Membrane Proteins, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Douglas Rees
eBook ISBN: 9780080493763
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st February 2003
Page Count: 345
Table of Contents

Membrane Protein Assembly in vivo. Construction of Helix-Bundle Membrane Proteins. Transmembrane ƒÒ-barrel Proteins. Length, Time and Energy Scales of Photosystems. Structural Clues to the Mechanisms of Ion Pumping in Bacteriorhodopsin. A Crystal Structure of Wolinella succinogenes Quinol: Fumarate Reductase and Its Relevance to the Superfamily of Succinate: Quinone Oxidoreductases. Structure and Function of Quinone Binding Membrane Proteins. Prokaryotic Mechanosensitive Channels. The Voltage Sensor and the Gate in Ion Channels. Rhodopsin Structure, Dynamics and Activation: A Perspective from Crystallography, Site-Directed Labeling, Sulfhydryl Reactivity and Disulfide Cross-Linking.

Description

This volume covers 2 major topics: Foundations and Membrane Protein Structures.

Key Features

  • Foundations
  • Bioenergetic Processes
  • Channels and Receptors

Readership

Biochemists, Molecular Biologists, Biophysicists, Physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493763
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342631

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Douglas Rees Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Pasadena, CA

