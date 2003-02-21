Membrane Proteins, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Membrane Protein Assembly in vivo. Construction of Helix-Bundle Membrane Proteins. Transmembrane ƒÒ-barrel Proteins. Length, Time and Energy Scales of Photosystems. Structural Clues to the Mechanisms of Ion Pumping in Bacteriorhodopsin. A Crystal Structure of Wolinella succinogenes Quinol: Fumarate Reductase and Its Relevance to the Superfamily of Succinate: Quinone Oxidoreductases. Structure and Function of Quinone Binding Membrane Proteins. Prokaryotic Mechanosensitive Channels. The Voltage Sensor and the Gate in Ion Channels. Rhodopsin Structure, Dynamics and Activation: A Perspective from Crystallography, Site-Directed Labeling, Sulfhydryl Reactivity and Disulfide Cross-Linking.
Description
This volume covers 2 major topics: Foundations and Membrane Protein Structures.
Key Features
- Foundations
- Bioenergetic Processes
- Channels and Receptors
Readership
Biochemists, Molecular Biologists, Biophysicists, Physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 345
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 21st February 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493763
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342631
Reviews
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Douglas Rees Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Pasadena, CA