Membrane Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080226262, 9781483188355

Membrane Proteins

1st Edition

FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 11th Meeting, Copenhagen, 1977

Editors: Peter Nicholls Jesper Vuust Møller Peter Leth Jørgensen
eBook ISBN: 9781483188355
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Membrane Proteins contains the proceedings of the 11th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, held in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1977. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress that has been made in understanding membrane proteins. Topics covered range from hydrogen and electron transfer in mitochondria to energy-transferring systems as well as ATPases and hormone receptors.

Comprised of 31 chapters, this volume begins by reporting the results of a study that examined the state of association of several important membrane proteins. The discussion then turns to future prospects for membrane structures; hydrogen and electron transfer in mitochondria; and the molecular mechanism of the respiratory chain proton pump. Subsequent chapters explore energy coupling in reconstituted segments of the respiratory chain; retinal-protein interaction in bacteriorhodopsin; the functional significance of protein-protein interactions in the sarcoplasmic reticulum; and the role of calcium in the action of insulin.

This book will be of interest to biochemists.

Table of Contents


General Introduction to the Proceedings

Section 1. Introductory Lectures

State of Aggregation of Membrane Proteins

Membrane Structure: Now and Future Prospects

Hydrogen and Electron Transfer in Mitochondria

Section 2. Energy Transferring Systems

Introduction

On the Molecular Mechanism of the Respiratory Chain Proton Pump. Resolution and Characterization of Individual Proton Translocation Reactions

Three Stages of the Bacteriorhodopsin-Mediated Electrogenesis: A Single Turnover Study

Cytochrome c_ Oxidase: The Reaction with Oxygen

Cytochrome c_ Cytochrome Oxidase Interaction During Electron Transfer

Studies of Energy Coupling in Reconstituted Segments of the Respiratory Chain

Functioning of Cytochrome c_ Oxidase in the Mitochondrial Membrane and in Vesicles

Control of Cytochrome c_ Oxidase Activity in Reconstituted Systems

Retinal-Protein Interaction in Bacteriorhodopsin

Functioning of the Mitochondrial ATP-Synthesizing Machinery

Section 3. ATPases

Protein-Protein Interactions in Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: Functional Significance

Reassembly of Sarcoplasmic Reticmulum Membrane

The Chemistry of the Cysteine Residues of the ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

On the Primary Structure of the Ca2+-ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

The Sodium and Potassium Ion Pump or Na,K-ATPase

Ultrastructure of Purified Na,K-ATPase

Characterization of the Lipids Involved in the (Na+ + K+)-and Ca2+-Activated ATPases in the Human Erythrocyte Membrane by Using Highly Purified Phospholipases

Ouabain Used as a Tool for Trapping and Characterizing Phosphorylation Products of NaK-ATPase

Phosphorylation Kinetics of (Na+,K+)-ATPase

Section 4. Hormone Receptors

Introduction

Insulin-Receptor Binding in Adipocytes. Relation to Glucose Transport and to Insulin Degradation

Insulin Receptors: Interpretation of Binding Kinetics and Regulation of Binding Capacity in vivo

The Role of Calcium in the Action of Insulin

Antibodies to Insulin Receptors: Probes of Receptor Structure and Function

Glucagon and Pancreatic Hormone III: X-Ray Analysis Conformation and Receptor Binding

Action of Secretin and Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) on the Adenylate Cyclase System of Pancreatic Acinar Cells

The Expression of Cell Surface Receptors for VIP, Secretin and Glucagon in Normal and Transformed Cells of the Digestive Tract

Cell to Cell Transfer of Hormone Receptors

Adenylate Cyclase in the Immature Rat Ovary: Induction of Responsiveness to Luteinizing Hormone

Angiotensin Receptors

The Structural Basis of Insulin-Receptor Binding and Cooperative Interactions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188355

About the Editor

Peter Nicholls

Jesper Vuust Møller

Peter Leth Jørgensen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.