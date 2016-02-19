Membrane Proteins
1st Edition
FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 11th Meeting, Copenhagen, 1977
Description
Membrane Proteins contains the proceedings of the 11th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, held in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1977. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress that has been made in understanding membrane proteins. Topics covered range from hydrogen and electron transfer in mitochondria to energy-transferring systems as well as ATPases and hormone receptors.
Comprised of 31 chapters, this volume begins by reporting the results of a study that examined the state of association of several important membrane proteins. The discussion then turns to future prospects for membrane structures; hydrogen and electron transfer in mitochondria; and the molecular mechanism of the respiratory chain proton pump. Subsequent chapters explore energy coupling in reconstituted segments of the respiratory chain; retinal-protein interaction in bacteriorhodopsin; the functional significance of protein-protein interactions in the sarcoplasmic reticulum; and the role of calcium in the action of insulin.
Table of Contents
General Introduction to the Proceedings
Section 1. Introductory Lectures
State of Aggregation of Membrane Proteins
Membrane Structure: Now and Future Prospects
Hydrogen and Electron Transfer in Mitochondria
Section 2. Energy Transferring Systems
Introduction
On the Molecular Mechanism of the Respiratory Chain Proton Pump. Resolution and Characterization of Individual Proton Translocation Reactions
Three Stages of the Bacteriorhodopsin-Mediated Electrogenesis: A Single Turnover Study
Cytochrome c_ Oxidase: The Reaction with Oxygen
Cytochrome c_ Cytochrome Oxidase Interaction During Electron Transfer
Studies of Energy Coupling in Reconstituted Segments of the Respiratory Chain
Functioning of Cytochrome c_ Oxidase in the Mitochondrial Membrane and in Vesicles
Control of Cytochrome c_ Oxidase Activity in Reconstituted Systems
Retinal-Protein Interaction in Bacteriorhodopsin
Functioning of the Mitochondrial ATP-Synthesizing Machinery
Section 3. ATPases
Protein-Protein Interactions in Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: Functional Significance
Reassembly of Sarcoplasmic Reticmulum Membrane
The Chemistry of the Cysteine Residues of the ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
On the Primary Structure of the Ca2+-ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
The Sodium and Potassium Ion Pump or Na,K-ATPase
Ultrastructure of Purified Na,K-ATPase
Characterization of the Lipids Involved in the (Na+ + K+)-and Ca2+-Activated ATPases in the Human Erythrocyte Membrane by Using Highly Purified Phospholipases
Ouabain Used as a Tool for Trapping and Characterizing Phosphorylation Products of NaK-ATPase
Phosphorylation Kinetics of (Na+,K+)-ATPase
Section 4. Hormone Receptors
Introduction
Insulin-Receptor Binding in Adipocytes. Relation to Glucose Transport and to Insulin Degradation
Insulin Receptors: Interpretation of Binding Kinetics and Regulation of Binding Capacity in vivo
The Role of Calcium in the Action of Insulin
Antibodies to Insulin Receptors: Probes of Receptor Structure and Function
Glucagon and Pancreatic Hormone III: X-Ray Analysis Conformation and Receptor Binding
Action of Secretin and Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) on the Adenylate Cyclase System of Pancreatic Acinar Cells
The Expression of Cell Surface Receptors for VIP, Secretin and Glucagon in Normal and Transformed Cells of the Digestive Tract
Cell to Cell Transfer of Hormone Receptors
Adenylate Cyclase in the Immature Rat Ovary: Induction of Responsiveness to Luteinizing Hormone
Angiotensin Receptors
The Structural Basis of Insulin-Receptor Binding and Cooperative Interactions
Index
