Membrane Proteins as Drug Targets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812889, 9780123812896

Membrane Proteins as Drug Targets, Volume 91

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Charles.A Lunn
eBook ISBN: 9780123812896
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812889
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 2010
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

  1. Inverse Agonism at Serotonin and Cannabinoid Receptors

         Vincent J. Aloyo, Kelly A. Berg, William P. Clarke, Umberto Spampinato, and John A. Harvey

2.    G protein-coupled receptor heteromers as new targets for drug development

    Sergi Ferré, Gemma Navarro, Vicent Casadó, Antoni Cortés, Josefa Mallol, Enric I. Canela, Carme Lluís and Rafael Franco

3.    Receptor activity modifying proteins and their potential as drug targets

    Denise L. Wootten, John Simms, Debbie L. Hay, Arthur Christopoulos and Patrick M. Sexto

    4.  Regulators of G Protein Signaling Proteins As Targets For Drug Discovery

    Benita Sjögren, Levi L. Blazer and Richard R. Neubig

5.    Escorts Take the Lead: Molecular Chaperones as Therapeutic Targets

    Dumaine Williams and Lakshmi A. Dev

    6.    The T1r2/T1r3 Sweet Receptor and Trpm5 Ion Channel: Taste Targets With Therapeutic Potential

    Dennis Sprous and R. Kyle Palmer

    7.     Membrane-associated enzymatic synthesis

Edward A. Esposito and Robert Weis

Description

Membrane proteins continue to be prime drug targets because they perform essential processes in the cell including controlling the flow of information and materials between cells and mediating activities like hormone action and nerve impulses. The study of membrane proteins could lead to new and improved pharmaceutical treatments for a wide range of illnesses such as heart disease, cystic fibrosis and depression.

Membrane Proteins as Drug Targets reviews the latest developments in the field.

Key Features

  • Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in the field of membrane proteins and reviews how they are being used to develop new drugs
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

About the Serial Volume Editors

Charles.A Lunn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Schering-Plough Research Institute, New Jersey, USA

