Membrane Proteins as Drug Targets, Volume 91

- Inverse Agonism at Serotonin and Cannabinoid Receptors
Vincent J. Aloyo, Kelly A. Berg, William P. Clarke, Umberto Spampinato, and John A. Harvey
2. G protein-coupled receptor heteromers as new targets for drug development
Sergi Ferré, Gemma Navarro, Vicent Casadó, Antoni Cortés, Josefa Mallol, Enric I. Canela, Carme Lluís and Rafael Franco
3. Receptor activity modifying proteins and their potential as drug targets
Denise L. Wootten, John Simms, Debbie L. Hay, Arthur Christopoulos and Patrick M. Sexto
4. Regulators of G Protein Signaling Proteins As Targets For Drug Discovery
Benita Sjögren, Levi L. Blazer and Richard R. Neubig
5. Escorts Take the Lead: Molecular Chaperones as Therapeutic Targets
Dumaine Williams and Lakshmi A. Dev
6. The T1r2/T1r3 Sweet Receptor and Trpm5 Ion Channel: Taste Targets With Therapeutic Potential
Dennis Sprous and R. Kyle Palmer
7. Membrane-associated enzymatic synthesis
Edward A. Esposito and Robert Weis
Membrane proteins continue to be prime drug targets because they perform essential processes in the cell including controlling the flow of information and materials between cells and mediating activities like hormone action and nerve impulses. The study of membrane proteins could lead to new and improved pharmaceutical treatments for a wide range of illnesses such as heart disease, cystic fibrosis and depression.
Membrane Proteins as Drug Targets reviews the latest developments in the field.
- Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in the field of membrane proteins and reviews how they are being used to develop new drugs
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
- 270
- English
- © Academic Press 2010
- 24th August 2010
- Academic Press
- 9780123812896
- 9780123812889
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
