Membrane Protein Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559389891, 9780080536156

Membrane Protein Transport, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: S.S. Rothman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559389891
eBook ISBN: 9780080536156
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th June 1996
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. The Nuclear Pore Complex: Toward its Molecular Architecture, Structure, and Function (N. Panté and U. Aebi). Structure and Function of Mitochondrial Presequences (M. Maduke and D. Roise). Bacterial Toxin Transport: The Hemolysin System (J.A. Sheps, F. Zhang, and V. Ling). Protein Sorting to the Yeast Vacuole (B.F. Horazdovsky, J.H. Stack, and S.D. Emr). Bacterial Extracellular Secretion: Transport of a-Lytic Protease Across the Outer Membrane of Escherichia Coli (A.F. Boggs and D.A. Agard). Mechanisms of Peroxisome Biogenesis: Regulation of Peroxisomal Enzymes, and their Subsequent Sorting to Peroxisomes (G.M. Small). Peroxisomal Topogenic Signals and the Etiology of Peroxisome-Deficient Disease (U. Fujiki). ATP Binding Cassette Proteins in Yeast (C. Berkower and S. Michaelis). Membrane Protein Transport in Eukaryotic Secretion Cells (K.K. Goncz and S.S. Rothman). Index.

Description

This is the third volume in a series on membrane protein transfer. Membrane protein transport underlies the topological disposition of many proteins within cells and it is this disposition that allows for the co-ordination of the central cellular processes, such as metabolism.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559389891
eBook ISBN:
9780080536156

About the Editors

S.S. Rothman Editor

University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

