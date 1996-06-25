Membrane Protein Transport, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. The Nuclear Pore Complex: Toward its Molecular Architecture, Structure, and Function (N. Panté and U. Aebi). Structure and Function of Mitochondrial Presequences (M. Maduke and D. Roise). Bacterial Toxin Transport: The Hemolysin System (J.A. Sheps, F. Zhang, and V. Ling). Protein Sorting to the Yeast Vacuole (B.F. Horazdovsky, J.H. Stack, and S.D. Emr). Bacterial Extracellular Secretion: Transport of a-Lytic Protease Across the Outer Membrane of Escherichia Coli (A.F. Boggs and D.A. Agard). Mechanisms of Peroxisome Biogenesis: Regulation of Peroxisomal Enzymes, and their Subsequent Sorting to Peroxisomes (G.M. Small). Peroxisomal Topogenic Signals and the Etiology of Peroxisome-Deficient Disease (U. Fujiki). ATP Binding Cassette Proteins in Yeast (C. Berkower and S. Michaelis). Membrane Protein Transport in Eukaryotic Secretion Cells (K.K. Goncz and S.S. Rothman). Index.
Description
This is the third volume in a series on membrane protein transfer. Membrane protein transport underlies the topological disposition of many proteins within cells and it is this disposition that allows for the co-ordination of the central cellular processes, such as metabolism.
- 300
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- 25th June 1996
- Elsevier Science
- 9781559389891
- 9780080536156
About the Editors
S.S. Rothman Editor
University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA