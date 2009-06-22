Membrane Protein Crystallization, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: Review of past successes and general trends in membrane protein crystallization Larry DeLucas
Chapter 1: “Introduction to the Crystallization of Biological Macromolecules”, Alex MacPherson
Chapter 2: “Challenges of Membrane Protein Crystallization” Michael Wiener
Chapter 3: “Cell Free Production of Membrane Proteins”, Volker Erdmann, Michael Kubick1, Helmut Merk1, Wolfgang Stiege1 and Jan Strey1
Chapter 4: “In Vitro Synthesis of Post-translationally Modified Membrane Proteins”, Volker Erdmann,Michael Kubick1, Helmut Merk1, and Wolfgang Stiege1
Chapter 5: “Novel Rhodobactar Membrane Protein Expression Factory” Philip Laible and Deborah K. Hanson
Chapter 6: "Detergent selection and optimization in membrane protein crystallization" Tina Iverson
Chapter 7: “Novel Lipids for Membrane Protein Crystallization” Martin Caffrey
Chapter 8: “Bicelle Membrane Protein Crystallization” James Bowie
Chapter 9: “Novel Approaches for Membrane Protein Crystallization” William Cogdell
Chapter 10: “Tools to Enhance Membrane Protein Crystallization” William Wilson Charles Henry and Larry DeLucas
Chapter 11: “Advances in Microfluidic Membrane Protein Crystallization Techniques”, Peter Nollert and Cory Gerdts
Chapter 12: “Crystallization Strategies Used for Photosystem I and its Complexes” Petra Fromme
Chapter 13: “â-barrel Membrane Protein Crystallization” Mikio Tanabe and Tina Iverson
Chapter 14: “Membrane Proteins: the New Soluble Proteins” James Naismith
Description
This volume of Current Topics in Membranes focuses on Membrane Protein Crystallization, beginning with a review of past successes and general trends, then further discussing challenges of mebranes protein crystallization, cell free production of membrane proteins and novel lipids for membrane protein crystallization.
This publication also includes tools to enchance membrane protein crystallization, technique advancements, and crystallization strategies used for photosystem I and its complexes, establishing Membrane Protein Crystallization as a needed, practical reference for researchers.
Readership
Membrane Protein Crystallization, a volume of the established Current Topics in Membranes serial. This volume is edited by Dr. Larry DeLucas, University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749871
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Larry DeLucas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA