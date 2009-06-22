Membrane Protein Crystallization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749871, 9780080961590

Membrane Protein Crystallization, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Larry DeLucas
eBook ISBN: 9780080961590
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Introduction: Review of past successes and general trends in membrane protein crystallization Larry DeLucas

Chapter 1: “Introduction to the Crystallization of Biological Macromolecules”, Alex MacPherson

Chapter 2: “Challenges of Membrane Protein Crystallization” Michael Wiener

Chapter 3: “Cell Free Production of Membrane Proteins”, Volker Erdmann, Michael Kubick1, Helmut Merk1, Wolfgang Stiege1 and Jan Strey1

Chapter 4: “In Vitro Synthesis of Post-translationally Modified Membrane Proteins”, Volker Erdmann,Michael Kubick1, Helmut Merk1, and Wolfgang Stiege1

Chapter 5: “Novel Rhodobactar Membrane Protein Expression Factory” Philip Laible and Deborah K. Hanson

Chapter 6: "Detergent selection and optimization in membrane protein crystallization" Tina Iverson

Chapter 7: “Novel Lipids for Membrane Protein Crystallization” Martin Caffrey

Chapter 8: “Bicelle Membrane Protein Crystallization” James Bowie

Chapter 9: “Novel Approaches for Membrane Protein Crystallization” William Cogdell

Chapter 10: “Tools to Enhance Membrane Protein Crystallization” William Wilson Charles Henry and Larry DeLucas

Chapter 11: “Advances in Microfluidic Membrane Protein Crystallization Techniques”, Peter Nollert and Cory Gerdts

Chapter 12: “Crystallization Strategies Used for Photosystem I and its Complexes” Petra Fromme

Chapter 13: “â-barrel Membrane Protein Crystallization” Mikio Tanabe and Tina Iverson

Chapter 14: “Membrane Proteins: the New Soluble Proteins” James Naismith

Description

This volume of Current Topics in Membranes focuses on Membrane Protein Crystallization, beginning with a review of past successes and general trends, then further discussing challenges of mebranes protein crystallization, cell free production of membrane proteins and novel lipids for membrane protein crystallization.

This publication also includes tools to enchance membrane protein crystallization, technique advancements, and crystallization strategies used for photosystem I and its complexes, establishing Membrane Protein Crystallization as a needed, practical reference for researchers.

Readership

Membrane Protein Crystallization, a volume of the established Current Topics in Membranes serial. This volume is edited by Dr. Larry DeLucas, University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Larry DeLucas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA

