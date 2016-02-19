Membrane Morphology of the Vertebrate Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444803931, 9780080861715

Membrane Morphology of the Vertebrate Nervous System, Volume 46

1st Edition

A Study with Freeze-etch Technique

Serial Editors: C. Sandri J.M. Van Buren K. Akert
eBook ISBN: 9780080861715
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 369
No. of pages:
369
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861715

About the Serial Editors

C. Sandri Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Electron Microscopy, Brain Research Institute, University of Zurich

J.M. Van Buren Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami, School of Medicine

K. Akert Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brain Research Institute, University of Zurich

