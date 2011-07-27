Membrane Fusion, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Pathway to Membrane Fusion through Hemifusion
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Criteria and Assays to Identify Hemifusion
IV. Experimental Evidence for Hemifusion
V. Modeling the Biophysical Mechanisms of Hemifusion on the Pathway to Fusion
Dynamic Remodeling of Membranes Catalyzed by Dynamin
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Characteristics of Dynamin
IV. Dynamin-Induced Membrane Remodeling
V. Evolution of Models for Dynamin-Catalyzed Membrane Fission
VI. Current Insights from Structural Studies
VII. Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Structure and Working of Viral Fusion Machinery
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Structures of Fusion Proteins
IV. Regulation of the Conformational Change
V. Working of the Fusion Machinery
VI. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Membrane Fusion Mediated by Human Immunodeficiency Virus Envelope Glycoprotein
I. Introduction
II. HIV Assembly and Structure
III. Structural Changes in HIV Env Leading to Membrane Fusion
IV. What Drives the Enlargement of Fusion Pores?
V. HIV Entry Pathways
VI. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
The Reovirus Fusion-Associated Small Transmembrane (FAST) Proteins: Virus-Encoded Cellular Fusogens
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. The Diversity of Fast Proteins
IV. The Fast Proteins are Necessary and Sufficient to Induce Membrane Fusion
V. The Fast Proteins and Prefusion Events
VI. The Fast Proteins and Membrane Merger
VII. The Fast Proteins and Postfusion Events
VIII. Model of the Fast Protein-Mediated Cell–Cell Fusion Reaction
IX. Summary and Future Directions
Abbreviations
C2 Domains and Membrane Fusion
I. Overview
II. Membrane Fusion
III. The Molecular Machinery Mediating Calcium-Dependent Membrane Fusion
IV. Conclusion
Chasing the Trails of SNAREs and Lipids Along the Membrane Fusion Pathway
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Snare-Dependent Membrane Fusion
IV. Small Molecules as Interrogators for SNARE-Mediated Membrane Fusion
V. Single Molecule (or Particle) Fluorescence Techniques to Study SNARE-Mediated Membrane Fusion
Inferring Structures of Kinetic Intermediates in Ca2+-Triggered Exocytosis
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Hypothetical Intermediates
IV. Lipid Contact
V. Fluid Contact
VI. Hydrocarbon–Water Contact
VII. Membrane Bending
VIII. Role of Proteins
IX. Conclusion
Eukaryotic Cell–Cell Fusion Families
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Choosing a Model System: C. Elegans as an Organism to Study Cell–Cell Fusion
IV. Syncytins: an Expanding Metazoan Fusion Family
V. Regulation of Cell–Cell Fusion in Nematodes and Mammals
VI. Concluding Remarks
Invasive Podosomes and Myoblast Fusion
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Myoblast Fusion in Vertebrates
IV. Drosophila as A Model System to Study Myoblast Fusion
V. Myoblast Fusion in Drosophila
VI. Relevance to Vertebrate Myoblast Fusion
VII. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Lipid Acrobatics in the Membrane Fusion Arena
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. Historical Background
IV. Fusion Pathways at the Molecular Level
V. Energy Landscape Along the Fusion Pathway
VI. Fission Pathways in Molecular Detail
VII. Peptide Modulated Fusion
VII. Outlook
Acknowledgments
An Alternate Path for Fusion and its Exploration by Field-Theoretic Means
I. Overview
II. Introduction
III. A Different Pathway to Fusion
IV. Results from A Field-Theoretic Description
V. Outlook
VI. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Description
This volume of Current Topics in Membranes focuses on Membrane Fusion, beginning with fusion and fission of lipid bilayers, with reviews focused on hemifusion and dynamic remodeling of membranes catalyzed by dynamin. Other topics discussed include viral fusion, intracellular fusion, developmental cell fusion, and theoretical modeling.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 27th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858924
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858917