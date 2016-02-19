Membrane Fusion Technique, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121821227, 9780080883342

Membrane Fusion Technique, Part B, Volume 221

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821227
eBook ISBN: 9780080883342
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th July 1993
Page Count: 462

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Cell-Cell Fusion Mediated By Viruses and Viral Proteins: Conformational Changes of Proteins During Membrane Fusion. Membrane Fusion During Exocytosis. Intracellular Membrane Fusion. Membrane Fusion in Fertilization. Introduction of Macromolecules Into Cells By Membrane Fusion. Protoplast Fusion. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

  • Major topics covered include:
  • Cell-cell fusion mediated by viruses and viral proteins
  • Conformational changes of proteins during membrane fusion
  • Membrane fusion during exocytosis
  • Intracellular membrane fusion
  • Membrane fusion in fertilization
  • Introduction of macromolecules into cells by membrane fusion
  • Protoplast fusion

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121821227
eBook ISBN:
9780080883342

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.