Membrane Fusion Technique, Part B, Volume 221
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cell-Cell Fusion Mediated By Viruses and Viral Proteins: Conformational Changes of Proteins During Membrane Fusion. Membrane Fusion During Exocytosis. Intracellular Membrane Fusion. Membrane Fusion in Fertilization. Introduction of Macromolecules Into Cells By Membrane Fusion. Protoplast Fusion. Author Index. Subject Index.
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
- 462
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 13th July 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780121821227
- 9780080883342
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor
University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.