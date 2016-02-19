Membrane Electrodes in Drug-Substances Analysis
1st Edition
Authors: Vasile V. Cosofret
Editors: J. D. R. Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483154107
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 378
Description
Membrane Electrodes in Drug-Substances Analysis discusses the analytical control of drugs using ion-selective membrane electrodes. This book is divided into three parts, comprised of 18 chapters organized according to the topics they cover. The first part covers the general aspects of membrane electrodes, which includes topics such as theoretical considerations and the basic characteristics of membrane electrodes. Part II deals with the general methods of analysis using membrane electrodes, and Part III tackles the determination of drug-substances. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals engaged in drug research.
Table of Contents
Introduction
References
Part I - General Aspects of Membrane Electrodes
Chapter 1 Theoretical Considerations
1.1 Solid Membranes
1.2 Liquid Membranes
1.3 Gas-Sensing Membranes
1.4 Enzyme Electrodes
References
Chapter 2 Basic Characteristics of Membrane Electrodes
2.1 Electrode Function
2.2 Limit of Detection
2.3 Selectivity
2.4 Response Time
2.5 Temperature Coefficient
References
Chapter 3 Construction and Fundamental Parameters of Typical Membrane Electrodes
3.1 Solid Membrane Electrodes
3.2 Liquid Membrane Electrodes
3.3 Gas-Sensing Membrane Electrodes
References
Chapter 4 Analytical Techniques Using Membrane Electrodes
4.1 Standardization of Membrane Electrodes
4.2 Direct Potentiometry
4.3 Standard Addition and Subtraction Methods
4.4 Gran Plots
4.5 Potentiometric Titrations
References
Part II - General Methods of Analysis Using Membrane Electrodes
Chapter 5 Halogens, Sulphur and Phosphorus
5.1 Determination of Ionisable Halogens
5.2 Determination of Halogens after Alkaline Mineralization
5.3 Determination of Halogens and Sulphur after Oxygen Flask Combustion
5.4 Sulphur Determination after Reductive Decomposition
5.5 Inorganic Sulphate Determination
5.6 Inorganic Phosphate Determination
References
Chapter 6 Inorganic Cations
6.1 Aluminum
6.2 Ammonium and Ammonia
6.3 Calcium
6.4 Iron
6.5 Magnesium
6.6 Mercury
6.7 Potassium
6.8 Sodium
6.9 Zinc
References
Part III - Determination of Drug-Substances
Chapter 7 Inhibitors and Stimulants of the Central Nervous System
7.1 Alcohol
7.2 Aminopyrin (Pyramidon) and Antipyrin (Phenazone)
7.3 Barbitone Sodium
7.4 Bromides
7.5 Bromisoval
7.6 Bromoform, Chloroform and Ethyl Chloride
7.7 Chloral Hydrate
7.8 Flurazepam
7.9 Glutamic Acid
7.10 Inactin and Thiopentone (Sodium Salts)
7.11 Meprobamate
7.12 Methadone Hydrochloride
7.13 Morphine and Other Alkaloids
7.14 Phenobarbitone Sodium
7.15 Phenothiazines
7.16 Procaine Hydrochloride
7.17 Salicylic Acid (Sodium Salt)
7.18 Sulphonal
References
Chapter 8 Drugs of Various Actions
8.1 Adenosine Phosphate
8.2 Amphetamine Sulphate
8.3 Chlorpheniramine Maleate
8.4 Choline and Its Esters
8.5 Clobutinol Hydrochloride
8.6 Cyclizine Hydrochloride
8.7 Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide
8.8 Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride
8.9 Ephedrine and Methylephedrine (as Hydrochlorides)
8.10 Neostigmine Bromide
8.11 Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate
8.12 Procyclidine Hydrochloride
8.13 Propranolol and Similar Compounds
References
Chapter 9 Local Action Drugs
9.1 Acetic Acid (Solution)
9.2 Aluminum Compounds
9.3 Ammonia Solution and Ammonium Salts
9.4 Calcium Compounds
9.5 Hydrochloric Acid
9.6 Magnesium Compounds
9.7 Potassium Compounds
9.8 Sodium Compounds
9.9 Tartaric Acid
References
Chapter 10 Antiseptics and Disinfectants
10.1 Benzene Hexachloride
10.2 Benzoic Acid
10.3 Chloramine-T
10.4 Copper Sulphate
10.5 Dicophane
10.6 Dyestuffs
10.7 Formaldehyde and Hexamine
10.8 Hydroxyquinoline and Derivatives
10.9 Iodine
10.10 Mercury Compounds
10.11 Phenol and Derivatives
10.12 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
10.13 Silver Nitrate
10.14 Trichloracetic Acid
10.15 Zinc Compounds
References
Chapter 11 Chemoterapeutic Drugs
11.1 Aminobenzoic Acid
11.2 Calcium Aminosalicylate
11.3 Cephalosporins
11.4 Chlorambucil
11.5 Chloramphenicol and Its Esters
11.6 Cyclophosphamide
11.7 Fluorouracil and Floxuridine
11.8 Isoniazid
11.9 Mefloquine
11.10 Nystatin
11.11 Penicillins
11.12 Proguanil Hydrochloride
11.13 Sulphonamides
11.14 as-Triazines
11.15 Trifluorothymidine
References
Chapter 12 Diuretic Drugs
12.1 Mercury Compounds
12.2 Potassium Nitrate
12.3 Sulphonamides (e.g. Furosemide)
12.4 Urea
References
Chapter 13 Hypoglycaemic Agents
13.1 Guanidine Derivatives
13.2 Lactic Acid
13.3 Sulphonamides
References
Chapter 14 Hematinic Substances
14.1 Cobalt Chloride
14.2 Cyanocobalamin
14.3 Iron Salts
References
Chapter 15 Complexing Agents
15.1 Citric Acid
15.2 Disodium Edetate
15.3 Penicillamine
15.4 Sodium Nitrite
15.5 Sodium Thiosulphate
References
Chapter 16 Hormones, Steroids and Vitamins
16.1 Ascorbic Acid
16.2 Betamethasone and Other Steroids
16.3 Liothyronine Sodium
16.4 Methimazole
16.5 Nicotinic Acid and Derivatives
16.6 Thiourea and Derivatives
16.7 Vitamin B1 and B6
References
Chapter 17 Nutrients
17.1 Amino Acids
17.2 Calcium Compounds
17.3 Glucose
17.4 Potassium Compounds
17.5 Sodium Compounds
References
Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Compounds
18.1 Camphor Monobromide
18.2 Chymotrypsin
18.3 Cystaphos and Cysteamine Hydrochloride
18.4 Glycols
18.5 Phenylhydrazine Hydrochloride
18.6 Radiopaque Substances
References
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Tables of Data and Information
Appendix 2 - Preparation of Useful Solutions
Index
