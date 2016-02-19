Membrane Electrodes in Drug-Substances Analysis discusses the analytical control of drugs using ion-selective membrane electrodes. This book is divided into three parts, comprised of 18 chapters organized according to the topics they cover. The first part covers the general aspects of membrane electrodes, which includes topics such as theoretical considerations and the basic characteristics of membrane electrodes. Part II deals with the general methods of analysis using membrane electrodes, and Part III tackles the determination of drug-substances. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals engaged in drug research.

Table of Contents



Introduction

References

Part I - General Aspects of Membrane Electrodes

Chapter 1 Theoretical Considerations

1.1 Solid Membranes

1.2 Liquid Membranes

1.3 Gas-Sensing Membranes

1.4 Enzyme Electrodes

References

Chapter 2 Basic Characteristics of Membrane Electrodes

2.1 Electrode Function

2.2 Limit of Detection

2.3 Selectivity

2.4 Response Time

2.5 Temperature Coefficient

References

Chapter 3 Construction and Fundamental Parameters of Typical Membrane Electrodes

3.1 Solid Membrane Electrodes

3.2 Liquid Membrane Electrodes

3.3 Gas-Sensing Membrane Electrodes

References

Chapter 4 Analytical Techniques Using Membrane Electrodes

4.1 Standardization of Membrane Electrodes

4.2 Direct Potentiometry

4.3 Standard Addition and Subtraction Methods

4.4 Gran Plots

4.5 Potentiometric Titrations

References

Part II - General Methods of Analysis Using Membrane Electrodes

Chapter 5 Halogens, Sulphur and Phosphorus

5.1 Determination of Ionisable Halogens

5.2 Determination of Halogens after Alkaline Mineralization

5.3 Determination of Halogens and Sulphur after Oxygen Flask Combustion

5.4 Sulphur Determination after Reductive Decomposition

5.5 Inorganic Sulphate Determination

5.6 Inorganic Phosphate Determination

References

Chapter 6 Inorganic Cations

6.1 Aluminum

6.2 Ammonium and Ammonia

6.3 Calcium

6.4 Iron

6.5 Magnesium

6.6 Mercury

6.7 Potassium

6.8 Sodium

6.9 Zinc

References

Part III - Determination of Drug-Substances

Chapter 7 Inhibitors and Stimulants of the Central Nervous System

7.1 Alcohol

7.2 Aminopyrin (Pyramidon) and Antipyrin (Phenazone)

7.3 Barbitone Sodium

7.4 Bromides

7.5 Bromisoval

7.6 Bromoform, Chloroform and Ethyl Chloride

7.7 Chloral Hydrate

7.8 Flurazepam

7.9 Glutamic Acid

7.10 Inactin and Thiopentone (Sodium Salts)

7.11 Meprobamate

7.12 Methadone Hydrochloride

7.13 Morphine and Other Alkaloids

7.14 Phenobarbitone Sodium

7.15 Phenothiazines

7.16 Procaine Hydrochloride

7.17 Salicylic Acid (Sodium Salt)

7.18 Sulphonal

References

Chapter 8 Drugs of Various Actions

8.1 Adenosine Phosphate

8.2 Amphetamine Sulphate

8.3 Chlorpheniramine Maleate

8.4 Choline and Its Esters

8.5 Clobutinol Hydrochloride

8.6 Cyclizine Hydrochloride

8.7 Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide

8.8 Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride

8.9 Ephedrine and Methylephedrine (as Hydrochlorides)

8.10 Neostigmine Bromide

8.11 Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate

8.12 Procyclidine Hydrochloride

8.13 Propranolol and Similar Compounds

References

Chapter 9 Local Action Drugs

9.1 Acetic Acid (Solution)

9.2 Aluminum Compounds

9.3 Ammonia Solution and Ammonium Salts

9.4 Calcium Compounds

9.5 Hydrochloric Acid

9.6 Magnesium Compounds

9.7 Potassium Compounds

9.8 Sodium Compounds

9.9 Tartaric Acid

References

Chapter 10 Antiseptics and Disinfectants

10.1 Benzene Hexachloride

10.2 Benzoic Acid

10.3 Chloramine-T

10.4 Copper Sulphate

10.5 Dicophane

10.6 Dyestuffs

10.7 Formaldehyde and Hexamine

10.8 Hydroxyquinoline and Derivatives

10.9 Iodine

10.10 Mercury Compounds

10.11 Phenol and Derivatives

10.12 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

10.13 Silver Nitrate

10.14 Trichloracetic Acid

10.15 Zinc Compounds

References

Chapter 11 Chemoterapeutic Drugs

11.1 Aminobenzoic Acid

11.2 Calcium Aminosalicylate

11.3 Cephalosporins

11.4 Chlorambucil

11.5 Chloramphenicol and Its Esters

11.6 Cyclophosphamide

11.7 Fluorouracil and Floxuridine

11.8 Isoniazid

11.9 Mefloquine

11.10 Nystatin

11.11 Penicillins

11.12 Proguanil Hydrochloride

11.13 Sulphonamides

11.14 as-Triazines

11.15 Trifluorothymidine

References

Chapter 12 Diuretic Drugs

12.1 Mercury Compounds

12.2 Potassium Nitrate

12.3 Sulphonamides (e.g. Furosemide)

12.4 Urea

References

Chapter 13 Hypoglycaemic Agents

13.1 Guanidine Derivatives

13.2 Lactic Acid

13.3 Sulphonamides

References

Chapter 14 Hematinic Substances

14.1 Cobalt Chloride

14.2 Cyanocobalamin

14.3 Iron Salts

References

Chapter 15 Complexing Agents

15.1 Citric Acid

15.2 Disodium Edetate

15.3 Penicillamine

15.4 Sodium Nitrite

15.5 Sodium Thiosulphate

References

Chapter 16 Hormones, Steroids and Vitamins

16.1 Ascorbic Acid

16.2 Betamethasone and Other Steroids

16.3 Liothyronine Sodium

16.4 Methimazole

16.5 Nicotinic Acid and Derivatives

16.6 Thiourea and Derivatives

16.7 Vitamin B1 and B6

References

Chapter 17 Nutrients

17.1 Amino Acids

17.2 Calcium Compounds

17.3 Glucose

17.4 Potassium Compounds

17.5 Sodium Compounds

References

Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Compounds

18.1 Camphor Monobromide

18.2 Chymotrypsin

18.3 Cystaphos and Cysteamine Hydrochloride

18.4 Glycols

18.5 Phenylhydrazine Hydrochloride

18.6 Radiopaque Substances

References

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Tables of Data and Information

Appendix 2 - Preparation of Useful Solutions

Index

