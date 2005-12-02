Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acid gases removal, Agro-food solutions, Air dehumidification, Air gap membrane distillation, Antoine's equation, Aroma compounds recovery, Artificial gills, Asymmetric membranes, Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)
Beverage market, Bicontinuous microemulsion membranes, Blood oxygenators, Bond number, Breakthrough pressure, Bubble point test, Bubble-free oxygenation
Cantor's equation, Capillary number, Carrier complex, Carrier solution, Carrier-charged membranes, Carrier-free membranes, Cellulose acetate, Chemical reaction, Clausius-Clapeyron's equation, Coefficient of variation, Commercial applications, Commercial modules, Complexation, Composite membranes, Concentration polarization, Concentration polarization coefficient, Contact angle, Continuous phase, Control of dissolved gases in liquids, Controlled release of liposomes, Copolymers, Crystal Size Distribution, Crystallization from solution, Crystallization kinetics
Damkohler number, Darcy's law, Debye-Hückel's theory, Decomplexation, Diffusion-induced phase separation, Direct contact membrane distillation, Dispersed phase, Distribution coefficient, Dittus-Boelter’s equation, Dusty Gas Model
Effectiveness factor, Enhancement factor, Enzymatic catalysis, Evaporative cooling, Extractive fermentation
Facilitated transport, Facilitation factor, Fanning's equation, Fick's laws, Fixed carrier membranes, Fouling
Gaseous streams treatments, Gas-liquid equilibrium, Gas-liquid systems, Gaussian distribution of fiber radii, Gaussian pore size distribution, Gibbs free energy, Good-van-Oss-Chaudhury method, Graetz number, Grafting, Grashof number
Hagen-Poiseuille's equation, Hatta number, Heat flux, Heat transfer coefficient, Henry's constant/coefficient, Hollow-fiber contained liquid membranes, Hydrophilic membrane, Hydrophobic membranes, Hydrophobic-hydrophilic composite membranes
Inorganic membranes, Integrated membrane systems, Interfacial polymerization, Interfacial tension
Karman-Kozeny's equation, Kelvin's equation, Knudsen number
Laplace's equation, Lévèque's equation, Lewis test cell, Liquid-liquid displacement, Liquid-liquid equilibrium, Liquid-liquid extractions, Liquid streams treatments
Margules equation, Mass transfer catalysis, Mass/molar Flux, Membrane characterization, Membrane crystallizers, Membrane distillation, Membrane distillation coefficient, Membrane emulsifiers, Membrane mass transfer coefficient, Membrane modification, Membrane modules, Membrane polymers, Mercury intrusion porosimetry, Metal ion extractions, Microencapsulated liquid membranes, Microporous-dense composite membranes, Modules layout
Nusselt number, Nylon
Olefin/paraffin separations, Osmotic distillation
Perporometry, Phase diagram, Phase inversion technique, Phase transfer catalysis, Plasma polymerization, Polycarbonate, Polyetheretherketone, Polyetherketone, Polyethersulfone, Polyimide, Polypropylene, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyvinylidenefluoride, Pore size distribution, Prandtl number, Preparation methods, Pure/fresh water production
Reynolds number
Sauter diameter, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Schmidt number, Scrubbers, Shell side mass transfer coefficient, Sherwood number, Sintering, Sol-gel process, Sparkling water production, Stretching, Strippers, Supercritical fluids, Support reimpregnation, Supported liquid membranes, Surface modifying molecules, Surface tension, Surfactants, Sweeping gas membrane distillation, Symmetric membranes
Temperature polarization, Template leaching, Thermally-induced phase separation, Thermoporometry, Thiele modulus, Track-etching, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Tube side mass transfer coefficient
UNIQUAC equation
Vacuum membrane distillation, van Laar's equation, Variable distribution coefficient, VOCs removal
Wastewater treatments, Weber number, Wettability, Wilson's equation, Wilson-plot method
Young's equation
Description
Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11 covers new operations that could be efficiently used to improve the performance of a variety of industrial production cycles in applications ranging from biotechnology to agrofood. This book focuses on the basic "principles of work": required membrane materials and properties; major operating parameters; the importance of module configuration and design and; the performance of membrane contactors in specific processes. The authors’ dynamic approach to this subject makes Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11 the most comprehensive book currently available on all aspects related to the 'membrane contactor world.
Key Features
- Describes new unit operations in process engineering
- Covers a wide variety of industrial applications, from biotechnology to agrofood
- Applicable to process intensification and sustainable growth strategies
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, students and consultants in chemical engineering and industrial research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 2nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457017
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522030
About the Authors
Enrico Drioli Author
Enrico Drioli is Emeritus Professor at the School of Engineering of the University of Calabria. Founding Director of the Institute on Membrane Technology, CNR,Italy. Since 2012 Distinguished Adjunct Professor, CEDT King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah Saudi Arabia; since 2010 WCU Distinguish Visiting Professor, at the Hanyang University, Seoul Korea; His research activities focus on Membrane Science and Engineering, Membranes in Artificial Organs, Integrated Membrane Processes, Membrane Preparation and Transport Phenomena in Membranes, Membrane Distillation and Membrane Contactors, and Catalytic Membrane and Catalytic Membrane Reactors. He is involved in many International Societies, Scientific Committees, Editorial Boards, and International Advisory Boards. Currently Chairman of the Section on "Membrane Engineering" of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and coordinator of EU-EUDIME Doctorate School on Membrane Engineering. He has been coordinator of several international research projects. He is the recipient of various Awards and Honours, ex. “Richard Maling Barrer Prize” of the EMS, Academician Semenov Medal of Russian Academy of Engineering Science, MIAC International Award for his contributions in the field of Membrane Science and Technologies, etc. He is author of more than 800 scientific papers, 22 patents and 24 books on Membrane Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council
A. Criscuoli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Rende (CS), Italy
E. Curcio Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials, University of Calabria, Rende (CS) Italy