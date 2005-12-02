Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522030, 9780080457017

Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: Enrico Drioli A. Criscuoli E. Curcio
eBook ISBN: 9780080457017
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522030
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd December 2005
Page Count: 516
Table of Contents

Acid gases removal, Agro-food solutions, Air dehumidification, Air gap membrane distillation, Antoine's equation, Aroma compounds recovery, Artificial gills, Asymmetric membranes, Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

Beverage market, Bicontinuous microemulsion membranes, Blood oxygenators, Bond number, Breakthrough pressure, Bubble point test, Bubble-free oxygenation

Cantor's equation, Capillary number, Carrier complex, Carrier solution, Carrier-charged membranes, Carrier-free membranes, Cellulose acetate, Chemical reaction, Clausius-Clapeyron's equation, Coefficient of variation, Commercial applications, Commercial modules, Complexation, Composite membranes, Concentration polarization, Concentration polarization coefficient, Contact angle, Continuous phase, Control of dissolved gases in liquids, Controlled release of liposomes, Copolymers, Crystal Size Distribution, Crystallization from solution, Crystallization kinetics

Damkohler number, Darcy's law, Debye-Hückel's theory, Decomplexation, Diffusion-induced phase separation, Direct contact membrane distillation, Dispersed phase, Distribution coefficient, Dittus-Boelter’s equation, Dusty Gas Model

Effectiveness factor, Enhancement factor, Enzymatic catalysis, Evaporative cooling, Extractive fermentation

Facilitated transport, Facilitation factor, Fanning's equation, Fick's laws, Fixed carrier membranes, Fouling

Gaseous streams treatments, Gas-liquid equilibrium, Gas-liquid systems, Gaussian distribution of fiber radii, Gaussian pore size distribution, Gibbs free energy, Good-van-Oss-Chaudhury method, Graetz number, Grafting, Grashof number

Hagen-Poiseuille's equation, Hatta number, Heat flux, Heat transfer coefficient, Henry's constant/coefficient, Hollow-fiber contained liquid membranes, Hydrophilic membrane, Hydrophobic membranes, Hydrophobic-hydrophilic composite membranes

Inorganic membranes, Integrated membrane systems, Interfacial polymerization, Interfacial tension

Karman-Kozeny's equation, Kelvin's equation, Knudsen number

Laplace's equation, Lévèque's equation, Lewis test cell, Liquid-liquid displacement, Liquid-liquid equilibrium, Liquid-liquid extractions, Liquid streams treatments

Margules equation, Mass transfer catalysis, Mass/molar Flux, Membrane characterization, Membrane crystallizers, Membrane distillation, Membrane distillation coefficient, Membrane emulsifiers, Membrane mass transfer coefficient, Membrane modification, Membrane modules, Membrane polymers, Mercury intrusion porosimetry, Metal ion extractions, Microencapsulated liquid membranes, Microporous-dense composite membranes, Modules layout

Nusselt number, Nylon

Olefin/paraffin separations, Osmotic distillation

Perporometry, Phase diagram, Phase inversion technique, Phase transfer catalysis, Plasma polymerization, Polycarbonate, Polyetheretherketone, Polyetherketone, Polyethersulfone, Polyimide, Polypropylene, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyvinylidenefluoride, Pore size distribution, Prandtl number, Preparation methods, Pure/fresh water production

Reynolds number

Sauter diameter, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Schmidt number, Scrubbers, Shell side mass transfer coefficient, Sherwood number, Sintering, Sol-gel process, Sparkling water production, Stretching, Strippers, Supercritical fluids, Support reimpregnation, Supported liquid membranes, Surface modifying molecules, Surface tension, Surfactants, Sweeping gas membrane distillation, Symmetric membranes

Temperature polarization, Template leaching, Thermally-induced phase separation, Thermoporometry, Thiele modulus, Track-etching, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Tube side mass transfer coefficient

UNIQUAC equation

Vacuum membrane distillation, van Laar's equation, Variable distribution coefficient, VOCs removal

Wastewater treatments, Weber number, Wettability, Wilson's equation, Wilson-plot method

Young's equation

Description

Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11 covers new operations that could be efficiently used to improve the performance of a variety of industrial production cycles in applications ranging from biotechnology to agrofood. This book focuses on the basic "principles of work": required membrane materials and properties; major operating parameters; the importance of module configuration and design and; the performance of membrane contactors in specific processes. The authors’ dynamic approach to this subject makes Membrane Contactors: Fundamentals, Applications and Potentialities, Volume 11 the most comprehensive book currently available on all aspects related to the 'membrane contactor world.

Key Features

  • Describes new unit operations in process engineering
  • Covers a wide variety of industrial applications, from biotechnology to agrofood
  • Applicable to process intensification and sustainable growth strategies

Readership

Researchers, practitioners, students and consultants in chemical engineering and industrial research

About the Authors

Enrico Drioli

Enrico Drioli Author

Enrico Drioli is Emeritus Professor at the School of Engineering of the University of Calabria. Founding Director of the Institute on Membrane Technology, CNR,Italy. Since 2012 Distinguished Adjunct Professor, CEDT King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah Saudi Arabia; since 2010 WCU Distinguish Visiting Professor, at the Hanyang University, Seoul Korea; His research activities focus on Membrane Science and Engineering, Membranes in Artificial Organs, Integrated Membrane Processes, Membrane Preparation and Transport Phenomena in Membranes, Membrane Distillation and Membrane Contactors, and Catalytic Membrane and Catalytic Membrane Reactors. He is involved in many International Societies, Scientific Committees, Editorial Boards, and International Advisory Boards. Currently Chairman of the Section on "Membrane Engineering" of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and coordinator of EU-EUDIME Doctorate School on Membrane Engineering. He has been coordinator of several international research projects. He is the recipient of various Awards and Honours, ex. “Richard Maling Barrer Prize” of the EMS, Academician Semenov Medal of Russian Academy of Engineering Science, MIAC International Award for his contributions in the field of Membrane Science and Technologies, etc. He is author of more than 800 scientific papers, 22 patents and 24 books on Membrane Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council

A. Criscuoli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute on Membrane Technology, Rende (CS), Italy

E. Curcio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials, University of Calabria, Rende (CS) Italy

