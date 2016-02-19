Membrane Biogenesis and Protein Targetting, Volume 22

Part A. Bacteria 1. Where are we in the exploration of Escherichia coli translocation pathways? (B. Wickner). 2. Components involved in bacterial protein translocation (C. Harris, P.C. Tai). 3. Molecular characterization of Sec proteins comprising the protein secretory machinery of Escherichia coli (S. Mizushima, H. Tokuda, S. Matsuyama). 4. Distinct steps in the insertion pathway of bacteriophage coat proteins (A. Kuhn, D. Troschel). 5. Steps in the assembly of a cytoplasmic membrane protein - The MalF component of the maltose transport complex (B. Traxler, J. Beckwith). 6. Structural characteristics of presecretory proteins: Their implication as to translocation competency (S. Mizushima, K. Tani, C. Hikita, M. Kato). 7. Sequence determinants of membrane protein topology (G. von Heijne). 8. Lipid involvement in protein translocation (B. de Kruijff, E. Breukink, R.A. Demel, R. van 't Hof, H.H.J. de Jongh, W. Jordi, R.C.A. Keller, J.A. Killian, A.I.P.M. de Kroon, R. Kusters, M. Pilon). Part B. Endoplasmic reticulum 9. Membrane protein insertion into the endoplasmic reticulum - signals, machinery, and mechanisms (S. High, B. Dobberstein). 10. Translocation of proteins through the endoplasmic reticulum membrane: investigation of their molecular environment by crosslinking (E. Hartmann, T.A. Rapoport). 11. The role of GTP in protein targeting to the endoplasmic reticulum (C. Ogg, J.M. Nunnari, J.D. Miller, P. Walter). 12. Consecutive steps of nucleoside triphosphate hydrolysis are driving transport of precursor proteins into the endoplasmic reticulum (P. Klappa, G. Müller, G. Schlenstedt, H. Wiech, R. Zimmermann).

Part C. Vacuoles 13. Mechanisms and regulation of import and degradation of cytosolic proteins in the lysosome/vacuole (H.-L. Chiang, R. Schekman). 14. The sorting of soluble and integral membrane proteins to the yeast vacuole (C.K. Raymond, C.A. Vater, S. Nothwehr, C.J. Roberts, T.H. Stevens). Part D. Peroxisomes 15. Defining components required for peroxisome assembly in Saccharomyces cerevisiae (J. Höhfeld, D. Mertens, F.F. Wiebel, W.-H. Kunau). 16. Structure and assembly of peroxisomal membrane proteins (J.M. Goodman, L.J. Garrard, M.T. McCammon). 17. Mechanisms of transport of proteins into microbodies (S. Subramani). 18. Lessons for peroxisome biogenesis from fluorescence analyses of Zellweger syndrome fibroblasts (P.B. Lazarow, H.W. Moser, M.J. Santos). Part E. Mitochondria 19. The mitochondrial protein import machinery of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (V. Hines). 20. Protein insertion into mitochondrial outer and inner membranes via the stop-transfer sorting pathway (G.C. Shore, D.G. Millar, J.-M. Li). 21. General and exceptional pathways of protein import into sub-mitochondrial compartments (R. Lill, C. Hergersberg, H. Schneider, T. Söllner, R. Stuart, W. Neupert). Part F. Cloroplasts 22. Targeting of proteins into and across the chloroplast envelope (H.-M. Li, S.E. Perry, K. Keegstra). 23. Transport of proteins into the thylakoids of higher plant chloroplasts (C. Robinson).