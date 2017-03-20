Membrane-Based Separations in Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128034101, 9780128034279

Membrane-Based Separations in Metallurgy

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Editors: Lan Ying Jiang Li Na
eBook ISBN: 9780128034279
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128034101
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2017
Page Count: 418
Description

Membrane-Based Separation in Metallurgy: Principles and Applications begins with basic coverage of the basic principles of the topic and then explains how membrane technology helps in the development of new environmentally friendly and sustainable metallurgical processes.

The book features the principles of metallurgical process and how widely the membrane-based technology has been applied in metallurgical industry, including the basic principles of membrane-based separation in terms of material science, membrane structure engineering, transport mechanisms, and module design, detailed metallurgical process flowcharts with emphasis on membrane separations, current process designs, and describes problems and provides possible solutions.

In addition, the book includes specific membrane applications, molecular design of materials, fine tuning of membrane’s multi-scale structure, module selection and process design, along with a final analysis of the environmental and economic benefits achieved by using these new processes.

Key Features

  • Outlines membrane separation processes and their use in the field of metallurgy
  • Includes case studies and examples of various processes
  • Describes individual unit operations and sectors of extractive metallurgy in a clear and thorough presentation for students and engineers
  • Provides a quick reference to wastewater treatment using membrane technology in the metallurgical industry
  • Outlines the design of flowsheets, a topic that is not covered in academic studies, but is necessary for the design of working process
  • Provides examples and analysis of the economic implications and environmental and social impacts

Readership

Chemists; chemical and metallurgical engineers; membrane technologists; environmental engineers in academia, research and industry, developers and manufacturers of membranes

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction

Chapter 1: Metallurgy: Importance, Processes, and Development Status

  • Abstract
  • 1.1. Introduction
  • 1.2. Extractive Metallurgy
  • 1.3. Current Status of Metallurgical Industry
  • 1.4. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 2: Membrane-Based Separation

  • Abstract
  • 2.1. Basics About Membrane-Based Separation
  • 2.2. Fundamentals of Some Technically Relevant Separations
  • 2.3. Brief History of Development
  • 2.4. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols
  • Nomenclature
  • Greek Symbols
  • Subscripts

Part 2: Membrane-Based Separation for Metallurgical Process Improvement and Wastewater Treatment

Chapter 3: Ferrous Metallurgy

  • Abstract
  • 3.1. Iron and Steel
  • 3.2. Chromium
  • 3.3. Manganese
  • 3.4. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 4: Heavy Nonferrous Metals

  • Abstract
  • 4.1. Nickel
  • 4.2. Copper
  • 4.3. Zinc and Lead
  • 4.4. Other Researches About Heavy Metal Wastewater Treatment
  • 4.5. Remediation of Heavy Metal Polluted Soil
  • 4.6. Groundwater Remediation
  • 4.7. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 5: Light Nonferrous Metals

  • Abstract
  • 5.1. Lithium
  • 5.2. Aluminum
  • 5.3. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 6: Refractory Metals

  • Abstract
  • 6.1. Molybdenum
  • 6.2. Titanium
  • 6.3. Tungsten
  • 6.4. Vanadium
  • 6.5. Zirconium
  • 6.6. Conclusions
  • Symbols and Nomenclature

Chapter 7: Scattered and Rare Earth Metals

  • Abstract
  • 7.1. Introduction
  • 7.2. Extraction Using Liquid Membrane for Mixed Rare Earth Enrichment
  • 7.3. Researches and/or Applications Addressing Specific Metal
  • 7.4. Applications Common for Rare Earth Metallurgy
  • 7.5. Wastewater Treatment
  • 7.6. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 8: Radioactive Metals

  • Abstract
  • 8.1. Introduction
  • 8.2. Treatment of Leaching Solution (or Metal Extraction)
  • 8.3. Metal Compound Production
  • 8.4. Processing of Radioactive Wastes
  • 8.5. More Researches and Examples
  • 8.6. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 9: Noble Metals

  • Abstract
  • 9.1. Introduction
  • 9.2. Acid Mine Drainage Wastewater
  • 9.3. Cyanide Barren Solution Treatment
  • 9.4. Metallurgical Wastewater
  • 9.5. New Developments
  • 9.6. Conclusions
  • Nomenclature

Chapter 10: More Works on Waste Treatment and Process Improvement

  • Abstract
  • 10.1. Waste Gas Treatment
  • 10.2. Water Treatment
  • 10.3. Potential Applications in Hydrometallurgical Processes
  • 10.4. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

Part 3: Development of Special Industrial Membranes for Metallurgy

Chapter 11: Overview

  • Abstract

Chapter 12: Polymeric Membranes

  • Abstract
  • 12.1. Nanofiltration
  • 12.2. Ion-Exchange Membrane
  • 12.3. Materials and Membranes for Ultrafiltration
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 13: Membrane Contactor

  • Abstract
  • 13.1. Membrane Distillation
  • 13.2. Other Membrane Contactors
  • 13.3. Control of Pore-wetting State
  • 13.4. Modules and Commercial Products
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 14: Ceramic Membranes

  • Abstract
  • 14.1. Introduction
  • 14.2. General Progress in Membrane Fabrication and Modification
  • 14.3. Application-Orientated Consideration for Porous Ceramic Membrane Fabrication
  • 14.4. Industrialization
  • 14.5. Perspectives
  • Glossary and Symbols

Chapter 15: Metal Membranes

  • Abstract
  • 15.1. Introduction
  • 15.2. Stainless Steel-Based Porous Metal Membrane
  • 15.3. Membranes Based on Metal Alloys
  • 15.4. Industrialization
  • 15.5. Conclusions
  • Glossary and Symbols

About the Editor

Lan Ying Jiang

I am now working at the School of Metallurgy and Environment, Central South University (CSU) in China. CSU has strong background in metallic material and metallurgy. The school has established a separation and purification platform that focuses on the research in membrane-based separation for hydrometallurgy processes and a center for wastewater treatment specifically addressing heavy metals. In recent years, many good ideas and publications about membrane application in metallurgy and heavy metal waste treatment have been delivered by the researchers in the school.

I am a key member of the platform and the center. My current and upcoming research effort is concentrated on 1) membrane preparation and optimization for Forward Osmosis, Nanofiltration, Pervaporation and Membrane distillation, and 2) membrane applications for the green development metallurgical process. Before came to CSU, I worked as a (Senior) Research Fellow from 2005 to 2009 at the Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) of National University of Singapore (NUS), and carried out research in “Sub-nano Pore Size Membranes for Biofuel Separation and Purification” and “The Development of Mixed Matrix Nano-composite Materials for Membrane Separation”. From 2002 to 2005, I was awarded the research scholarship to pursue my doctoral studies on “Membrane Formation and Characterization for Gas Separation” at the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering of NUS. I got my PhD in 2006. I received my B.Sc. degree (1997) from the Department of Environmental Science, Wuhan University, China.

As 1st and major inventor, I have applied 3 US patents, 1 Singapore patent and 9 China patents, 3 of them have been authorized. 22 papers have been published in Journal of Membrane Science, Chemical Engineering Science, Carbon, Progress in Polymer Science etc. I have given more than 20 oral presentations at international meetings or conferences related to membrane separation and material science.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Metallurgy and Environment, Central South University (Main Campus), Hunan, China

Li Na

Current Position:

Professor, Ph.D., Department of Chemical Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Xi’an Jiaotong University

Research Interests:

Membrane fabrication and modification; Membrane distillation and pervaporation for water desalination; Catalytic membrane bioreactor; Transport phenomena in membrane process; Nano-structured membranes; Clathrate hydrate for energy storage and compounds separation

Qualifications:

Expert in the fabrication, testing, characterization and application of separative membrane, especially for UF, membrane distillation and pervaporation processes. Engaged in the development of membranes and their application to environmental engineering, chemical engineering, biological engineering and the food industry, such as separation and purification of Chinese traditional medicine, industrial waste water treatment and preparation of drinking pure water.

Education:

Sept. 1997 - July 2000, Ph.D., Environmental Sciences,

Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

Thesis Title: “Preparation and characterization of anti-fouling PVA and regenerated cellulose ultrafiltration membranes”

Sept. 1992 - July 1995, MS in Chemical Engineering

Northwest University, Xi’an, China

Thesis Title: “Extracting and purification processes from medical plant carthamus tinctoriusl by enzyme-extracting and membrane-purification methods”

Sept.1988 - July 1992, BS in Chemical Engineering

Northwest University, Xi’an, China

Thesis Title: “Synthesis of an imidazoline surfactant”

Work Experience:

April. 2014 - April, 2015,

Visiting Scholar, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Clemson University, USA

Research area: Development of new membranes for biotechnology separations and water purification

Jan. 2013 - now, Professor

Jan. 2013 - March 2014, Dean

Sept. 2002 -Dec. 2012, Associate Professor

Department of Chemical Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China

Courses Taught: “Chemical Separation Engineering” for 3rd year undergraduate students; “Selected Topics on Chemical Separation Engineering” and “Membrane Science and Technology” for graduate students.

Supervisor of three Ph.D. students and four graduate students at present. 20 graduate students have obtained master degrees.

Dec. 2005 - Nov. 2006,

Postdoctorate Research Associate, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Japan

Research area: Enzyme membrane reactors for the production of pure enantiomers

Sept. 2000 - Mar. 2002

Postdoctoral fellow, Institute of Membrane Technology (IMT-CNR), University of Calabria, Italy

Research area: Enantioselective membrane bioreactors for the production of pure enantiomers.

July 1995 - July 1997

Assistant professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, Xi’an University of Architecture & Technology, China

Courses Taught: Mass Transport Principle, Analytical Chemistry, Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Environmental Monitoring

Additionally Led undergraduate laboratory and discussion sections

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Shannxi, China

Ratings and Reviews

