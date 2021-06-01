Membrane-Based Hybrid Processes for Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Membrane-Based Hybrid Processes for Wastewater Treatment analyzes and discusses the potential of membrane-based hybrid processes for the treatment of complex industrial wastewater, the recovery of valuable compounds, and water reutilization. In addition, recent and future trends in membrane technology are highlighted. Industrial wastewater contains a large variety of compounds, such as heavy metals, salts and nutrients, which makes its treatment challenging. Thus, the use of conventional water treatment methods is not always effective. Membrane-based hybrid processes have emerged as a promising technology to treat complex industrial wastewater.
Key Features
- Discusses the properties, mechanisms, advantages, limitations and promising solutions of different types of membrane technologies
- Addresses the optimization of process parameters
- Describes the performance of different membranes
- Presents the potential of Nanotechnology to improve the treatment efficiency of wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs)
- Covers the application of membrane and membrane-based hybrid treatment technologies for wastewater treatment
- Includes forward osmosis, electrodialysis, and diffusion dialysis
- Considers hybrid membrane systems expanded to cover zero liquid discharge, salt recovery, and removal of trace contaminants
Readership
Engineers, scientists and managers who require knowledge to the principles of wastewater treatment processes. Students on Environmental Biotechnology/Microbiology. Different professionals working or interested in the Environmental Microbiology or Bioremediation field
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to membrane and hybrid membrane technologies
2. Membrane-Separation Characteristics
3. Membrane Processes
4. Membrane Modules
5. Membrane Fouling
6. Effective Membrane Processes: New Perspectives
7. The Industrial Development of Polymeric Membranes and Membrane Modules for Reverse Osmosis and Ultrafiltration
8. Existing Industrial Membrane Applications: Results and Perspectives
9. Treatment of Bleaching Effluents by Pressure - Driven Membrane Processes - A Review
10. Biotechnological Applications of Membrane Systems in the Agro-Food Industry
11. Application of Membrane Separation Techniques to the Treatment of Tanneries Wastewaters
12. Hazardous Waste Reduction in the Metal-Finishing Industry
13. Purification of Landfill Leachate with Reverse Osmosis
14. Environmental Aspects of Liquid Waste and Water Treatment
15. A Selective Parameter for Ionic Membrane Transport Selectivity and Porosity of Several Passive Membranes
16. Separation Characteristics of Ultrafiltration Membranes
17. Liquid membranes
18. Membrane Reactors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238042
About the Editors
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently a Researcher at the Environmental Microbiology Lab in Gujarat, India, also served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journals in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Environmental Microbiology Lab, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She has published more than 130 articles in highly reputed international journals (h index 40). She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
Ratings and Reviews
