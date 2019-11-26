Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678940, 9780323678957

Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-1

1st Edition

Editors: Rohit Sharma
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678940
eBook ISBN: 9780323678957
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Contemporary Melanoma Management: A Surgical Perspective, and is edited by Dr. Rohit Sharma. Articles will include: Melanoma etiology and risk factors; Genetic, inherited and familial melanoma; Staging melanoma: What’s old and new; Surgical management of primary cutaneous melanoma; Surgical management of regional lymph nodes in melanoma; Non-surgical management of regional lymph nodes in melanoma; Principles of immunotherapy in melanoma; Principles of targeted therapy in melanoma; Role of radiation in the era of effective systemic therapy for melanoma; Melanoma of unusual sites; Ongoing clinical trials in melanoma; Role of surgery for metastatic melanoma; Surgical considerations and systemic therapy of melanoma; Management of loco regionally advanced melanoma; Pathology of melanoma; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
26th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678940
eBook ISBN:
9780323678957

About the Editors

Rohit Sharma Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.