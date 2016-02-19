Melanins and Melanogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125659703, 9780323139397

Melanins and Melanogenesis

1st Edition

Authors: Giuseppe Prota
eBook ISBN: 9780323139397
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 1992
Page Count: 290
Description

This volume covers all aspects of melanin pigmentation, providing a concise, comprehensive picture of new knowledge gained at the frontiers of research. It draws heavily on the author's 30-year activity in the field and his continuing work with specialists of widely diverse disciplines. The core of the volume deals with the structure, physicochemical properties, and biosynthesis of the major classes of melanin pigments, including neuromelanins. Further discussions include the biology of the various types of pigment-producing cells, the structure and mode of action of tyrosinase, and the chemistry of urinary melanogens and their biomedical applications as metabolic markers of melanocyte activity, especially for the follow-up of malignant melanoma. Finally, the volume considers progress in the photobiology and photochemistry of melanins, with special emphasis on the controversial role of these pigments in skin photoprotection. Melanins and Melanogenesis is ideally suited as a basic guide for newcomers, and a handy source of specific information for practitioners in academic, medical, and industrial settings.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Cell biologists, biochemists, research physicians and dermatologists libraries, and medical libraries.

Table of Contents

An Introduction to Melanin Research. Melanin Producing Cells. Tyrosinase. Natural and Synthetic Melanins. Eumelanins. Neuromelanin. Pheomelanins and Trichochromes. Pigment Cell Metabolism: Enzymatic and Chemical Control. Genetic and Hormonal Regulation of Melanogenesis. Photobiology and Photochemistry of Melanogenesis. Chapter References. Subject Index. List of Abbreviations.

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139397

About the Author

Giuseppe Prota

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Napoli, Italy

