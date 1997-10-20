Meiosis and Gametogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531379, 9780080584607

Meiosis and Gametogenesis, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
Serial Volume Editors: Mary Handel
eBook ISBN: 9780080584607
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1997
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents

D.L. Pittman and J.C. Schimenti, Recombination in the Mammalian Germline.

W. Wahls, Hot Spots of Recombination.

B.D. McKee, Pairing Sites and the Role of Chromosomes Pairing in Meiosis and Spermatogenesis in Male Drosophila.

M. Zolan, Role of DNA Repair Genes in Meiosis.

E.M. Eddy and D.A. OBrien, Gene Expression During Mammalian Meiosis.

T. Ashley and A. Plug, Caught in the Act: Deducing Meiotic Function from Antibody Localization.

P.B. Moens et al., Chromosome Cores and Chromatin at Meiotic Prophase.

D.P. Moore and T.L. Orr-Weaver, Chromosome Segregation During Meiosis: Building an Unambivalent Bivalent.

J. Maines and S. Wasserman, Regulation and Execution of Meiosisin Drosophila Males.

M.A. Handel and J.J. Eppig, Sexual Dimorphism in the Regulation of Mammalian Meiosis.

P.A. Hunt and R. LeMaire-Adkins, Genetic Control of Mammalian Female Meiosis.

T.J. Hassold, Nondisjunction in the Human Male. References.

Description

In spite of the fact that the process of meiosis is fundamental to inheritance, surprisingly little is understood about how it actually occurs. There has recently been a flurry of research activity in this area and this volume summarizes the advances coming from this work. All authors are recognized and respected research scientists at the forefront of research in meiosis. Of particular interest is the emphasis in this volume on meiosis in the context of gametogenesis in higher eukaryotic organisms, backed up by chapters on meiotic mechanisms in other model organisms. The focus is on modern molecular and cytological techniques and how these have elucidated fundamental mechanisms of meiosis. Authors provide easy access to the literature for those who want to pursue topics in greater depth, but reviews are comprehensive so that this book may become a standard reference.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive reviews that, taken together, provide up-to-date coverage of a rapidly moving field

  • Features new and unpublished information
  • Integrates research in diverse organisms to present an overview of common threads in mechanisms of meiosis
  • Includes thoughtful consideration of areas for future investigation

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.

About the Serial Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mary Handel Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.

