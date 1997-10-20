Meiosis and Gametogenesis, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D.L. Pittman and J.C. Schimenti, Recombination in the Mammalian Germline.
W. Wahls, Hot Spots of Recombination.
B.D. McKee, Pairing Sites and the Role of Chromosomes Pairing in Meiosis and Spermatogenesis in Male Drosophila.
M. Zolan, Role of DNA Repair Genes in Meiosis.
E.M. Eddy and D.A. OBrien, Gene Expression During Mammalian Meiosis.
T. Ashley and A. Plug, Caught in the Act: Deducing Meiotic Function from Antibody Localization.
P.B. Moens et al., Chromosome Cores and Chromatin at Meiotic Prophase.
D.P. Moore and T.L. Orr-Weaver, Chromosome Segregation During Meiosis: Building an Unambivalent Bivalent.
J. Maines and S. Wasserman, Regulation and Execution of Meiosisin Drosophila Males.
M.A. Handel and J.J. Eppig, Sexual Dimorphism in the Regulation of Mammalian Meiosis.
P.A. Hunt and R. LeMaire-Adkins, Genetic Control of Mammalian Female Meiosis.
T.J. Hassold, Nondisjunction in the Human Male. References.
Description
In spite of the fact that the process of meiosis is fundamental to inheritance, surprisingly little is understood about how it actually occurs. There has recently been a flurry of research activity in this area and this volume summarizes the advances coming from this work. All authors are recognized and respected research scientists at the forefront of research in meiosis. Of particular interest is the emphasis in this volume on meiosis in the context of gametogenesis in higher eukaryotic organisms, backed up by chapters on meiotic mechanisms in other model organisms. The focus is on modern molecular and cytological techniques and how these have elucidated fundamental mechanisms of meiosis. Authors provide easy access to the literature for those who want to pursue topics in greater depth, but reviews are comprehensive so that this book may become a standard reference.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive reviews that, taken together, provide up-to-date coverage of a rapidly moving field
- Features new and unpublished information
- Integrates research in diverse organisms to present an overview of common threads in mechanisms of meiosis
- Includes thoughtful consideration of areas for future investigation
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584607
About the Serial Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mary Handel Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.