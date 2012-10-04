Meeting the Needs of Student Users in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Reaching Across the Great Divide
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures and tables
- Acknowledgements
- About the authors and contributors
- Chapter 1: The divide as we see it
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Book layout
- Chapter 2: Services in the information commons
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Background
- What works in the information commons environment
- Reference services: the dinosaur in the commons?
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: A post-occupancy look at library building renovations: meeting the needs of the twenty-first century users
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Literature review
- Six library building profiles
- Observations about the six profiles
- Survey results
- Conclusion
- Appendix New Library Spaces: Post-Occupancy Survey
- Chapter 4: Assess to cultivate your own library
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Surveys tracking trends and perceptions
- Anthropological and ethnographic approaches to assessment
- User experience in academic libraries
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Millennials and technology: putting suppositions to the test in an academic library
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Our research
- Hardware ownership and usage
- Online courses
- Social software and gaming
- Student research habits
- Conclusion
- Appendix
- Chapter 6: We asked and they told us: survey — 2
- Abstract:
- Survey methodology
- Survey participant profiles
- Library user survey: data and results
- Library staff survey: data and results
- Library users and library staff: how they compare
- Review of findings and comments
- Chapter 7: Reaching across the divide
- Abstract:
- Concluding words
- Appendix A: Library user survey
- Appendix B: Library staff survey
- Index
Description
Meeting the Needs of Student Users in Academic Libraries surveys and evaluates the current practice of learning commons and research services within the academic library community in order to determine if these learning spaces are functioning as intended. To evaluate their findings, the authors examine the measurement tools that libraries have used to evaluate usage and satisfaction, including contemporary anthropological studies that provide a more detailed view of the student’s approach to research. The book takes a candid look at these redesigns and asks if improvements have lived up to expectations of increased service and user satisfaction. Are librarians using these findings to inform the evolution and implementation of new service models, or have they simply put a new shade of lipstick on the pig?
Key Features
- Takes an honest look at learning commons in academic libraries and discusses what is working and what is not
- Explores behind the statistics as to why users come to the library; does the librarians’ concept of ‘the library as place’ match user perception?
- Looks at the anthropology of the user to gauge satisfaction with the services and space provided by the library via recent survey findings
Readership
Academic librarians and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 4th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633237
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346845
About the Authors
Michele Crump Author
Michele J. Crump is the head of Access Support for the George A. Smathers Libraries at the University of Florida, USA. Her research focuses on user-centered services such as unmediated interlibrary loans, patron driven acquisitions, and emerging technologies in the library. Michele has served in various technical services positions, including Emerging Technologies Librarian, interim Director of Technical Services Division, and chair of the Acquisitions and Licensing Department.
LeiLani Freund Author
LeiLani S. Freund is the Assessment/Information Services Coordinator and the Linguistics selector and subject specialist at the Library West Humanities and Social Sciences Branch of the University of Florida George A. Smathers Libraries. LeiLani has served in a number of managerial positions, including a recent term as the Interim Chair of Library West following two years as Associate Chair.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, USA