Medicine Price Surveys, Analyses and Comparisons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128131664, 9780128132128

Medicine Price Surveys, Analyses and Comparisons

1st Edition

Evidence and Methodology Guidance

Editors: Sabine Vogler
eBook ISBN: 9780128132128
Paperback ISBN: 9780128131664
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 488
Description

Medicine Price Surveys, Analyses and Comparisons establishes guidelines for the study and implementation of pharmaceutical price surveys, analyses, and comparisons. Its contributors evaluate price survey literature, discuss the accessibility and reliability of data sources, and provide a checklist and training kit on conducting price surveys, analyses, and comparisons. Their investigations survey price studies while accounting for the effects of methodologies and explaining regional differences in medicine prices. They also consider policy objectives such as affordable access to medicines and cost-containment as well as options for improving the effectiveness of policies.

Key Features

  • Provides guidance for planning and implementing pharmaceutical pricing policies and systems
  • Reviews external price referencing systems
  • Explains common baselines for interpreting price surveys
  • Defines pharmaceutical price terminology and nomenclature

Readership

Policy-makers, policy analysts and advisors, including consultants and international institutions. Researchers interested in doing price studies, or required to do price analyses to feed the results into a larger health economic research work. Graduate and 1st year PhD students studying pharmaco-economics, health economics, pharmacy, public health, and health administration professionals. Pharmaceutical industry

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Regional and international comparison of medicine prices
3. Price studies for specific medicines
4. Developments
5. Discussion of methodology and findings
6. Overview of existing methodologies
7. Terminology
8. Medicine price data sources
9. Planning price studies
10. Interpretation of price analyses
11. Price comparison as one pricing
12. Practice of external price referencing
13. Assessment of EPR
14. Policy guidance
15. Policy brief
16. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128132128
Paperback ISBN:
9780128131664

About the Editor

Sabine Vogler

Sabine Vogler is Head of the Pharmacoeconomics Department at the Austrian Public Health Institute, and Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies affiliated to the Pharmacoeconomics Department. As a senior researcher working in this area for more than two decades, she has expertise and in-depth knowledge about European countries with regard to pharmaceutical pricing/prices, reimbursement and distribution, as well as cost-containment reforms, access and affordability issues. The Pharmacoeconomics department runs the Pharma Price Information (PPI) service that provides medicine price information for 30 European countries, and Dr Vogler and her team use PPI to support public pricing authorities as well as for research purposes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Austrian Public Health Institute, WHO Collaborating Centre for Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies

