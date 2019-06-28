Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9788131255018, 9788131255025

Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

6th Edition

Authors: Aggarwal Praveen George Mathew
Paperback ISBN: 9788131255018
eBook ISBN: 9788131255025
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th June 2019
Page Count: 1080
Description

With ever-expanding knowledge and advances in medicine, the sixth edition of this book is significantly revised and presented in new full-colour format. Structured in question-answer format, this book is a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for dentistry and nursing students.

Key Features

• Thorough revision of all the chapters without changing basic framework to keep up with the latest changes in the field of medicine.

• Revision of topics especially respiratory system, immunological factors in disease, diseases of the cardiovascular system, diseases of the gastrointestinal system, acute poisoning and environmental emergencies, oncology, diseases of the kidneys and genitourinary system, diseases due to infections, endocrine and metabolic diseases.

• Presentation of text pointwise with suitable boxes and tables, which helps the student in quick learning and revision.

• Addition of newer innovations and treatments modalities.

• Inclusion of clinical decision pathways for some of the commonly encountered critical and non-emergent disease conditions
• Expansion of normal values of investigations and understanding the evolution of disease.

• Management of acute medical emergencies like acute myocardial infarction, acute pulmonary oedema, acute anaphylactic and hypovolumic shock, status asthmaticus, tension pneumothorax, status epilepticus, haemoptysis, gastrointestinal bleeding, diabetic coma, snake bites, common poisoning, etc.

• Emphasis has been laid on clinical presentation with description of the drugs.

Table of Contents

1 Diseases of Blood

2 Diseases of the Respiratory System

3 Immunological Factors in Disease

4 Diseases of Skin

5 Diseases of the Nervous System

6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System

7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints

10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies

11 Nutritional Factors in Disease

12 Psychiatry

13 Oncology

14 Genetics and Diseases

15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance, 852

16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System, 869

17 Diseases due to Infections, 901

18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, 982

No. of pages:
1080
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131255018
eBook ISBN:
9788131255025

Aggarwal Praveen

Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

George Mathew

