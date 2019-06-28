Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

• Thorough revision of all the chapters without changing basic framework to keep up with the latest changes in the field of medicine.

• Revision of topics especially respiratory system, immunological factors in disease, diseases of the cardiovascular system, diseases of the gastrointestinal system, acute poisoning and environmental emergencies, oncology, diseases of the kidneys and genitourinary system, diseases due to infections, endocrine and metabolic diseases.

• Presentation of text pointwise with suitable boxes and tables, which helps the student in quick learning and revision.

• Addition of newer innovations and treatments modalities.

• Inclusion of clinical decision pathways for some of the commonly encountered critical and non-emergent disease conditions

• Expansion of normal values of investigations and understanding the evolution of disease.

• Management of acute medical emergencies like acute myocardial infarction, acute pulmonary oedema, acute anaphylactic and hypovolumic shock, status asthmaticus, tension pneumothorax, status epilepticus, haemoptysis, gastrointestinal bleeding, diabetic coma, snake bites, common poisoning, etc.

• Emphasis has been laid on clinical presentation with description of the drugs.