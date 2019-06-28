Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
6th Edition
Description
With ever-expanding knowledge and advances in medicine, the sixth edition of this book is significantly revised and presented in new full-colour format. Structured in question-answer format, this book is a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for dentistry and nursing students.
Key Features
• Thorough revision of all the chapters without changing basic framework to keep up with the latest changes in the field of medicine.
• Revision of topics especially respiratory system, immunological factors in disease, diseases of the cardiovascular system, diseases of the gastrointestinal system, acute poisoning and environmental emergencies, oncology, diseases of the kidneys and genitourinary system, diseases due to infections, endocrine and metabolic diseases.
• Presentation of text pointwise with suitable boxes and tables, which helps the student in quick learning and revision.
• Addition of newer innovations and treatments modalities.
• Inclusion of clinical decision pathways for some of the commonly encountered critical and non-emergent disease conditions
• Expansion of normal values of investigations and understanding the evolution of disease.
• Management of acute medical emergencies like acute myocardial infarction, acute pulmonary oedema, acute anaphylactic and hypovolumic shock, status asthmaticus, tension pneumothorax, status epilepticus, haemoptysis, gastrointestinal bleeding, diabetic coma, snake bites, common poisoning, etc.
• Emphasis has been laid on clinical presentation with description of the drugs.
Table of Contents
1 Diseases of Blood
2 Diseases of the Respiratory System
3 Immunological Factors in Disease
4 Diseases of Skin
5 Diseases of the Nervous System
6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System
7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints
10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies
11 Nutritional Factors in Disease
12 Psychiatry
13 Oncology
14 Genetics and Diseases
15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance, 852
16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System, 869
17 Diseases due to Infections, 901
18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, 982
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1080
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 28th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131255025
About the Author
Aggarwal Praveen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi