Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
5th Edition
Description
The fifth edition of this book is in a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for dentistry and nursing students. Structured in question-answer format, this book presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country.
Key Features
Main Features of the Book
- Presents the text in question-answer format which helps the student in quick learning and revision
- Topics presented in points with suitable boxes, tables, flowcharts and diagrams to facilitate easy understanding and revision
Highlights of the Fifth Edition
- Extensively revised, updated, and strengthened to keep up with the latest changes in the field of medicine
- Large number of tables, flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge
- Thoroughly revised chapters on respiratory system, cardiovascular system, oncology, diseases of kidneys
- Systemize presentation to make reading soothing and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new text without changing basic framework
- Inclusion of clinical decision pathways for some of the commonly encountered critical and non-emergent disease conditions
- Inclusion of newer innovations and treatments modalities
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fifth Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition ix
Chapter 1 Diseases of Blood 1
Chapter 2 Diseases of the Respiratory System 116
Chapter 3 Immunological Factors in Disease 265
Chapter 4 Diseases of the Skin 297
Chapter 5 Diseases of the Nervous System 316
Chapter 6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System 421
Chapter 7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 487
Chapter 8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 666
Chapter 9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints 720
Chapter 10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 757
Chapter 11 Nutritional Factors in Disease 779
Chapter 12 Psychiatry 795
Chapter 13 Oncology 810
Chapter 14 Genetics and Diseases 818
Chapter 15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 829
Chapter 16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 844
Chapter 17 Diseases Due to Infections 871
Chapter 18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 839
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1022
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 28th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242346
About the Author
Aggarwal Praveen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi