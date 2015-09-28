Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788131242346

Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

5th Edition

Authors: Aggarwal Praveen George Mathew
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242346
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th September 2015
Page Count: 1022
Description

The fifth edition of this book is in a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for dentistry and nursing students. Structured in question-answer format, this book presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country.

Key Features

Main Features of the Book

  • Presents the text in question-answer format which helps the student in quick learning and revision

  • Topics presented in points with suitable boxes, tables, flowcharts and diagrams to facilitate easy understanding and revision

Highlights of the Fifth Edition

  • Extensively revised, updated, and strengthened to keep up with the latest changes in the field of medicine

  • Large number of tables, flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge

  • Thoroughly revised chapters on respiratory system, cardiovascular system, oncology, diseases of kidneys

  • Systemize presentation to make reading soothing and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new text without changing basic framework

  • Inclusion of clinical decision pathways for some of the commonly encountered critical and non-emergent disease conditions

  • Inclusion of newer innovations and treatments modalities

Table of Contents

Preface to the Fifth Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition ix

Chapter 1 Diseases of Blood 1

Chapter 2 Diseases of the Respiratory System 116

Chapter 3 Immunological Factors in Disease 265

Chapter 4 Diseases of the Skin 297

Chapter 5 Diseases of the Nervous System 316

Chapter 6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System 421

Chapter 7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 487

Chapter 8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 666

Chapter 9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints 720

Chapter 10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 757

Chapter 11 Nutritional Factors in Disease 779

Chapter 12 Psychiatry 795

Chapter 13 Oncology 810

Chapter 14 Genetics and Diseases 818

Chapter 15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 829

Chapter 16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 844

Chapter 17 Diseases Due to Infections 871

Chapter 18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 839

Index

About the Author

Aggarwal Praveen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

George Mathew

