Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
4th Edition
Description
Medicine is one of the vast subjects in the MBBS curriculum and the textbooks are so big that it becomes difficult for an undergraduate to revise from the textbooks prior to exams. This book with its concise presentation while covering the entire curriculum helps students to grasp the subject at a fast pace and also helps them in revision during their exams.
Key Features
- To the point presentation for quick revision of the subject just before exams
- Question-and-answer format which is followed by examiners in framing questions
- Topics presented in points with suitable boxes, tables, flowcharts and diagrams to facilitate easy understanding and revision
- Concise yet practical style for easy use
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fourth Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition ix
Chapter 1 Diseases of Blood 1
Chapter 2 Diseases of the Respiratory System 91
Chapter 3 Immunological Factors in Disease 210
Chapter 4 Diseases of the Skin 235
Chapter 5 Diseases of the Nervous System 252
Chapter 6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System 345
Chapter 7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 404
Chapter 8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 562
Chapter 9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints 610
Chapter 10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 641
Chapter 11 Nutritional Factors in Disease 659
Chapter 12 Psychiatry 673
Chapter 13 Oncology 687
Chapter 14 Genetics and Diseases 694
Chapter 15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 704
Chapter 16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 717
Chapter 17 Diseases Due to Infections 741
Chapter 18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 799
Index 853
Details
- No. of pages:
- 878
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 10th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228036
About the Author
Aggarwal Praveen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi