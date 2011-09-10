Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131228036

Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

4th Edition

Authors: Aggarwal Praveen George Mathew
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228036
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th September 2011
Page Count: 878
Description

Medicine is one of the vast subjects in the MBBS curriculum and the textbooks are so big that it becomes difficult for an undergraduate to revise from the textbooks prior to exams. This book with its concise presentation while covering the entire curriculum helps students to grasp the subject at a fast pace and also helps them in revision during their exams.

Key Features

  • To the point presentation for quick revision of the subject just before exams

  • Question-and-answer format which is followed by examiners in framing questions

  • Topics presented in points with suitable boxes, tables, flowcharts and diagrams to facilitate easy understanding and revision

  • Concise yet practical style for easy use

Table of Contents

Preface to the Fourth Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition ix

Chapter 1 Diseases of Blood 1

Chapter 2 Diseases of the Respiratory System 91

Chapter 3 Immunological Factors in Disease 210

Chapter 4 Diseases of the Skin 235

Chapter 5 Diseases of the Nervous System 252

Chapter 6 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System 345

Chapter 7 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 404

Chapter 8 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 562

Chapter 9 Diseases of the Connective Tissues and Joints 610

Chapter 10 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 641

Chapter 11 Nutritional Factors in Disease 659

Chapter 12 Psychiatry 673

Chapter 13 Oncology 687

Chapter 14 Genetics and Diseases 694

Chapter 15 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 704

Chapter 16 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 717

Chapter 17 Diseases Due to Infections 741

Chapter 18 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 799

Index 853

About the Author

Aggarwal Praveen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Emergency Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

George Mathew

