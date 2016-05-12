Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 A 63-Year-Old Female With Change in Mental Status and Slurred Speech
2 A 61-Year-Old Male With Constipation
3 A 37-Year-Old Female With a Palpable Breast Mass
4 A 65-Year-Old Male With Acute Chest Pain
5 A 31-Year-Old Male With Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Cough, and Shortness of Breath
6 A 54-Year-Old Male With Worsening Weakness
7 A 56-Year-Old Male With 3 Weeks of Fever
8 A 25-Year-Old Female With Polyuria and Polydipsia
9 A 22-Year-Old Female With Joint Pain
10 A 62-Year-Old Female With Epigastric Pain and Nausea
11 A 69-Year-Old Male With "Congestive Heart Failure"
12 A 68-Year-Old Male With Weakness and Fatigue
13 A 65-Year-Old Male With Dysphagia
14 A 60-Year-Old Male With Acute Headache and Fever
15 A 66-Year-Old Male With Progressive Dyspnea on Exertion
16 A 26-Year-Old Female With Joint Pain
17 A 57-Year-Old Male With Blurred Vision
18 A 52-Year-Old Male With Radiating Leg Pain
19 A 78-Year-Old Male With Palpitations and Lightheadedness
20 A 56-Year-Old Male With Acute Cough and Fever
21 A 34-Year-Old Female With Left Lower Extremity Edema
22 A 25-Year-Old Male With Seizures
23 A 58-Year-Old Female With Dyspnea on Exertion and Renal Failure
24 A 46-Year-Old Male Referred for Hyperglycemia
25 A 23-Year-Old Female With Dysuria
26 A 40-Year-Old Female With Headaches
27 A 35-Year-Old Male With Substernal Chest Pain
28 A 62-Year-Old Male With Dyspnea at Rest and Lower Extremity Edema
29 A 34-Year-Old Male With Chronic Bilateral Gluteal Pains
30 A 20-Year-Old Female With Polyuria and Polydipsia
31 A 76-Year-Old Female With Eye Pain and Decreased Vision
32 A 43-Year-Old Male With Left Leg Erythema and Pain
33 A 25-Year-Old Female With Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
34 A 31-Year-Old Female With a Systolic Heart Murmur
35 A 57-Year-Old Male With Shortness of Breath
36 A 68-Year-Old Male With Right Knee Pain
37 A 20-Year-Old Female With Chronic Fatigue
38 A 32-Year-Old Female With Bilateral Hand Numbness
39 A 22-Year-Old Male With Hematuria
40 A 54-Year-Old Male With Chronic Cough and Weight Loss
41 A 57-Year-Old Male With Exertional Chest Pain
42 A 45-Year-Old Female With Fatigue and Headache
43 A 55-Year-Old Male With Fever and Abdominal Pain
44 A 28-Year-Old Female With Difficult-to-Control Hypertension
45 A 35-Year-Old Female With Subacute Progressive Bilateral Lower Extremity Edema
46 A 40-Year-Old Female With Facial Rash and Persistent Cough
47 A 63-Year-Old Male With Acute PolyarticularArthritis
48 A 67-Year-Old Male With Syncope
49 A 63-Year-Old Male With a Unilateral Pleural Effusion
50 A 55-Year-Old Male With Hand Tremors
51 A 35-Year-Old Male With Fatigue and Rash
52 A 45-Year-Old Female With Nausea, Vomiting, and Abdominal Pain
53 A 57-Year-Old Female With Cavitary Lung Lesions
54 A 40-Year-Old Female With Weight Gain and Amenorrhea
55 A 58-Year-Old Male With Chest Pain
56 A 70-Year-Old Male With Iron Deficiency Anemia
57 A 56-Year-Old Male With Cough and Shortness of Breath
58 A 55-Year-Old Male With Diabetes on an Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor
59 A 34-Year-Old Male With Generalized Weakness
60 A 65-Year-Old Male With Muscle Weakness
61 A 43-Year-Old Female With Fevers
62 A 54-Year-Old Male Who "Stops Breathing at Night"
Description
Practical, concise, and easy to read, Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls covers essential material you’ll find on USMLE and shelf exams and sharpens your clinical decision-making skills. Using an in-depth case format, it prepares you to correctly analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, helping you formulate a clinically sound, evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.
Key Features
- Covers key content found on the USMLE, with pearls for the Step1, Step 2 and Step 3 exams – ideal for exam preparation and clinical rotations.
- Each case presents a high-yield topic in a morning report/grand rounds format, and includes must-know "pearls," an in-depth discussion of differentials and treatment, and assessment questions that support USMLE and shelf preparation.
- "Beyond the Pearls" tips and secrets (evidence based, with references) make this text unique.
- Key basic science concepts reinforce important information in a clinical context.
- Written and edited by experienced teachers of review courses and medical students. Each case has been reviewed by board certified attending/practicing physicians.
- Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, images, and references from the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391931
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391948
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323358095
About the Series Editors
R. Michelle Koolaee Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California
About the Authors
R. Michelle Koolaee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California