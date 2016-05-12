Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls

Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.