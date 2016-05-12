Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323358095, 9780323391931

Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls

1st Edition

Series Editors: Rajkumar Dasgupta R. Michelle Koolaee
Authors: Rajkumar Dasgupta R. Michelle Koolaee
eBook ISBN: 9780323391931
eBook ISBN: 9780323391948
Paperback ISBN: 9780323358095
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 A 63-Year-Old Female With Change in Mental Status and Slurred Speech

2 A 61-Year-Old Male With Constipation

3 A 37-Year-Old Female With a Palpable Breast Mass

4 A 65-Year-Old Male With Acute Chest Pain

5 A 31-Year-Old Male With Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Cough, and Shortness of Breath

6 A 54-Year-Old Male With Worsening Weakness

7 A 56-Year-Old Male With 3 Weeks of Fever

8 A 25-Year-Old Female With Polyuria and Polydipsia

9 A 22-Year-Old Female With Joint Pain

10 A 62-Year-Old Female With Epigastric Pain and Nausea

11 A 69-Year-Old Male With "Congestive Heart Failure"

12 A 68-Year-Old Male With Weakness and Fatigue

13 A 65-Year-Old Male With Dysphagia

14 A 60-Year-Old Male With Acute Headache and Fever

15 A 66-Year-Old Male With Progressive Dyspnea on Exertion

16 A 26-Year-Old Female With Joint Pain

17 A 57-Year-Old Male With Blurred Vision

18 A 52-Year-Old Male With Radiating Leg Pain

19 A 78-Year-Old Male With Palpitations and Lightheadedness

20 A 56-Year-Old Male With Acute Cough and Fever

21 A 34-Year-Old Female With Left Lower Extremity Edema

22 A 25-Year-Old Male With Seizures

23 A 58-Year-Old Female With Dyspnea on Exertion and Renal Failure

24 A 46-Year-Old Male Referred for Hyperglycemia

25 A 23-Year-Old Female With Dysuria

26 A 40-Year-Old Female With Headaches

27 A 35-Year-Old Male With Substernal Chest Pain

28 A 62-Year-Old Male With Dyspnea at Rest and Lower Extremity Edema

29 A 34-Year-Old Male With Chronic Bilateral Gluteal Pains

30 A 20-Year-Old Female With Polyuria and Polydipsia

31 A 76-Year-Old Female With Eye Pain and Decreased Vision

32 A 43-Year-Old Male With Left Leg Erythema and Pain

33 A 25-Year-Old Female With Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

34 A 31-Year-Old Female With a Systolic Heart Murmur

35 A 57-Year-Old Male With Shortness of Breath

36 A 68-Year-Old Male With Right Knee Pain

37 A 20-Year-Old Female With Chronic Fatigue

38 A 32-Year-Old Female With Bilateral Hand Numbness

39 A 22-Year-Old Male With Hematuria

40 A 54-Year-Old Male With Chronic Cough and Weight Loss

41 A 57-Year-Old Male With Exertional Chest Pain

42 A 45-Year-Old Female With Fatigue and Headache

43 A 55-Year-Old Male With Fever and Abdominal Pain

44 A 28-Year-Old Female With Difficult-to-Control Hypertension

45 A 35-Year-Old Female With Subacute Progressive Bilateral Lower Extremity Edema

46 A 40-Year-Old Female With Facial Rash and Persistent Cough

47 A 63-Year-Old Male With Acute PolyarticularArthritis

48 A 67-Year-Old Male With Syncope

49 A 63-Year-Old Male With a Unilateral Pleural Effusion

50 A 55-Year-Old Male With Hand Tremors

51 A 35-Year-Old Male With Fatigue and Rash

52 A 45-Year-Old Female With Nausea, Vomiting, and Abdominal Pain

53 A 57-Year-Old Female With Cavitary Lung Lesions

54 A 40-Year-Old Female With Weight Gain and Amenorrhea

55 A 58-Year-Old Male With Chest Pain

56 A 70-Year-Old Male With Iron Deficiency Anemia

57 A 56-Year-Old Male With Cough and Shortness of Breath

58 A 55-Year-Old Male With Diabetes on an Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

59 A 34-Year-Old Male With Generalized Weakness

60 A 65-Year-Old Male With Muscle Weakness

61 A 43-Year-Old Female With Fevers

62 A 54-Year-Old Male Who "Stops Breathing at Night"

Index

Description

Practical, concise, and easy to read, Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls covers essential material you’ll find on USMLE and shelf exams and sharpens your clinical decision-making skills. Using an in-depth case format, it prepares you to correctly analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, helping you formulate a clinically sound, evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.

Key Features

  • Covers key content found on the USMLE, with pearls for the Step1, Step 2 and Step 3 exams – ideal for exam preparation and clinical rotations.

  • Each case presents a high-yield topic in a morning report/grand rounds format, and includes must-know "pearls," an in-depth discussion of differentials and treatment, and assessment questions that support USMLE and shelf preparation.

  • "Beyond the Pearls" tips and secrets (evidence based, with references) make this text unique.

  • Key basic science concepts reinforce important information in a clinical context.

  • Written and edited by experienced teachers of review courses and medical students. Each case has been reviewed by board certified attending/practicing physicians.

  • Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, images, and references from the book.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323391931
eBook ISBN:
9780323391948
Paperback ISBN:
9780323358095

About the Series Editors

Rajkumar Dasgupta Series Editor

Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, University of Southern California, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Los Angeles, California

R. Michelle Koolaee Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California

About the Authors

Rajkumar Dasgupta Author

Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, University of Southern California, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Los Angeles, California

R. Michelle Koolaee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.