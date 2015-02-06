Medicine for the Outdoors
6th Edition
The Essential Guide to First Aid and Medical Emergencies
Description
Since 1986, Medicine for the Outdoors has been hailed as the definitive take-along manual on the subject. Packed with step-by-step instructions and how-to explanations, this updated edition tells you the best way to respond to just about any medical problem. Logically organized, simple-to-understand enhanced illustrations and an increased focus on new topics mean this medical reference book may literally save your life. Whether you’re venturing into mountains, deserts, forests, or out to sea, it belongs in your pack!
"A comprehensive guide to basically anything that could go wrong, or needs to medically managed whilst in out and about." Reviewed by: Dr Stevan R Bruijns, Senior Lecturer in Emergency Medicine at University of Cape Town Date: July 2015
Key Features
- Examine the most diverse and comprehensive coverage of medical conditions related to the outdoors.
- Be guided through logical and complete explanations of every topic.
- Enhance your understanding with descriptive material including numerous drawings and instructions.
- Research recommendations for injury and illness prevention.
- Locate answers quickly with a helpful comprehensive index.
Table of Contents
Preface v
Introduction vii
PART ONE: General Information
How to Use This Book 1
Before You Go 2
General First-Aid Principles 10
PART TWO: Major Medical Problems
An Approach to the Unconscious Victim 21
Chest Injury 39
Serious Lung Disorders 42
Chest Pain 46
Bleeding 49
Shock 58
Head Injury 59
Allergic Reaction 64
Seizure 65
Fractures and Dislocations 67
Amputation 107
Burns 108
Inhalation Injuries 112
Abdominal Pain 116
Emergency Childbirth 130
Diabetes 133
Stroke 135
Infectious Diseases 137
Dealing with Death 150
PART THREE: Minor Medical Problems
General Symptoms 153
Head (Also Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat, and Mouth) 160
Upper Respiratory Disorders 189
PART FOUR: Disorders Related to Specific Environments
Injuries and Illnesses Due to Cold 281
Injuries and Illnesses Due to Heat 296
Wildland Fires 303
High Altitude–Related Problems 306
Snakebite 315
Insect and Arthropod Bites 322
Lightning Strike, Tornado (Cyclone), Hurricane (Typhoon), Flood, Earthquake, Tidal Wave (Tsunami), Landslide (Mudslide), Volcano, and Snow Avalanche 340
Hazardous Aquatic Life and Aquatic Infections 347
Underwater Diving Accidents 360
Drowning 364
Animal Attacks 367
Wild Plant and Mushroom Poisoning 374
PART FIVE: Miscellaneous Information
Oxygen Administration 405
Water Disinfection 406
Motion Sickness 411
Jet Lag 413
First-Aid Kits 415
Immunizations 420
Transport of the Injured Victim 429
Ground-to-Air Distress Signals 442
Lost People 444
Procedures 444
APPENDICES
Appendix One: Commonly Used Drugs (Medications) and Doses 455
Appendix Two: Conversion Tables 476
Appendix Three: Guidelines for Prevention of Diseases Transmitted via Human
Blood and Other Bodily Fluids 481
Appendix Four: Commonly Used Applications of the SAM Splint 483
Appendix Five: Personal Safety in an Age of Global Conflict, Kidnapping, and Terrorism 497
Appendix Six: Emergency Canine Medicine 499
Glossary (Including Acronyms and Abbreviations) 502
Index 516
About the Author 549
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 6th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340977
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341547
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323321686
About the Author
Paul Auerbach
Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, FACEP, FAWM, is the Redlich Family Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is the world's leading expert on wilderness medicine and a prolific author. He is the Editor of Wilderness Medicine, and author of Medicine for the Outdoors and Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine.
Dr. Auerbach holds his MD from Duke and completed his internship at Dartmouth and residency at UCLA. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He has been recognized as a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and received the New Orleans Grand Isle Award for Science from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences, the Founders Award from the Wilderness Medical Society, and the Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others. Dr. Auerbach has served as a volunteer physician in Haiti, Nepal, and Guatemala.
Affiliations and Expertise
Redlich Family Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California