Medicinal Plants in Asia and Pacific for Parasitic Infections
1st Edition
Botany, Ethnopharmacology, Molecular Basis, and Future Prospect
Description
Medicinal Plants in Asia and Pacific for Parasitic Infections: Botany, Ethnopharmacology, Molecular Basis, and Future Prospect offers an in- depth view into antiprotozoal pharmacology of natural products from medicinal plants in Asia with an emphasis on their molecular basis, cellular pathways, and cellular targets. This book provides scientific names, botanical classifications, botanical description, medicinal uses, chemical constituents and antiprotozoal activity of more than 100 Asian medicinal plants, with high quality original botanical plates, chemical structures, and pharmacological diagrams and lists hundreds of carefully selected references. It also examines the pharmacological and medicinal applications of Asian medicinal plants especially in drug development for protozoan prevention and treatment. Medicinal Plants in Asia and Pacific for Parasitic Infections is a research tool and resource for the discovery of leads for the treatment of protozoal diseases based on interrelated botanical, biochemical, ethnopharmacological, phylogenetic, pharmacological, and chemical information.
Key Features
- A critical reference for any researcher involved in the discovery of leads for the treatment of antiprotozoal leads From Asian medicinal plants
- Written by an expert in the field, this truly unique text fills an important niche do to the increasing global interest in botanical drugs
- Provide scientific names, botanical classification, botanical description, medicinal uses, chemical constituents and pharmacological activity of more than 100 Asian plants
Readership
Academics and researchers in pharmacology, medicinal plant science, phytomedicine, pharmacognosy, ethno-pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, medicine, biomedical sciences, biochemistry, parasitology, natural products, R&D in pharmaceutical industry
Table of Contents
- Antiplasmodial natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
2. Antileishmanial natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
3. Antiantamoebal natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
4. Anti-Toxoplasma natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
5. -Gardia natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
6. Antitrypanosomal natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
7. Anti-Balantidium natural products from Medicinal plants in Asia
(Within each chapter plants re listed according to Takhtajan system of classification
Details
About the Author
Christophe Wiart
Dr. Wiart has been studying the medicinal plants of Southeast Asia for the last 16 years. He has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and lectured and presented on pharmacognosy in international symposia. He is a member and co-editor of the European Journal of Ethnopharmacology and editor of dePharmacog.net. He also has one patent filed for pharmaceutical preparations from rainforest plants. Dr. Wiart is currently a world authority in Asian medicinal plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethnopharmacologist and Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Nottingham, Malaysia Campus