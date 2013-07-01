Medicinal Plant Research in Africa
1st Edition
Pharmacology and Chemistry
Description
The pharmacopoeias of most African countries are available and contain an impressive number of medicinal plants used for various therapeutic purposes. Many African scholars have distinguished themselves in the fields of organic chemistry, pharmacology, and pharmacognosy and other areas related to the study of plant medicinal plants. However, until now, there is no global standard book on the nature and specificity of chemicals isolated in African medicinal plants, as well as a book bringing together and discussing the main bioactive metabolites of these plants. This book explores the essence of natural substances from African medicinal plants and their pharmacological potential. In light of possible academic use, this book also scans the bulk of African medicinal plants extract having promising pharmacological activities.
Key Features
- The book contains data of biologically active plants of Africa, plant occurring compounds and synthesis pathways of secondary metabolites.
- This book explores the essence of natural substances from African medicinal plants and their pharmacological potential
- The authors are world reknowned African Scientists.
Readership
Target academics are students and scientists in the field of Chemistry, phytochemistry, pharmacology, medicine, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical biology.
Table of Contents
About the Editor
Preface
List of Contributors
1. Monoterpenes and Related Compounds from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
1.3 Monoterpenes Isolated from African Medicinal Plants and Their Pharmacological Activities
1.4 New Monoterpenes Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
1.5 Other Monoterpenes in African Medicinal Plants
1.6 Conclusion
References
2. Sesquiterpenes from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
2.3 Pharmacological Activities of Sesquiterpenes Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
2.4 New Sesquiterpenes Isolated from Medicinal Plants of Africa
2.5 Other Sesquiterpenes in Medicinal Plants of Africa
2.6 Conclusion
References
3. Diterpenoids from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
3.3 Nomenclature and Identification of Diterpenoids
3.4 Pharmacological Activities of Diterpenoids Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
3.5 Conclusions
References
4. Triterpenes and Steroids from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
4.3 Phytochemical Detection of Triterpenoids and NMR Identification
4.4 Nomenclature of Triterpenoids
4.5 New Triterpenoids Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
4.6 Triterpene and Steroids Isolated from African Medicinal Plants and Their Pharmacological Activities
4.7 Other Triterpenoids from African Medicinal Plants
4.8 Conclusions
References
5. Essential Oils from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Classification of Essential Oils
5.3 Chemical Composition of Essential Oils
5.4 Biological Activity of Essential Oils from African Medicinal Plants
5.5 Conclusion
References
6. Simple Phenols, Phenolic Acids, and Related Esters from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biosynthesis of Phenolic Compounds and Structural Diversity
6.3 Simple Phenols, Phenolic Acids, and Related Ethers Isolated from African Medicinal Plants and Their Pharmacological Activities
6.4 New Simple Phenols, Phenolic Acids, and Related Ethers Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
6.5 Other Simple Phenols, Phenolic Acids, and Related Ethers in African Medicinal Plants
6.6 Conclusions
References
7. Phenylpropanoids and Related Compounds from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biosynthesis of Phenylpropanoids and Structural Diversity
7.3 Phenylpropanoids Isolated from African Medicinal Plants and Their Pharmacological Activity
7.4 New Phenylpropanoids Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
7.5 Conclusion
References
8. Coumarins and Related Compounds from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
8.3 Detection of Coumarin in Plant Extracts
8.4 Pharmacological Activity of Coumarins Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
8.5 New Coumarins Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
8.6 Other Coumarins in African Medicinal Plants
8.7 Coumarin-Related Compounds from African Medicinal Plants
8.8 Conclusion
References
9. Flavonoids and Related Compounds from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
9.3 Characterization of Flavonoids in Plant Extracts
9.4 Pharmacological Activities of Flavonoids and Related Compounds Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
9.5 Flavonoids and Related Compounds Newly Identified in African Medicinal Plants
9.6 Conclusions
References
10. Quinones and Benzophenones from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
10.3 Quinones and Benzophenones Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
10.4 Benzophenones Identified in African Medicinal Plants
10.5 Structural Elucidation of Quinones
10.6 Conclusion
References
11. Xanthones and Anthranoids from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
11.3 Characterization of Xanthones and Anthrones in Plants
11.4 Xanthones Isolated from African Medicinal Plants and Their Pharmacological Activities
11.5 Pharmacological Activities of Anthrones Identified in African Medicinal Plants
11.6 Some Particular Aspects of New Xanthones Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
11.7 Other Xanthones Identified in African Medicinal Plants
11.8 Conclusion
References
12. Lignans and Stilbenes from African Medicinal Plants
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Biosynthesis of Lignans and Stilbenes
12.3 Diversity of Lignans and Stilbenes
12.4 Pharmacological Activity of Lignans and Stilbenes Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
12.5 New Lignans with Undefined Pharmacological Activity Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
12.6 Stilbenes from African Medicinal Plants with Undefined Pharmacological Activity
12.7 Other Lignans Identified in African Medicinal Plants
Conclusion
References
13. Tannins and Related Compounds from Medicinal Plants of Africa
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
13.3 Pharmacological Activity of Tannins and Their Monomers Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
13.4 New Tannins Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
13.5 Other Tannins or Tannin Monomers from African Medicinal Plants
References
14. Alkaloids from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
14.3 Detection of Alkaloids
14.4 Pharmacological Activity of Alkaloids Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
14.5 Some Particular Aspects of New Alkaloids Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
14.6 Conclusion
References
15. Ceramides, Cerebrosides, and Related Long Chains Containing Derivatives from the Medicinal Plants of Africa
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Biosynthesis and Structural Diversity
15.3 Structure Elucidation and Nomenclature of Ceramides
15.4 Pharmacological Activity of Ceramides and Cerebrosides Isolated from African Medicinal Plants
15.5 New Ceramides and Cerebrosides Isolated in African Medicinal Plants
15.6 Conclusions
References
16. Antibacterial, Antifungal, and Antiviral Activities of African Medicinal Plants
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Distribution and Diversity
16.3 Antibacterial Activity
16.4 Antifungal Activity
16.5 Antiviral Activity
16.6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
17. Antimalarial and Other Antiprotozoal Products from African Medicinal Plants
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Costs of Malaria and Other Protozoan Diseases to the African Population
17.3 Pharmacological Activity of Medicinal Plants
17.4 Antiprotozoal Herbal Medicine from African Medicinal Plants: Clinical Safety and Efficacy Research
17.5 The Way Forward
17.6 Conclusion
References
18. Antiproliferative Potential of African Medicinal Plants
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Cancer Concern in Africa
18.3 Cytotoxicity of African Medicinal Plants
18.4 Mechanistic Studies with Cytotoxic Natural Products of African Medicinal Plants
18.5 Conclusions
References
19. Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Activities of African Medicinal Plants
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Medicinal Plants with Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Activities
19.3 Conclusion
References
20. Antidiabetes Activity of African Medicinal Plants
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Diabetes Worldwide and in Africa
20.3 Pharmacological Activities of Medicinal Plants
20.4 Conclusion
References
21. Antioxidant Activity of African Medicinal Plants
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Sources of Antioxidants
21.3 African Medicinal Plants with Antioxidant Potential
21.4 Conclusions
References
22. African Medicinal Plants Acting on the Reproductive, Cardiovascular, and Central Nervous Systems
22.1 Introduction
22.2 African Traditional Medicine
22.3 Pharmacological Activities of Medicinal Plants
22.4 Conclusion
References
23. Legislation on Medicinal Plants in Africa
23.1 Introduction
23.2 The Status of Medicinal Plants in Some African Countries
23.3 Legislation in the Areas of Medicinal Plants
23.4 Conclusions
References
24. Medicinal Plants Market and Industry in Africa
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Current Status and Trend in Medicinal Plant Resources in Africa
24.3 Trade and Marketing
24.4 Phytopharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies
24.5 Supply of Medicinal Plants in Africa
24.6 Overview of Local Trade in Some Selected African Countries
24.7 Medicinal Plant Products Industry and Manufacturing
24.8 Conclusions
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124059276
Victor Kuete
Dr. Victor Kuete is a scholar-scientist at the University of Dschang, Cameroon. Dr. Kuete has been a fellow of TWAS (2007), AUF (2008), DAAD (2009), University of Mainz-Germany (2010), Alexander von Humboldt (2012-2014), etc., and International Foundation for Science Grantee (2008-2009; 2012-2013). His Research Programme is focused on Pharmacognosy and Dr. Kuete mainly investigates African medicinal plants and isolated compounds as potential antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-proliferative agents. Dr. Kuete is the author of more than 120 scientific publications related to the bioactivity of medicinal plants and their derived products, and has also authored several books and more than forty book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Sciences University of Dschang, Cameroon
Reviews
"...a felicitous overview that is well represented and destined to boost well deserved interest in African medicinal plant research." --Herbalgram,May-July 2014