Medicinal Foods as Potential Therapies for Type-2 Diabetes and Associated Diseases
1st Edition
The Chemical and Pharmacological Basis of their Action
Description
Medicinal Foods as Potential Therapies for Type-2 Diabetes and Associated Diseases: The Chemical and Pharmacological Basis of their Action focuses on active pharmacological principles that modulate diabetes, associated risk factors, complications and the mechanism of action of widely used anti-diabetic herbal plants—rather than just the nutritional composition of certain foods. The book provides up-to-date information on acclaimed antidiabetic super fruits, spices and other food ingredients. Sections cover diabetes and obesity at the global level, the physiological control of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the pathophysiology of type-2 diabetes, the chemistry and pharmacology of a variety of spices, and much more.
This book will be invaluable for research scientists and students in the medical and pharmaceutical sciences, medicinal chemistry, herbal medicine, drug discovery/development, nutrition science, and for herbal practitioners and those from the nutraceutical and pharm industries.
Key Features
- Provides background knowledge on type-2 diabetes and its pathophysiology and therapeutic targets down to the molecular level
- Explores, in detail, the chemistry or secondary metabolites of the indicated foods that potentially modify diabetes and/or associated diseases
- Examines the pharmacological findings on medicinal foods, including available clinical trials
Readership
Research scientists and advanced students working in the fields of natural products, drug discovery, medicinal chemistry and pharmacology. Also medical students, herbal medicine practitioners, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical researchers and students; traders and stake holders in the food industry; aid agencies and diabetes/obesity-related societies
Table of Contents
SECTION I: TYPE-2 DIABETES: PREVALENCE AND SIGNIFICANCE
1. Type-2 diabetes: definition, diagnosis and significance
SECTION II: NORMAL PHYSIOLOGICAL CONTROL OF CARBOHYDRATE AND LIPID METABOLISM AND SOME COMMON ANTIDIABETIC THERAPEUTIC TARGETS
2. Glucose metabolism: normal physiology, diabetic dysregulation and therapeutic targets
3. Lipid metabolism: normal physiology, dysregulation under obesity and diabetes, and therapeutic targets
SECTION III: PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND THERAPEUTIC OPTIONS
4. Pathophysiology of type-2 diabetes complications
5. Current phacotherapy options for type-2 diabetes
6. Introduction to plant secondary metabolites – from biosynthesis to chemistry and antidiabetic action
SECTION IV: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES: SUPER FRUIT
7. Bilberry and blueberries as potential modulators of type 2 diabetes and associated diseases
8. The chemical and pharmacological basis of bitter melon (momordica charantia l.) As a potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases
9. The chemical and pharmacological basis of guava (psidium guajava l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases
10. The chemical and pharmacological basis of okra (abelmoschus esculentus (l.) Moench) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes
11. The chemical and pharmacological basis of papaya (carica papaya l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases
12. The chemical and pharmacological basis of pomegranate (punica grantum l) as potential therapy for type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome
13. The chemical and pharmacological basis of prickly pear cactus (opuntia species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity
14. The chemical and pharmacological basis of pumpkins (cucurbita species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes
SECTION V: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES: SPICES
15. The chemical and pharmacological basis of cinnamon (cinnamomum species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases
16. The chemical and pharmacological basis of cloves (syzygium aromaticum (l.) Merr. & l.m.perry) as potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases
17. The chemical and pharmacological basis of fenugreek (trigonella foenum-graecum l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases
18. The chemical and pharmacological basis of ginger (zingiber officinale roscoe) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome
19. The chemical and pharmacological basis of garlic (allium sativum l.) As potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome
20. The chemical and pharmacological basis of turmeric (curcuma longa l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome
SECTION VI: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE 2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASS: BEVERAGES, OTHER FOODS AND HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS
21. Chemical and pharmacological evidences for coffee as a modulator of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome
22. The chemical and pharmacological basis of tea (camellia sinensis (l.) Kuntze) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome
23. The chemical and pharmacological basis of rooibos (aspalathus linearis (burm.f.) r.dahlgren) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome
24. The chemical and pharmacological basis of yerba maté (ilex paraguariensis a.st.-hil.) As potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome
25. Other common and exotic foods with growing importance as antidiabetic agents
26. Antidibetic herbal medicines rebranded as dietary supplements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 25th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081029237
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029220
About the Author
Solomon Habtemariam
Dr. Solomon Habtemariam is a Founder/Owner of Herbal Analysis Services UK & Leader of the Pharmacognosy Research Laboratories at the University of Greenwich, Chatham-Maritime, UK. Dr Habtemariam received his BSc degree in Biology (minor - Chemistry) from the University of Addis Ababa and his Master’s degree (combined-studies) in Pharmacology and Phytochemistry from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. He stayed on at Strathclyde to study at doctoral level, studying on drug discovery researches and obtained his PhD in this area of research. After a number of years in teaching and post-doctoral research at the Strathclyde Institute for Drug Research and Strathclyde University, he joined the School of Science, University of Greenwich in September 1998. Dr Habtemariam has been a leader of taught programmes and researches on bioassays & natural products-based drug development. The various researches that he has undertaken include the identification of novel compounds of natural-origin with potential antimicrobial, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic and antiobesity applications among others. He has published more than 167 scientific publications in peer reviewed journals and filed over three family of patents. He is also the author of a book entitled “The African and Arabian Moringa Species: Chemistry Bioactivity and Therapeutic Applications”. Details of his research activities and publications are available via his URL: http://www.herbalanalysis.co.uk/
Affiliations and Expertise
Principle Lecturer and Director of Pharmacognosy Research Laboratories and Herbal Analysis Services, University of Greenwich, UK