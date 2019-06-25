Medicinal Foods as Potential Therapies for Type-2 Diabetes and Associated Diseases

SECTION I: TYPE-2 DIABETES: PREVALENCE AND SIGNIFICANCE

1. Type-2 diabetes: definition, diagnosis and significance

SECTION II: NORMAL PHYSIOLOGICAL CONTROL OF CARBOHYDRATE AND LIPID METABOLISM AND SOME COMMON ANTIDIABETIC THERAPEUTIC TARGETS

2. Glucose metabolism: normal physiology, diabetic dysregulation and therapeutic targets

3. Lipid metabolism: normal physiology, dysregulation under obesity and diabetes, and therapeutic targets

SECTION III: PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND THERAPEUTIC OPTIONS

4. Pathophysiology of type-2 diabetes complications

5. Current phacotherapy options for type-2 diabetes

6. Introduction to plant secondary metabolites – from biosynthesis to chemistry and antidiabetic action

SECTION IV: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES: SUPER FRUIT

7. Bilberry and blueberries as potential modulators of type 2 diabetes and associated diseases

8. The chemical and pharmacological basis of bitter melon (momordica charantia l.) As a potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases

9. The chemical and pharmacological basis of guava (psidium guajava l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases

10. The chemical and pharmacological basis of okra (abelmoschus esculentus (l.) Moench) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes

11. The chemical and pharmacological basis of papaya (carica papaya l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and associated diseases

12. The chemical and pharmacological basis of pomegranate (punica grantum l) as potential therapy for type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

13. The chemical and pharmacological basis of prickly pear cactus (opuntia species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity

14. The chemical and pharmacological basis of pumpkins (cucurbita species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabetes

SECTION V: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE-2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES: SPICES

15. The chemical and pharmacological basis of cinnamon (cinnamomum species) as potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases

16. The chemical and pharmacological basis of cloves (syzygium aromaticum (l.) Merr. & l.m.perry) as potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases

17. The chemical and pharmacological basis of fenugreek (trigonella foenum-graecum l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabestes and associated diseases

18. The chemical and pharmacological basis of ginger (zingiber officinale roscoe) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome

19. The chemical and pharmacological basis of garlic (allium sativum l.) As potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome

20. The chemical and pharmacological basis of turmeric (curcuma longa l.) As potential therapy for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

SECTION VI: POTENTIAL MODULATORS OF TYPE 2 DIABETES AND ASSOCIATED DISEASS: BEVERAGES, OTHER FOODS AND HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS

21. Chemical and pharmacological evidences for coffee as a modulator of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

22. The chemical and pharmacological basis of tea (camellia sinensis (l.) Kuntze) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome

23. The chemical and pharmacological basis of rooibos (aspalathus linearis (burm.f.) r.dahlgren) as potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome

24. The chemical and pharmacological basis of yerba maté (ilex paraguariensis a.st.-hil.) As potential therapy for diabetes and metabolic syndrome

25. Other common and exotic foods with growing importance as antidiabetic agents

26. Antidibetic herbal medicines rebranded as dietary supplements