Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191965

Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 75

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128191965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
383.59
326.05
274.00
232.90
190.00
161.50
196.00
166.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. 150 Years of the periodic table: New medicines and diagnostic agents

Cinzia Imberti and Peter J. Sadler

2. Medicinal inorganic chemistry: New perspectives and targets for the periodic table

Nicholas P. Farrell

3. Anti-cancer gold, platinum and iridium compounds with porphyrin and/or N-heterocyclic carbene ligand(s)

Ka-Chung Tong, Di Hu, Pui-Ki Wan, Chun-Nam Lok and Chi-Ming Che

4. Metal N-heterocyclic carbene complexes in medicinal chemistry

Ingo Ott

5. Rational design of anticancer platinum(IV) prodrugs

Shuren Zhang, Xiaoyong Wang and Zijian Guo

6. Bismuth drugs as antimicrobial agents

Runming Wang, Hongyan Li, Tiffany Ka-Yan Ip and Hongzhe Sun

7. Antimony and bismuth as antimicrobial agents

Rebekah N. Duffin, Melissa V. Werrett and Philip C. Andrews

8. Pharmacophore conjugation strategy for multi-targeting metal-based anticancer complexes

Yao Zhao, Yan Kang, Fengmin Xu, Wei Zheng, Qun Luo, Yanyan Zhang, Feifei Jia and
Fuyi Wang

9. Organelle-targeting metal anticancer agents

Lina Xie, Ruilin Guan, Thomas W. Rees and Hui Chao

10. From the hypothesis-driven development of organometallic anticancer drugs to new methods in mode of action studies

Muhammad Hanif and Christian G. Hartinger

11. Design and applications of catalytic metallodrugs containing the ATCUN motif

Zhen Yu and James A. Cowan

12. The eyes have it: Using X-ray crystallography to determine the binding modes of medically relevant ruthenium/DNA complexes

Kane Thomas McQuaid and Christine Janet Cardin

13. Interaction of metal complexes with G-quadruplex DNA

Ramon Vilar

14. CXCR4-targeted metal complexes for molecular imaging

Isaline Renard and Stephen J. Archibald

Description

Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 75, the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series, presents timely and informative summaries on current progress in a variety of subject areas. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers that empowers readers to pursue new developments in each field. Users will find this to be a comprehensive overview of recent findings and trends from the last decade that covers various kinds of inorganic topics, from theoretical oriented supramolecular chemistry, to the quest for accurate calculations of spin states in transition metals.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series
  • Includes the latest information on medicinal chemistry

Readership

Chemists interested in classical inorganic chemistry, computational chemists interested in the application of their methods to various kinds of applied inorganic chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
3rd February 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128191965

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.