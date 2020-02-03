Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. 150 Years of the periodic table: New medicines and diagnostic agents
Cinzia Imberti and Peter J. Sadler
2. Medicinal inorganic chemistry: New perspectives and targets for the periodic table
Nicholas P. Farrell
3. Anti-cancer gold, platinum and iridium compounds with porphyrin and/or N-heterocyclic carbene ligand(s)
Ka-Chung Tong, Di Hu, Pui-Ki Wan, Chun-Nam Lok and Chi-Ming Che
4. Metal N-heterocyclic carbene complexes in medicinal chemistry
Ingo Ott
5. Rational design of anticancer platinum(IV) prodrugs
Shuren Zhang, Xiaoyong Wang and Zijian Guo
6. Bismuth drugs as antimicrobial agents
Runming Wang, Hongyan Li, Tiffany Ka-Yan Ip and Hongzhe Sun
7. Antimony and bismuth as antimicrobial agents
Rebekah N. Duffin, Melissa V. Werrett and Philip C. Andrews
8. Pharmacophore conjugation strategy for multi-targeting metal-based anticancer complexes
Yao Zhao, Yan Kang, Fengmin Xu, Wei Zheng, Qun Luo, Yanyan Zhang, Feifei Jia and
Fuyi Wang
9. Organelle-targeting metal anticancer agents
Lina Xie, Ruilin Guan, Thomas W. Rees and Hui Chao
10. From the hypothesis-driven development of organometallic anticancer drugs to new methods in mode of action studies
Muhammad Hanif and Christian G. Hartinger
11. Design and applications of catalytic metallodrugs containing the ATCUN motif
Zhen Yu and James A. Cowan
12. The eyes have it: Using X-ray crystallography to determine the binding modes of medically relevant ruthenium/DNA complexes
Kane Thomas McQuaid and Christine Janet Cardin
13. Interaction of metal complexes with G-quadruplex DNA
Ramon Vilar
14. CXCR4-targeted metal complexes for molecular imaging
Isaline Renard and Stephen J. Archibald
Description
Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 75, the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series, presents timely and informative summaries on current progress in a variety of subject areas. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers that empowers readers to pursue new developments in each field. Users will find this to be a comprehensive overview of recent findings and trends from the last decade that covers various kinds of inorganic topics, from theoretical oriented supramolecular chemistry, to the quest for accurate calculations of spin states in transition metals.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series
- Includes the latest information on medicinal chemistry
Readership
Chemists interested in classical inorganic chemistry, computational chemists interested in the application of their methods to various kinds of applied inorganic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128191965