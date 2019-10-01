Medicinal Chemistry Approaches to Tuberculosis and Trypanosomiasis, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Tuberculosis
Steven J. Berthel, Christopher B. Cooper and Nader P. Fotouhi
2. Antituberculosis agents: Beyond medicinal chemistry rules
Marco Pieroni
3. Development of MmpL3 inhibitors for tuberculosis treatment
Giovanna Poce, Sara Consalvi, Giulia Venditti, Cristina Scarpecci and Mariangela Biava
4. Inhibitors of enzymes in the electron transport chain of Mycobacterium tuberculosis
Andrew M. Thompson and William A. Denny
5. Recent advances in the design of inhibitors of mycobacterial transcriptional regulators to boost thioamides anti-tubercular activity and circumvent acquired-resistance
Nicolas Willand, Marion Flipo, Baptiste Villemagne, Alain Baulard and Benoit Deprez
6. Sustainable anti-trypanosomatid drugs: An aspirational goal for medicinal chemistry
Maria Laura Bolognesi
Description
Medicinal Chemistry Approaches to Tuberculosis and Trypanosomiasis, Volume 52, the latest release in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Medicinal Approaches to Malaria and Other Tropical Diseases
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry
