Medicina del estilo de vida

Michael Sagner, MD is a medical doctor specializing in sports medicine and preventive medicine. He is also a certified fitness trainer and certified sports nutritionist. He is founding head of several international projects focused on clinical chronic disease and risk factor treatment and prevention. Michael Sagner is actively involved in scientific research in the field of preventive medicine and has developed the ‘cell to community’ approach, which aims at connecting basic research, clinical medicine and public health to address chronic diseases. His research interests are the underlying mechanisms and causes of chronic diseases and interdisciplinary approaches in clinical treatment. His research considers the complex interactions within the human body in light of a patient's lifestyle, genomics and environment.