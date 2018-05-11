Medications and their Effects on Sleep and Wake, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 13-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Sleep-Wake Neurochemistry
Effect Of Sleep And Circadian Rhythm On Pharmacokinetics And Pharmacodynamics
Drugs Used In Insomnia And Non-Restorative Sleep
Drugs Used In Narcolepsy And Other Hypersomnias
Drugs Used In Restless Legs Syndrome And Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Drugs Used In Sleep Disordered Breathing
Drugs Used In Circadian Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disturbances
Drugs Used In Parasomnias
Drug-Induced Insomnia And Excessive Sleepiness
Drug-Induced Sleep Disordered Breathing And Ventilatory Impairment
Drug-Induced Parasomnias And Movement Disorders
Abuse And Dependency On Sleep And Waking
Sleep-Related Drug Therapy In Special Conditions: Children
Sleep-Related Drug Therapy In Special Conditions: Pregnancy
Medicolegal And Social Consequences Of Sleep Disorders A Paradoxical Issue…
De-Escalating Sleep-Related Drug Therapy
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics focuses on Medications and their Effects on Sleep and Wake, with topics including: Sleep-wake neurochemistry; Effect of sleep and circadian rhythm on pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics; Drugs used in insomnia and non restorative sleep; Drug-induced exessive sleepiness; Drug-induced insomnia; Drug-induced sleep disordered breathing and ventilatory impairment; Drug-induced parasomnias and movement disorders; Abuse and dependency on sleep and waking; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: children; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: pregnancy; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: the elderly; Medicolegal and social consequences of sleep disorders; and Tapering sleep-related drug therapy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584180
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584173
About the Authors
Johan Verbraecken Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept Pulmonary Medicine and Multidisciplinary Sleep Disorders Centre
Jan Hedner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Gothenburg