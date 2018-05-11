Medications and their Effects on Sleep and Wake, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584173, 9780323584180

Medications and their Effects on Sleep and Wake, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 13-2

1st Edition

Authors: Johan Verbraecken Jan Hedner
eBook ISBN: 9780323584180
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584173
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Table of Contents

Preface

Sleep-Wake Neurochemistry

Effect Of Sleep And Circadian Rhythm On Pharmacokinetics And Pharmacodynamics

Drugs Used In Insomnia And Non-Restorative Sleep　　

Drugs Used In Narcolepsy And Other Hypersomnias　　

Drugs Used In Restless Legs Syndrome And Periodic Limb Movement Disorder　　

Drugs Used In Sleep Disordered Breathing

Drugs Used In Circadian Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disturbances

Drugs Used In Parasomnias　　

Drug-Induced Insomnia And Excessive Sleepiness　

Drug-Induced Sleep Disordered Breathing And Ventilatory Impairment　　

Drug-Induced Parasomnias And Movement Disorders

Abuse And Dependency On Sleep And Waking

Sleep-Related Drug Therapy In Special Conditions: Children

Sleep-Related Drug Therapy In Special Conditions: Pregnancy

Medicolegal And Social Consequences Of Sleep Disorders A Paradoxical Issue…　　

De-Escalating Sleep-Related Drug Therapy

Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics focuses on Medications and their Effects on Sleep and Wake, with topics including: Sleep-wake neurochemistry; Effect of sleep and circadian rhythm on pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics; Drugs used in insomnia and non restorative sleep; Drug-induced exessive sleepiness; Drug-induced insomnia; Drug-induced sleep disordered breathing and ventilatory impairment; Drug-induced parasomnias and movement disorders; Abuse and dependency on sleep and waking; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: children; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: pregnancy; Sleep-related drug therapy in special conditions: the elderly; Medicolegal and social consequences of sleep disorders; and Tapering sleep-related drug therapy.

About the Authors

Johan Verbraecken Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept Pulmonary Medicine and Multidisciplinary Sleep Disorders Centre

Jan Hedner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Gothenburg

