Medical Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734944, 9781845693145

Medical Textiles

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 2nd international Conference, 24th and 25th August 1999, Bolton Institute, UK

Editors: Subhash C. Anand
eBook ISBN: 9781845693145
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734944
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2001
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Papers are presented under the following headings: Modern materials and processes; Compression and bandaging; Healthcare and hygiene; Woundcare; Implantable devices; Test methods.

Description

Medical textiles is one of the major growth areas within technical textiles and the use of textile materials for medical and healthcare products ranges from simple gauze or bandage materials to scaffolds for tissue culturing and a large variety of prostheses for permanent body implants.

Recent advances include:
The development of polylactic acid and polyglycolic acid fibres as structures for cell growth
Temporary bioresorbable textile supports for growing human organic tissue
The development of smart fibres – based on naturally-occurring polymers and also on non-animal-based protein fibres and structures – for the treatment of wounds and ulcers

These are a few examples of the wide range of textile-based non-implantable and implantable products used in medicine and surgery and covered in this cutting-edge collection of the latest research in this fascinating area.

Readership

Textile academics, students, researchers, technicians, engineers, and technologists covering medical textiles

Details

256
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693145
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734944

About the Editors

Subhash C. Anand Editor

Professor Subhash C. Anand MBE is Professor of Technical Textiles at the University of Bolton, UK. He has published over 200 textile research papers and holds six patents in technical textiles. He was awarded Member of Order of British Empire (MBE) for services to higher education and textile industry in 2008.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bolton, UK

