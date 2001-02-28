Medical Textiles
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd international Conference, 24th and 25th August 1999, Bolton Institute, UK
Table of Contents
Papers are presented under the following headings: Modern materials and processes; Compression and bandaging; Healthcare and hygiene; Woundcare; Implantable devices; Test methods.
Description
Medical textiles is one of the major growth areas within technical textiles and the use of textile materials for medical and healthcare products ranges from simple gauze or bandage materials to scaffolds for tissue culturing and a large variety of prostheses for permanent body implants.
Recent advances include:
The development of polylactic acid and polyglycolic acid fibres as structures for cell growth
Temporary bioresorbable textile supports for growing human organic tissue
The development of smart fibres – based on naturally-occurring polymers and also on non-animal-based protein fibres and structures – for the treatment of wounds and ulcers
These are a few examples of the wide range of textile-based non-implantable and implantable products used in medicine and surgery and covered in this cutting-edge collection of the latest research in this fascinating area.
Readership
Textile academics, students, researchers, technicians, engineers, and technologists covering medical textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 28th February 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693145
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734944
About the Editors
Subhash C. Anand Editor
Professor Subhash C. Anand MBE is Professor of Technical Textiles at the University of Bolton, UK. He has published over 200 textile research papers and holds six patents in technical textiles. He was awarded Member of Order of British Empire (MBE) for services to higher education and textile industry in 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bolton, UK