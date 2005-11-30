Medical Textiles and Biomaterials for Healthcare
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Basic biomaterials; Healthcare and hygiene products; Infection control and barrier materials; Bandaging and pressure garments; Woundcare materials; Implantable devices; Medical devices; Smart technologies.
Description
Medical textiles are a major growth area within the technical textiles industry and the range of applications continues to grow and increase in diversity with every new development. Recent innovations include novel chitosan-alginate fibres for advanced wound dressings, ultrasonic energy for bleaching cotton medical textiles, durable and rechargeable biocidal textiles, spider silk supportive matrix for cartilage regeneration, barbed bi-directional surgical sutures and intelligent textiles for medical applications.
Medical textiles and biomaterials for healthcare is a culmination of the worldwide research into medical textiles and biomaterials. It is divided into eight parts covering the main areas of basic biomaterials, healthcare and hygiene products, infection control and barrier materials, bandaging and pressure garments, woundcare materials, implantable and medical devices and smart technologies. Each part contains a comprehensive overview written by leading experts in the area. The overviews are then followed by a selection of the best papers from the 2003 MEDTEX Conference, hosted by the University of Bolton. It has been extensively edited to produce what is expected to be the leading reference on this subject.
Key Features
- Discusses worldwide research into medical textiles and biomaterials
- Invaluable reference for this developing area of technical textiles
- A selection of the best papers from the 2003 MEDTEX Conference, hosted by University of Bolton are included
Readership
Textile academics, students, researchers, technicians, engineers, and technologists covering medical textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845694104
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855736832
About the Editors
Subhash C. Anand Editor
Professor Subhash C. Anand MBE is Professor of Technical Textiles at the University of Bolton, UK. He has published over 200 textile research papers and holds six patents in technical textiles. He was awarded Member of Order of British Empire (MBE) for services to higher education and textile industry in 2008.
University of Bolton, UK
J F Kennedy Editor
John F. Kennedy is Director of the Birmingham Carbohydrate and Protein Tehcnology Group, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham. He is Director of Chembiotech laboratories and is also Professor of Applied Chemistry at The North East Wales Institute of higher Education (NEWI). He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Management, the Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Institute of Biology. He is also editor of the journal, Carbohydrate Polymers.
University of Birmingham
M Miraftab Editor
Dr Mohsen Miraftab is a senior lecturer and researcher at University of Bolton and has published a wide range of publications in medical and technical textiles.
University of Bolton, UK
S. Rajendran Editor
Subbiyan Rajendran (Raj), PhD AIC FICS CText FTI is Emeritus Professor at the University of Bolton, Bolton, UK. He recently held the position of Professor of Biomedical Materials and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Champion. He is internationally recognised for his eminent research in biomedical materials and has authored 173 publications and that include 5 books, 6 monographs, 21 book chapters and 8 patents. In addition to academic activities, Raj is actively involved in Textile Institute’s affairs for many years. He is a Fellow of the Textile Institute (TI) and is currently representing its Council and Professional Qualifications Award Committee (PQAC), and was Chair for PQAC for 4 years. He is the recipient of a prestigious Research Fellowship award from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).
Emeritus Professor at the University of Bolton, Bolton, UK