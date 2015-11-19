Medical Textile Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. A brief description of the human body
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. The systems within the human body
- 1.3. Human anatomy
- 1.4. Skin
- 1.5. Cells
- 1.6. Summary
- 2. An overview of medical textile products
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Characteristics of medical textiles
- 2.3. Constituent elements of medical textile products
- 2.4. Classification of medical textile products
- 2.5. Summary
- 3. A brief description of textile fibers
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fiber-forming polymers
- 3.3. Fiber classification
- 3.4. Fiber structure
- 3.5. Fiber properties
- 3.6. Methods for the manufacture of chemical fibers
- 3.7. Summary
- 4. A brief description of the manufacturing processes for medical textile materials
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Yarn processing
- 4.3. Fabric manufacturing techniques
- 4.4. Treatment of textile fabrics
- 4.5. Packaging and sterilization
- 4.6. Summary
- 5. Applications of advanced technologies in the development of functional medical textile materials
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Polymer engineering for advanced medical and healthcare products
- 5.3. Fiber engineering for advanced medical and healthcare products
- 5.4. Textile engineering for advanced medical and healthcare products
- 5.5. Modern composite technologies for advanced medical and healthcare products
- 5.6. Summary
- 6. Superabsorbent polymers and their medical applications
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Development of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.3. Structural characteristics of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.4. Classification of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.5. Synthesis of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.6. Characterization of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.7. Absorption properties of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.8. Test methods for the evaluation of superabsorbent polymers
- 6.9. Applications of superabsorbent polymers in medicine and healthcare
- 6.10. Hygiene implications in the use of absorbent hygiene products
- 6.11. Summary
- 7. Functional wound dressings
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. The process of wound healing
- 7.3. Functional requirements for modern wound-care materials
- 7.4. Functional wound dressings
- 7.5. Cost versus effectiveness
- 7.6. Summary
- 8. Medical bandages and stockings
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Venous and lymphatic diseases
- 8.3. Compression therapy
- 8.4. Effects of compression therapy for the human organism
- 8.5. Development of medical bandages and stockings
- 8.6. Classification of elastic compression bandages
- 8.7. Elastic stockings
- 8.8. Characteristics of textile compression materials
- 8.9. Properties of textile compression materials
- 8.10. Summary
- 9. Surgical sutures
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Historical development of surgical sutures
- 9.3. Characteristics of surgical sutures
- 9.4. Classification of surgical sutures
- 9.5. Needles
- 9.6. Production of surgical sutures
- 9.7. Applications of surgical sutures
- 9.8. Test methods
- 9.9. Summary
- 10. Textiles for implants and regenerative medicine
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Characteristics of textile-based implant materials
- 10.3. Advantages of textile implant materials
- 10.4. Artificial ligaments and tendons
- 10.5. Surgical meshes for hernia repair
- 10.6. Vascular prostheses
- 10.7. Textiles for regenerative medicine
- 10.8. Regulatory aspects
- 10.9. Summary
- 11. Antimicrobial dressings for the management of wound infection
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Topical antimicrobial agents in wound care
- 11.3. Main types of antimicrobial wound dressings
- 11.4. Silver-containing wound dressings
- 11.5. Other types of antimicrobial materials
- 11.6. Summary
- 12. Medical textile products for the control of odor
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Qualitative description of wound and body odor
- 12.3. Control of unpleasant body odor
- 12.4. Medical textile materials with odor-control properties
- 12.5. Activated carbon for odor control
- 12.6. Characterization of odor-absorbing products
- 12.7. Summary
- 13. Medical textile materials with drug-releasing properties
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Development of drug delivery systems
- 13.3. Fabrication of drug-releasing textile materials
- 13.4. Characterization of drug-loaded textile materials
- 13.5. Applications of drug-releasing textiles
- 13.6. Summary
- 14. Biocompatibility testing for medical textile products
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Regulatory requirements
- 14.3. Sampling requirements
- 14.4. Description of some commonly required tests
- 14.5. Summary
- 15. Regulatory control of medical textile products
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Medical device safety
- 15.3. Classification of medical devices
- 15.4. Phases in the lifespan of a medical device
- 15.5. The role of each participant in ensuring the safety of medical devices
- 15.6. Governmental regulation of medical devices
- 15.7. Quality system requirements
- 15.8. FDA regulation of medical devices
- 15.9. Summary
- 16. Research and development strategy for medical textile products
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. The product development process
- 16.3. Product development capabilities
- 16.4. Product development strategies
- 16.5. Management of a product development project
- 16.6. Summary
- Index
Description
Medical Textile Materials provides the latest information on technical textiles and how they have found a wide range of medical applications, from wound dressings and sutures, to implants and tissue scaffolds. This book offers a systematic review of the manufacture, properties, and applications of these technical textiles.
After a brief introduction to the human body, the book gives an overview of medical textile products and the processes used to manufacture them. Subsequent chapters cover superabsorbent textiles, functional wound dressings, bandages, sutures, implants, and other important medical textile technologies. Biocompatibility testing and regulatory control are then addressed, and the book finishes with a review of research and development strategy for medical textile products.
Key Features
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of the manufacture, properties, and applications of medical textile materials
- Covers recent developments in medical textiles, including antimicrobial dressings, drug-releasing materials, and superabsorbent textiles
- Written by a highly knowledgeable author with extensive experience in industry and academia
Readership
Students and academic researchers textile engineering, light chemical engineering, biomedical engineering and polymeric materials; professionals in the textiles industry, and those engaged in developing biomedical products.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 19th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006184
About the Editors
Yimin Qin Editor
Dr. Yimin Qin studied for his PhD in the University of Leeds between 1986-1990. After spending three years in Heriot-Watt University working on his postdoctoral project, he became the product development manager in Advanced Medical Solutions Plc in Cheshire, UK, where he led a team of scientists and developed a number of high performance wound dressings from alginate, chitosan and other natural polymers. He then went to study for an MBA in Manchester Business School and after graduation, took up the position of Fibers Product Manager in SSL International, working on advanced antimicrobial biomaterials. In 2002, Dr. Qin went back to China and taught at Jiaxing College, Zhejiang Province. In 2015, Dr. Qin was appointed as the director of State Key Laboratory of Bioactive Seaweed Substances at Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Group, where his main research interests focused on the extraction, modification and applications of alginate and other novel bioactive seaweed substances.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jiaxing College, Jiaxing, China