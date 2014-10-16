Medical Terminology & Anatomy for ICD-10 Coding
2nd Edition
Description
Medical Terminology and Anatomy for ICD-10 Coding integrates expanded anatomy, physiology, and pharmacology coverage with the latest medical terminology you need to correctly code in ICD-10. The ICD-10-CM classification system serves as the structure for organizing diseases and disorders, with carefully drawn, well-labeled illustrations to help you visualize the associated anatomy. ICD-10 coding guidelines and notes, along with electronic medical records and integrated exercises are interspersed throughout the text. A robust Evolve site includes games, activities, and animations to reinforce learning.
Key Features
- Medical terminology specifically tailored to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS guidelines supply you with an excellent foundation for learning the medical terminology related to ICD-10-CM.
- Learn all the anatomy and physiology necessary to be able to understand medical reports and code accurately in ICD-10-CM/PCS.
- Pathology terms organized by ICD-10 disease and disorder categories let you learn terms in the same order they are presented in the coding manual.
- Guideline Alert! boxes highlight ICD-10-PCS coding information when relevant to medical terminology.
- Special Notes boxes present ICD-10 features that affect your understanding of the terminology presented.
- Root operation tables illustrate the root operations in PCS and their associated suffixes.
- Body Part key provides a complete list of body parts and how they should be coded in ICD-10.
- Pathology and procedure terminology tables list the word parts for each term, along with the definition so you become familiar with prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms.
- Exercises interspersed throughout the text encourage you to practice and learn as you move through the material.
- Be Careful! boxes warn you about similar and potentially confusing word parts and medical terms.
- Games and activities on accompanying Evolve website offer an easily accessible source for extra interactive practice and learning.
- Electronic medical record format illustrates the appearance of electronic records now being used in many healthcare settings.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Medical Terminology
2. Body Structure and Directional Terminology
3. Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
4. Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
5. Digestive System
6. Genitourinary System
7. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium
8. Blood, Blood-Forming Organs, and the Immune Mechanism
9. Circulatory System
10. Respiratory System
11. Nervous System
12. Mental And Behavioral Disorders
13. Eye and Adnexa
14. Ear and Mastoid Process
15. Endocrine System and Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 16th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290746
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290784
About the Author
Betsy Shiland
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania