Medical Terminology & Anatomy for ICD-10 Coding - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning Package
3rd Edition
Description
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding, 3rd Edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help you learn faster and remember longer. It’s fun; it’s engaging; and it’s constantly tracking your performance and adapting to deliver content precisely when it’s needed to ensure core information is transformed into lasting knowledge.
Key Features
- An individual study schedule reduces cognitive workload and helps you become a more effective learner by automatically guiding the learning and review process.
- The mobile app offers a seamless learning experience between your smartphone and the web with your memory profile maintained and managed in the cloud.
- UNIQUE! Your memory strength is profiled at the course, chapter, and item level to identify personal learning and forgetting patterns.
- UNIQUE! Material is re-presented just before you would naturally forget it to counteract memory decay.
- A personalized learning pathway is established based on your learning profile, memory map, and time required to demonstrate information mastery.
- The comprehensive student dashboard allows you to view your personal learning progress.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Terminology
• Introduction to Medical Terminology
• Body Structure and Directional Terminology
Unit 2: Body Systems
• Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
• Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
• Digestive System
• Genitourinary System
• Obstetric, Perinatal, and Congenital Conditions
• Blood, Blood-Forming Organs, and the Immune Mechanism
• Circulatory System
• Respiratory System
• Nervous System
• Mental And Behavioral Disorders
• Eye and Adnexa
• Ear and Mastoid Process
• Endocrine System and Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases
Appendices
A: Pharmacology Basics (Now including a table of generic and trade drug names)
B: NEW! Oncology Basics
C: Word Parts and Definitions
D: Definitions and Word Parts
E: Abbreviations
F: Normal Lab Values
G: Body Part Key
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511636
About the Author
Betsy Shiland
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania