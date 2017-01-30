Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding

Medical Terminology and Anatomy for Coding, 3rd Edition is unlike any other medical terminology textbook on the market. By interspersing ICD-10 and CPT coding guidelines and notes, electronic medical records, and integrated exercises, it combines anatomy and physiology coverage with the latest medical terminology coders — and coding students — need. The ICD-10-CM classification system serves as the structure for organizing diseases and disorders, with carefully drawn, well-labeled illustrations to help you visualize the associated anatomy. A new Basics of Oncology appendix provides the terminology and physiology of neoplasms, and new CPT coding information indicates where physician coding differs from ICD-10 coding. The robust Evolve site includes games, activities, and animations to reinforce learning.