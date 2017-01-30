Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323427951, 9780323443494

Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding

3rd Edition

Authors: Betsy Shiland
eBook ISBN: 9780323443494
eBook ISBN: 9780323443500
Paperback ISBN: 9780323427951
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th January 2017
Page Count: 824
Description

Medical Terminology and Anatomy for Coding, 3rd Edition is unlike any other medical terminology textbook on the market. By interspersing ICD-10 and CPT coding guidelines and notes, electronic medical records, and integrated exercises, it combines anatomy and physiology coverage with the latest medical terminology coders — and coding students — need. The ICD-10-CM classification system serves as the structure for organizing diseases and disorders, with carefully drawn, well-labeled illustrations to help you visualize the associated anatomy. A new Basics of Oncology appendix provides the terminology and physiology of neoplasms, and new CPT coding information indicates where physician coding differs from ICD-10 coding. The robust Evolve site includes games, activities, and animations to reinforce learning.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Medical terminology, anatomy and physiology specifically tailored to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS coding manuals supply you with an excellent foundation for learning the medical terminology related to coding.
  • UNIQUE! A Body Part key provides a complete list of body parts and how they should be coded in ICD-10.
  • UNIQUE! Pathology terms organized by ICD-10 disease and disorder categories let you learn terms in the same order they are presented in the coding manual.
  • UNIQUE! Guideline Alert! and Special Notes boxes highlight relevant ICD-10 information.
  • UNIQUE! Pharmacology in each body system and a Pharmacology Basics appendix help you recognize drugs and medications in medical reports.
  • Procedural terms supply a more complete picture of the number and kind of procedures you will encounter on medical reports.
  • UNIQUE! Normal Lab Values appendix familiarizes you with normal and abnormal lab values so you know when to search a medical record for possible additional diagnoses.
  • UNIQUE! Root operation tables illustrate the root operations in PCS and their associated suffixes.
  • Pathology and procedure terminology tables list the word parts for each term, along with the definition so you become familiar with prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms.
  • Exercises interspersed throughout the text encourage you to practice and learn as you move through the material.
  • Be Careful! boxes warn you about similar and potentially confusing word parts and medical terms.
  • Electronic medical record format illustrates the appearance of electronic records now being used in many healthcare settings.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Terminology

  1. Introduction to Medical Terminology
  2. Body Structure and Directional Terminology

Unit 2: Body Systems

  1. Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
  2. Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
  3. Digestive System
  4. Genitourinary System
  5. Obstetric, Perinatal, and Congenital Conditions
  6. Blood, Blood-Forming Organs, and the Immune Mechanism
  7. Circulatory System
  8. Respiratory System
  9. Nervous System
  10. Mental And Behavioral Disorders
  11. Eye and Adnexa
  12. Ear and Mastoid Process
  13. Endocrine System and Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases

Appendices

A: Pharmacology Basics (Now including a table of generic and trade drug names)

B: NEW! Oncology Basics

C: Word Parts and Definitions

D: Definitions and Word Parts

E: Abbreviations

F: Normal Lab Values

G: Body Part Key

Details

No. of pages:
824
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323443494
eBook ISBN:
9780323443500
Paperback ISBN:
9780323427951

About the Author

Betsy Shiland

Affiliations and Expertise

AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

