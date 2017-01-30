Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding
3rd Edition
Description
Medical Terminology and Anatomy for Coding, 3rd Edition is unlike any other medical terminology textbook on the market. By interspersing ICD-10 and CPT coding guidelines and notes, electronic medical records, and integrated exercises, it combines anatomy and physiology coverage with the latest medical terminology coders — and coding students — need. The ICD-10-CM classification system serves as the structure for organizing diseases and disorders, with carefully drawn, well-labeled illustrations to help you visualize the associated anatomy. A new Basics of Oncology appendix provides the terminology and physiology of neoplasms, and new CPT coding information indicates where physician coding differs from ICD-10 coding. The robust Evolve site includes games, activities, and animations to reinforce learning.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Medical terminology, anatomy and physiology specifically tailored to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS coding manuals supply you with an excellent foundation for learning the medical terminology related to coding.
- UNIQUE! A Body Part key provides a complete list of body parts and how they should be coded in ICD-10.
- UNIQUE! Pathology terms organized by ICD-10 disease and disorder categories let you learn terms in the same order they are presented in the coding manual.
- UNIQUE! Guideline Alert! and Special Notes boxes highlight relevant ICD-10 information.
- UNIQUE! Pharmacology in each body system and a Pharmacology Basics appendix help you recognize drugs and medications in medical reports.
- Procedural terms supply a more complete picture of the number and kind of procedures you will encounter on medical reports.
- UNIQUE! Normal Lab Values appendix familiarizes you with normal and abnormal lab values so you know when to search a medical record for possible additional diagnoses.
- UNIQUE! Root operation tables illustrate the root operations in PCS and their associated suffixes.
- Pathology and procedure terminology tables list the word parts for each term, along with the definition so you become familiar with prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms.
- Exercises interspersed throughout the text encourage you to practice and learn as you move through the material.
- Be Careful! boxes warn you about similar and potentially confusing word parts and medical terms.
- Electronic medical record format illustrates the appearance of electronic records now being used in many healthcare settings.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Terminology
- Introduction to Medical Terminology
- Body Structure and Directional Terminology
Unit 2: Body Systems
- Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
- Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
- Digestive System
- Genitourinary System
- Obstetric, Perinatal, and Congenital Conditions
- Blood, Blood-Forming Organs, and the Immune Mechanism
- Circulatory System
- Respiratory System
- Nervous System
- Mental And Behavioral Disorders
- Eye and Adnexa
- Ear and Mastoid Process
- Endocrine System and Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases
Appendices
A: Pharmacology Basics (Now including a table of generic and trade drug names)
B: NEW! Oncology Basics
C: Word Parts and Definitions
D: Definitions and Word Parts
E: Abbreviations
F: Normal Lab Values
G: Body Part Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443494
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443500
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323427951
About the Author
Betsy Shiland
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania