Medical Terminology: A Short Course - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455758302, 9780323265249

Medical Terminology: A Short Course

7th Edition

Authors: Davi-Ellen Chabner
Paperback ISBN: 9781455758302
eBook ISBN: 9780323265249
eBook ISBN: 9780323292139
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th October 2014
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quickly master the basics of medical terminology and begin speaking and writing terms almost immediately! Using Davi-Ellen Chabner's proven learning method, Medical Terminology: A Short Course, 7th Edition omits time-consuming, nonessential information and helps you build a working medical vocabulary of the most frequently encountered prefixes, suffixes, and word roots. Medical terms are introduced in the context of human anatomy and physiology to help you understand exactly what they mean, and case studies, vignettes, and activities demonstrate how they're used in practice. With all this plus medical animations, word games, and flash cards on the Evolve companion website, you'll be amazed at how easily medical terminology becomes part of your vocabulary.

Key Features

  • Self-teaching text/workbook approach reinforces learning every step of the way with labeling diagrams, pronunciation tests, and review sheets throughout the book.
  • Clear, non-technical explanations demystify medical terminology even if you've had little or no background in science or biology.
  • Picture Show activities, practical case studies, and vignettes demonstrate real-life applications of medical terms in describing describe pathology and procedures.   
  • Full-color images illustrate anatomical and pathological terms.
  • Principal Diagnosis feature shows how medical terms are used in clinical practice by asking you to read physician notes about a case and determine the patient’s principal diagnosis. 
  • First Person narratives help you understand diseases and conditions from the patient’s perspective.
  • Spotlight feature identifies and clarifies potentially confusing terminology.
  • Medical Terminology Check Up at the end of each chapter reinforces your understanding of key concepts.
  • Labeled illustrations in the Spanish glossary present Spanish terms for major anatomical structures.
  • A tablet-optimized Evolve companion website includes word games, learning exercises, audio pronunciations, animations, an anatomy coloring book, electronic flash cards, and more.

Table of Contents

  1. Basic Word Structure
    2. Organization of the Body
    3. Suffixes
    4. Prefixes
    5. Medical Specialists and Case Reports
    Appendix I: Body Systems
    Appendix II: Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
    Appendix III: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Symbols, and Eponyms
    Appendix IV: Allied Health Careers
    Mini-Dictionary: Glossary of Medical Terms
    Glossary of Word Parts
    Glossary of English-Spanish Terms

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781455758302
eBook ISBN:
9780323265249
eBook ISBN:
9780323292139

About the Author

Davi-Ellen Chabner

Affiliations and Expertise

Newton Centre, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.