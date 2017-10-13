Medical Terminology: A Short Course
8th Edition
Description
Learn the basics of medical terminology with Medical Terminology: A Short Course, 8th Edition! Based on Davi-Ellen Chabner's proven learning method, this streamlined text omits time-consuming, nonessential information and helps you quickly build a working medical vocabulary of the most frequently encountered prefixes, suffixes, and word roots. Medical terms are introduced in the context of human anatomy and physiology so you understand exact meaning, and case studies, vignettes, and activities demonstrate how they're used in practice. With writing and interacting with medical terminology on almost every page, you’ll learn the content by doing the work. In addition, an Evolve companion website reinforces understanding with medical animations, word games, and flash cards.
Key Features
- Easy to read and understandable language allows you, regardless of medical background, to quickly grasp and retain medical terminology.
- Self-teaching text/workbook approach reinforces learning every step of the way with labeling diagrams, pronunciation tests, and review sheets throughout the book.
- First Person narratives help you to understand diseases and conditions from the patient’s perspective.
- Picture Show activities, practical case studies, and vignettes demonstrate real-life applications of medical terms in describing describe pathology and procedures.
- Principal Diagnosis feature shows how medical terms are used in clinical practice by asking you to read physician notes about a case and determine the patient’s principal diagnosis.
- Medical Terminology Check Up at the end of each chapter reinforces your understanding of key concepts.
- Spotlight feature identifies and clarifies potentially confusing terminology.
- Full-color images illustrate anatomical and pathological terms.
- Evolve student resources optimized for tablet use, and mobile-optimized versions of the flash cards and quick quizzes make it easier for on-the-go study and review.
- UNIQUE! Accompanying online course (MTO) provides interactive resources not possible in the print text.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Word Structure
2. Organization of the Body
3. Suffixes
4. Prefixes
5. Medical Specialists and Case Reports
Appendix I: Body Systems
Appendix II: Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
Appendix III: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Symbols, and Eponyms
Appendix IV: Allied Health Careers
Mini-Dictionary: Glossary of Medical Terms
Glossary of Word Parts
Glossary of English-Spanish Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 13th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323444927
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479882
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479868
About the Author
Davi-Ellen Chabner
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton Centre, MA