Gain the knowledge and skills you need to effectively care for adult patients. Medical-Surgical Nursing, 7th Edition covers both medical-surgical and psychiatric mental health conditions and disorders while building on the fundamentals of nursing. This essential text focuses on nursing roles, settings, trends, body systems and their disorders, and emergency and disaster management. Unique to this edition is the gerontologic nursing unit which addresses physiologic and psychosocial changes in the older adult, along with related disorders common to the elder patient - the primary patient group population you’ll encounter in practice. It also emphasizes culturally competent care and holistic nursing, while thoroughly covering all relevant NCLEX-PN® test plan content. With updated guidelines on diabetes, heart failure, asthma, COPD, and cancer treatment protocols, no other resource offers the breadth of topics at a level that is so perfectly tailored to the LPN/LVN student.