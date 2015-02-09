Unit 1: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing

1. Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing Practice

2. Common Health Problems of Older Adults

3. Assessment and Care of Patients with Pain

4. Genetic Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing

5. Evidence-Based Practice in Health Care

6. Rehabilitation Concepts for Chronic and Disabling Health Problems

7. End-of-Life Care

Unit II: Concepts of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness

8. Concepts of Emergency and Trauma Nursing

9. Care of Patients with Common Environmental Emergencies

10. Concepts of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness

Unit III: Management of Patients with Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

11. Assessment and Care of Patients with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances

12. Assessment and Care of Patients with Acid-Base Imbalances

13. Infusion Therapy

Unit IV: Management of Perioperative Patients

14. Care of Preoperative Patients

15. Care of Intraoperative Patients

16. Care of Postoperative Patients

Concept Overview: Protection

Unit V: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Immune System

17. Inflammation and Immunity

18. Care of Patients with Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases

19. Care of Patients with HIV Disease and Other Immunodeficiencies

20. Care of Patients with Immune Function Excess: Hypersensitivity (Allergy) and Autoimmunity

21. Cancer Development

22. Care of Patients with Cancer

23. Care of Patients with Infection

Unit VI: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails

24. Assessment of the Skin, Hair, and Nails

25. Care of Patients with Skin Problems

26. Care of Patients with Burns

Concept Overview: Oxygenation and Tissue Perfusion

Unit VII: Problems of Oxygenation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Respiratory Tract

27. Assessment of the Respiratory System

28. Care of Patients Requiring Oxygen Therapy or Tracheostomy

29. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Upper Respiratory Problems

30. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Lower Respiratory Problems

31. Care of Patients with Infectious Respiratory Problems

32. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Respiratory Problems

Unit VIII: Problems of Cardiac Output and Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Cardiovascular System

33. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System

34. Care of Patients with Dysrhythmias

35. Care of Patients with Cardiac Problems

36. Care of Patients with Vascular Problems

37. Care of Patients with Shock

38. Care of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes

Unit IX: Problems of Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System

39. Assessment of the Hematologic System

40. Care of Patients with Hematologic Problems

Concept Overview: Mobility, Sensory Perception, and Cognition

Unit X: Problems of Cognition, Mobility, and Sensory Perception: Management of Patients with Problems of the Nervous System

41. Assessment of the Nervous System

42. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Brain

43. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Spinal Cord

44. Care of Patients with Problems of the Peripheral Nervous System

45. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Neurologic Problems

Unit XI: Problems of Sensation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Sensory System

46. Assessment of the Eye and Vision

47. Care of Patients with Eye and Vision Problems

48. Assessment and Care of Patients with Ear and Hearing Problems

Unit XII: Problems of Mobility: Management of Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System

49. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System

50. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Problems

51. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Trauma

Concept Overview: Nutrition, Metabolism, and Bowel Elimination

Unit XIII: Problems of Digestion, Nutrition, and Elimination: Management of Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System

52. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System

53. Care of Patients with Oral Cavity Problems

54. Care of Patients with Esophageal Problems

55. Care of Patients with Stomach Disorders

56. Care of Patients with Noninflammatory Intestinal Disorders

57. Care of Patients with Inflammatory Intestinal Disorders

58. Care of Patients with Liver Problems

59. Care of Patients with Problems of the Biliary System and Pancreas

60. Care of Patients with Malnutrition: Undernutrition and Obesity

Unit XIV: Problems of Regulation and Metabolism: Management of Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System

61. Assessment of the Endocrine System

62. Care of Patients with Pituitary and Adrenal Gland Problems

63. Care of Patients with Problems of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

64. Care of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus

Concept Overview: Urinary Elimination

Unit XV: Problems of Excretion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System

65. Assessment of the Renal/Urinary System

66. Care of Patients with Urinary Problems

67. Care of Patients with Kidney Disorders

68. Care of Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

Concept Overview: Sexuality

Unit XVI: Problems of Reproduction: Management of Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System

69. Assessment of the Reproductive System

70. Care of Patients with Breast Disorders

71. Care of Patients with Gynecologic Problems

72. Care of Patients with Male Reproductive Problems

73. Care of Transgender Patients

74. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Disease

Glossary