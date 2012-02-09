Medical-Surgical Nursing
7th Edition
Patient-Centered Collaborative Care, Single Volume
Description
Using a uniquely collaborative and reader-friendly approach, expert authors Donna D. Ignatavicius and M. Linda Workman cover all the latest trends, evidence-based treatment guidelines, and additional updated information needed for safe clinical practice in medical-surgical nursing. This seventh edition features an expanded emphasis on patient safety and NCLEX® Examination preparation, new ties to the QSEN priorities for patient safety, and a greater alignment with the language and focus of clinical practice. A new chapter on evidence-based practice and a wealth of effective online learning tools help solidify your mastery of medical-surgical nursing.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Collaborative approach presents all medical, surgical, nursing, and other interventions through the lens of the nursing process.
- Reader-friendly, direct writing style makes this one of the most readable medical-surgical nursing textbooks available.
- UNIQUE! Cutting-edge focus on the latest trends in nursing practice and nursing education prepares you for both today and tomorrow’s nursing practice.
- UNIQUE! Integrated tools for NCLEX preparation get you ready for your licensure examination.
- Chapter-opening Learning Outcomes are linked to Self-Assessment Questions for the NCLEX Examination on the Evolve website.
- Unique chapter-ending Get Ready for the NCLEX Examination! sections include Key Points organized by NCLEX Client Needs Categories.
- UNIQUE! Focus on nursing concepts helps bridge the gap between the concepts learned in Nursing Fundamentals, and disorders content learned in the medical-surgical nursing course.
- UNIQUE! Emphasis on clinical decision-making teaches you to apply concepts to true-to-life clinical situations.
- UNIQUE! Concentration on the core body of knowledge for the RN level of medical-surgical nursing practice focuses your attention on "need-to-know" content to pass the NCLEX Examination and practice safely as a beginning nurse.
- Rich array of effective learning aids includes:
- Best Practice for Patient Safety & Quality Care
- Best Practice for Emergency Care
- Patient and Family Education: Preparing for Self-Management
- Nursing Focus on the Older Adult
- Home Care Assessment
- Focused Assessment
- Common Examples of Drug Therapy
- Evidence-Based Practice
- Concept Maps
- Laboratory Profiles
- Assessment Using Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns
Table of Contents
Unit I: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing
1. Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing
2. Introduction to Complementary and Alternative Therapies
3. Common Health Problems of Older Adults
4. Cultural Aspects of Health and Illness
5. Pain: The Fifth Vital Sign
6. Genetic Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing
7. Evidence-Based Practice in Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!
8. Rehabilitation Concepts for Chronic and Disabling Health Problems
9. End-of-Life Care
Unit II: Concepts of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness
10 Concepts of Emergency and Trauma Nursing
11 Care of Patients with Common Environmental Emergencies
12 Concepts of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness
Unit III: Management of Patients with Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
13. Assessment and Care of Patients with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances
14. Assessment and Care of Patients with Acid-Base Imbalances
15. Infusion Therapy
Unit IV: Management of Perioperative Patients
16. Care of Preoperative Patients
17. Care of Intraoperative Patients
18. Care of Postoperative Patients
Concept Overview: Protection
Unit V: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Immune System
19. Inflammation and the Immune Response
20. Care of Patients with Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases
21. Care of Patients with HIV Disease and Other Immune Deficiencies
22. Care of Patients with Immune Function Excess: Hypersensitivity (Allergy) and Autoimmunity
23. Cancer Development
24. Care of Patients with Cancer
25. Care of Patients with Infection EXPANDED!
Unit VI: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
26. Assessment of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
27. Care of Patients with Skin Problems
28. Care of Patients with Burns
Concept Overview: Oxygenation and Tissue Perfusion
Unit VII: Problems of Oxygenation: Management of Patient with Problems of the Respiratory Tract
29. Assessment of the Respiratory System
30. Care of Patients Requiring Oxygen Therapy or Tracheostomy
31. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Upper Respiratory Problems
32. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Lower Respiratory Problems
33. Care of Patients with Infectious Respiratory Problems
34. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Respiratory Problems
Unit VIII: Problems of Cardiac Output and Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patient with Problems of the Cardiovascular System
35. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System
36. Care of Patients with Dysrhythmias
37. Care of Patients with Cardiac Problems
38. Care of Patients with Vascular Problems
39. Care of Patients with Shock
40. Care of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
Unit IX: Problems of Tiddue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System
41. Assessment of the Hematologic System
42. Care of Patients with Hematologic Problems
Concept Overview: Mobility, Sensation, and Cognition
Unit X: Problems of Mobility, Sensation, and Cognition: Management of Patients with Problems of the Nervous System
43. Assessment of the Nervous System
44. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Brain
45. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Spinal Cord
46. Care of Patients with Problems of the Peripheral Nervous System
47. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Neurologic Problems
Unit XI: Problems of Sensation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Sensory System
48. Assessment of the Eye and Vision
49. Care of Patients with Eye and Vision Problems
50. Assessment of the Ear and Hearing
51. Care of Patients with Ear and Hearing Problems
Unit XII: Problems of Mobility: Management of Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System
52. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System
53. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Problems
54. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Trauma
Concept Overview: Nutrition, Metabolism, and Bowel Elimination
Unit XIII: Problems of Digestion, Nutrition, and Elimination: Management of Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System
55. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System
56. Care of Patients with Oral Cavity Problems
57. Care of Patients with Esophageal Problems
58. Care of Patients with Stomach Disorders
59. Care of Patients with Noninflammatory Intestinal Disorders
60. Care of Patients with Inflammatory Intestinal Disorders
61. Care of Patients with Liver Problems
62. Care of Patients with Problems of the Biliary System and Pancreas
63. Care of Patients with Malnutrition and Obesity
Unit XIV: Problems of Regulation and Metabolism: Management of Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System
64. Assessment of the Endocrine System
65. Care of Patients with Pituitary and Adrenal Gland Problems
66. Care of Patients with Problems of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
67. Care of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus
Concept Overview: Urinary Elimination
Unit XV: Problems of Excretion: Managemen of Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System
68. Assessment of the Renal/Urinary System
69. Care of Patients with Urinary Problems
70. Care of Patients with Renal Disorders
71. Care of Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Concept Overview: Sexuality
Unit XVI: Problems of Reproduction: Management of Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System
72. Assessment of the Reproductive System
73. Care of Patients with Breast Disorders
74. Care of Patients with Gynecologic Problems
75. Care of Male Patients with Reproductive Problems
76. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 9th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740536
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437728002
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293440
About the Author
Donna Ignatavicius
Affiliations and Expertise
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico
M. Linda Workman
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio